Top Story of the Week

In “Government”—The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I break down the illegitimacy, illogical nature and criminality of “government” in 150ish pages, with another 20 pages of endnotes cataloging 776 references. In this short clip from a podcast, I was able to break down the basics in Five (5) minutes flat. Hat tip to David Rodrigues, the founder of the Gatto Project and Valor Academy, for adding value by editing in some examples from the book.

The weirdest thing about the scam of “Government” is that ANYONE can understand its illogical nature and immorality. Here are the basics… In memes!

It is IMPOSSIBLE to Have a Legitimate, Moral and Logical "Government” You can’t delegate rights you don’t have personally to a “representative” or a “government”

You can’t be bound by a social contract you didn’t sign

Backstory: Abolitionist and legal theorist Lysander Spooner completely destroyed the legal and moral legitimacy of the U.S. Con-stitution in his 1870 masterwork No Treason: The Constitution of No Authority, whose arguments are just as valid today. If my buddy and I can’t vote to rob you because there are two of us and one of you, it doesn’t matter how many additional people vote to rob Peter to pay Paul; it is still theft and immoral.

READ MORE AND GET THE BACKSTORY ON THE VIDEO...

Videos of the Week

Etienne Editorial: Talk show host Lee Camp breaks hidden camera footage that exposes how the Israeli lobby in the U.S. is paying protestors to support their terror campaign in Gaza by bussing them in to counter organic pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses. In my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! – How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government” Media and Academia, I make the case that “Control of Perception” is the most powerful weapon in the world. Here is a perfect example of how organized crime-funded interests, in this case advocacy organizations aligned and potentially paid by the organized crime “government” of Israel (or at least pro-Israeli advocacy groups), are creating the fiction that there are pro-Israeli protestors at pro-Palestinian demonstrations by paying for them. The bought and paid-for Zionist-owned media can then come in, focus their cameras on the pro-Israeli protestors and make it look like the Israeli government has broad support.

Continue Reading...

I don't want to say politicians are useless, but the "Mayor" and his entourage of four other "men" all sit around while the Mayor's one security guy is getting beat on while half the "men" are typing furiously in their phones as if searching for: "What do you do if your group is being attacked." What a bunch of losers...

Continue Reading and See the Video...

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

by Fox News and Bloomberg

Over the last five years, California used $24 billion to address homelessness. A state audit revealed that there wasn’t consistent tracking to see if all that money actually helped improve the situation. The problem has only gotten worse.

Since 2019, homelessness in the state rose by almost 20% to more than 181,000 and continues to grow. California also has the nation’s highest share of “unsheltered” homeless, or people living in makeshift encampments or cars rather than indoor shelters. A critic noted that authorities know where the money was went, but they don’t want the public to know.

Continue reading

By Bradford Betz

Santa Monica city officials last week approved a multimillion-dollar apartment unit for the homeless just days after the release of an audit which found California could not account for the $24 billion it spent on the state’s burgeoning homeless crisis.

The 122-unit building for the homeless will include a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, along with ground floor retail and residential and commercial parking spaces.

Continue reading

by 2Nd Smartest Guy In The World

The peer-reviewed journal space is almost completely captured by BigPharma and their Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime. Which is precisely why a recent study entitled, Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic getting published in a scientific publication is such an historically important event in this post scamdemic new normal.

The study abstract states the following:

Macro-data during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom (UK) are shown to have significant data anomalies and inconsistencies with existing explanations. This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020. Importantly, excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, but were statistically uncorrelated to COVID injections, while remaining significantly correlated to Midazolam injections. The widespread and persistent use of Midazolam in UK suggests a possible policy of systemic euthanasia. Unlike Australia, where assessing the statistical impact of COVID injections on excess deaths is relatively straightforward, UK excess deaths were closely associated with the use of Midazolam and other medical intervention. The iatrogenic pandemic in the UK was caused by euthanasia deaths from Midazolam and also, likely caused by COVID injections, but their relative impacts are difficult to measure from the data, due to causal proximity of euthanasia. Global investigations of COVID-19 epidemiology, based only on the relative impacts of COVID disease and vaccination, may be inaccurate, due to the neglect of significant confounding factors in some countries.

Etienne Note: We covered deaths by Midazolam in our investigation: : Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Vaccine Drug Scam Timeline at

and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at

to understand who is behind "The Covid"

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Democrats cheered and waved Ukrainian flags, chanting "Ukraine, Ukraine!" in some pavlovian response to Congress passing a bill that will send (another) $61 billion to Ukraine with no questions asked

Rand Paul, among many others, was incensed:

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy was very pleased, personally thinking Speaker Johnson

I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track.

Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to protect it.

The vital U.S. aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger. Just peace and security can only be attained through strength.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week"

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. The song was inspired by the book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

The video weaves in pages from "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! to expose the biggest secret in history: "Government" is illegitimate on its face, and an organized crime system centered around banking and central banking has been using "government" to steal the value out of everyone’s money using a technique called Fractional Reserve Banking to rob and control society. The bankers and central bankers puppetering the “government” from behind the scenes have a partnership with monopoly media and government-sponsored-academia to control the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a "government.” They have been buying up the world with the digital dollars they create out of thin air, which has led to a monopolization of everything where companies stolen and captured by fractional reserve capital are being held by capital managers, including BlackRock and Vanguard while the C-level executives, reporters, editors, and publishers are being organized by front groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg Group.

Continue reading

“For a nation to commit the sin of anti-Semitism brings inevitable judgement.”

—The New Scofield Study Bible

Since it was first published in 1909, the Scofield Reference Bible has made uncompromising Zionists out of tens of millions of Americans. When John Hagee, the founder of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), said that “50 million evangelical bible-believing Christians unite with five million American Jews standing together on behalf of Israel,” it was the Scofield Bible that he was talking about.

Although the Scofield Reference Bible contains the text of the King James Authorized Version, it is not the traditional Protestant bible but Cyrus I. Scofield’s annotated commentary that is problematic. More than any other factor, it is Scofield’s notes that have induced generations of American evangelicals to believe that God demands their uncritical support for the modern State of Israel.

Continue reading

by Catte Black

There was a discussion on OffG recently under the latest column by CJ Hopkins, about whether the current spate of wars were “real”.

Opinion was sharply divided. Binary you might say.

On reading it the thing that occurred to me was that before you can have a meaningful discussion about whether or not a thing is “real” you need to agree upon a definition for that word.

What is “real” in terms of war?

Our standard definition can be summed up as a situation in which the oligarchies/monarchies of two or more nation states decide to compete over some land or resources by sending in proxy armies of obedient proles to fight and die for their masters. After an acceptable interval the side whose proles have died in the smallest numbers or who have held on to the most strategic territory will be deemed to have “won” and peace can be allowed to return, while the victorious oligarchs/monarchs enjoy their spoils.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: The "Chair Force" is pushing hard for AI pilots because AI pilots have no morality and will bomb and strafe disobedient tax slaves without question.

By Eric Revell

The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday publicly confirmed the first successful dogfight between a fighter jet piloted by artificial intelligence (AI) and a human-piloted aircraft.

The AI-versus-human dogfight was carried out as part of the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) launched in 2019. The Air Force conducted the AI dogfights at Edwards Air Force Base in California, the home base of the 412th Test Wing.

The dogfight pitted a manned F-16 against the X-62A VISTA (Variable In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft), an experimental variant of the F-16, and leveraged live AI agents that were installed in the X-62A less than a year before.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Bitcoin sucks. It is the "Model-T of crypto-currencies and, I believe, being propped up by the existing organized crime NSA and banking system because #1. It is not private and all of the transactions are on a public blockchain that can be tracked through what is known as "chain analysis" to understand the sender, receiver and amount of each transaction and 2. the ridiculous transaction fees that ensure that BTC poses no threat to the existing organized crime, fractional reserve banking monetary system that is stealing the value out of everyone's money. 3. It provides the intelligence agencies that I believe were behind Bitcoin (See "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! for my breakdown at Government-Scam.com ) By focusing and directing the investment world's energy and resources into NSA Bitcoin, it is "stealing the oxygen" from better crypto-currencies that have privacy features, resource-backing and/or low-transactions fees that would actually th,lreaten the organized crime monetary system with obviously better monetary "features" then rapidly depreciating fiat paper or digital dollars.

Continue reading

By Mike Hanlon

AUAR's end-to-end tech stack basically means you can have a fully-functional microfactory. The first 40 microfactory roll-out is just beginning but when it's all rolling, the intention is to be able to set up such a microfactory and have it functioning inside a week! AUAR's growth rate is planned at about 50% YoY until 2027.

The construction industry is also the most inefficient, least digitized and most polluting industry (37% of ALL emissions), so change is imperative from macro economic necessity alone. For the builders of the world faced with a jigsaw puzzle of partial digital solutions and chronic labor and supply chain issues, the margins are growing ever-thinner and the necessity is to change or perish.

British company Automated Architecture (AUAR) has a thoroughly ingenious solution and it has enlisted an all-star cast of financial backers in short order: Morgan Stanley, ABB Robotics, Rival Holdings (USA), Vandenbussche NV (Belgium) with VCs such as Miles Ahead and Bacchus Venture Capital (Jim Horowitz et al) helping to get the initial idea off the ground.

Continue reading

by 2Nd Smartest Guy In The World

This Substack is vehemently apolitical, and considers the left vs right Kabuki theater paradigm a grand distraction of the criminally corrupt corporate plantation Uniparty. While the Marxist Dems are far more pernicious and utterly disgusting in their overtly communist Cloward-Piven identity politrix policies and general demeanor, the RINOS are in some ways vastly more dangerous in their traitorous duplicities.

This Substack has very mixed feelings about Donald J. Trump, especially since his murderous Operation Warp Speed rollout and unrelenting DEATHVAX™ support, his pardoning of all the wrong criminals (e.g. Jared Kushner’s guilty and deranged father), yet not granting clemency to heroes like Assange and Snowden, his bringing some of the vilest swamp creatures into his cabinet, never building that wall, sending a continuous flow of arms to Ukraine despite the 2014 CIA coup, and so on and so forth.

Continue reading

by 2Nd Smartest Guy In The World

The majority of “public servants” operating in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. are owned by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their globalist partners-in-crime the UN, WEF, WHO, CFR, et al. When most of these venal insiders are not insider trading and getting massive under-the-table kickbacks, they are engaged in degenerate pastimes that make them all especially vulnerable to control by the likes of the CIA.

Continue reading

By Jonathan Newman

Ludwig von Mises’s Economic Policy: Thoughts for Today and Tomorrow has become quite popular recently. The Mises Book Store has sold out of its physical copies, and the PDF, which is available online for free, has seen over 50,000 downloads in the past few days.

This surge in interest in Mises’s ideas was started by UFC fighter Renato Moicano, who declared in a short post-fight victory speech, “I love America, I love the Constitution…I want to carry…guns. I love private property. Let me tell you something. If you care about your…country, read Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school.”

The “six lessons” he is referring to is Mises’s book, Economic Policy: Thoughts for Today and Tomorrow, which was republished by our friends in Brazil under the title “As Seis Lições” (“The Six Lessons”).

Continue reading

by Rob Braxman Tech

Privacy expert Rob Braxman warned against extreme geolocation tracking capabilities and monitoring as ‘Skynet’ is now in place. Mesh networks utilize radio frequencies rather than the internet and communicate with other devices. He said that can contact tracing is now in effect. This will allow wireless peer to peer command and control of devices and robotics now become possible in full, with a range to affect all of the world.

Patrick Wood of Technocracy News wrote that wearables, such as Smartphones, fitness trackers, Smartwatches, hearing aids, Apple Air Tags, Ring products, etc., all use Bluetooth LE (low energy) to form an independent “mesh network” that is not based on the Internet. All these devices can receive, send, and forward data packets and instructions to other devices. Almost all Internet of Things (IoT) devices will be equipped with BLE. The infrastructure is complete, just waiting to sink its teeth into humanity everywhere.

Continue reading

by rt.com

Expensive American M1 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine are increasingly falling prey to Russian drones that cost only a fraction as much, the New York Times reported on Saturday. Even “one of the most powerful symbols of American military might” is not invulnerable to the attacks, it said.

At least five US-supplied tanks out of the 31 provided by Washington have already been destroyed by Russia, the media outlet said, adding that three others were “moderately damaged.”

In most cases, the tanks have been destroyed by first-person-view (FPV) kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions. These drones are capable of maneuvering before hitting their targets.

In at least one instance though, an Abrams tank was taken out in a duel against a Russian T-72B3 main battle tank. The Russian military has published upwards of a dozen clips, mostly taken from drones, showing the destruction of US-supplied equipment.

Continue reading

by ironcountynews

Most, if not all, have read and observed the mighty memes on social media about our times, comparing strong and weak men and the corresponding quality and times they bring to humanity and the nation and the effects each man and women have in the present moment and on the future generations.

Understanding why weak men create hard times can be simple and complex, and it doesn’t happen overnight. It can take more than twenty years to a lifetime to fully comprehend the reasons for the development of the world’s decay.

“The institutions, conventions, customs and laws that make up the complex structure of a society are the work of a hundred centuries and a billion minds; and one mind must not expect to comprehend them in one lifetime, much less in twenty years.” (1)

A major polarization factor is happening before our eyes, and it is intentional for those who are fully aware. If you are not, we hope to help others connect the dots and become informed to help warn our family and friends about what is happening.

Continue reading

by Tom Mitchelhill

The United States National Security Agency (NSA) is only days away from “taking over the internet” with a massive expansion of its surveillance powers, according to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

In an April 16 post to X, Snowden drew attention to a thread originally posted by Elizabeth Goitein — the co-director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice — that warned of a new bill that could see the U.S. government surveillance powers amplified to new levels

Currently, the NSA can force internet service providers such as Google and Verizon to hand over sensitive data concerning NSA targets.

However, Goitein claims that through an “innocuous change” to the definition of “electronic communications surveillance provider” in the FISA 702 bill, the U.S. government could go far beyond its current scope and force nearly every company and individual that provides any internet-related service to assist with NSA surveillance.

Continue reading

by signalsmatter, September 25, 2019

Etienne Note: This article was from September 25, 2019 when the Repo market imploded but I am republishing because it does an excellent job of explaining the SCAM of the Repo Market

The repo market just imploded, and we answer your questions below.

In the wake of last week’s repo market panic, I realized that there is much more to be said about its implications – and what it all means for you and your money.

First, let’s be clear that the repo market is not the bond market, but rather a clever little corner of the market casino designed to allow major banks and a few other non-bank and quasi-government entities to make short-term (often overnight) loans on an as-needed basis.

With this in mind, many readers have naturally asked why the big banks, so flush with post-2008 reserves, would ever need such “loans.”

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:



•Skin cancers are by far the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, so to prevent them, the public is constantly told to avoid the sun. However, while the relatively benign skin cancers are caused by sun exposure, the ones responsible for most skin cancer deaths are due to a lack of sunlight.

•This is unfortunate because sunlight is arguably the most important nutrient for the human body, as avoiding it doubles one’s rate of dying and significantly increases their risk of cancer.

•A strong case can be made that this dynamic was a result of the dermatology profession (with the help of a top PR firm) rebranding themselves to skin cancer fighters, something which allowed them to become one of the highest paying medical specialities in existence. Unfortunately, despite the billions that is put into fighting it each year, there has been no substantial change in the number of skin cancer deaths.

Continue reading

By Greg Reese

he Corrupt U.S. government is bankrupting the economy and igniting a third world war while flooding the border with single military aged men. The media continues to divide us along party lines with another rigged election, while Hollywood tries to goad the people into a second Civil War.

And while this is all happening, humanity is being slow killed with technologies that only serve to isolate and track us. Nine years ago, hundreds of scientists were warning us of the dangers of Cell phones and 5G radiation.

Nine years later, and things have only gotten worse. Millions have been murdered with a mandated mystery injection, which has debilitated even more, and infected the living with nanotechnologies that are linking us with machines.

An Artificial Intelligence grid is being built around us, and the people have never been more divided. And if we fail to unite, the future of humanity is destined to be grim.

Continue reading

by southfront

Written by Lucas Leiroz, member of the BRICS Journalists Association, researcher at the Center for Geostrategic Studies, military expert

Forced to continue fighting, the Kiev regime is desperately trying to supply its troops on the front lines with new recruits. Having already exhausted its reserves, the Ukrainian government is now betting on recruiting children in schools as an efficient way of replacing its casualties on the battlefield. From a realistic point of view, however, such a measure tends to further increase the regime’s unpopularity.

A bill is being discussed in the Ukrainian Parliament to establish basic military training in the country’s schools. Ukrainian high school students would be required to undergo military training classes in schools, in which they would learn basic combat lessons, weapons handling, as well as receiving a “patriotic education” – which in Ukraine, as well known, basically means neo-Nazi, anti-Russian brainwashing.

Continue reading

by Michael Snyde

In 2024, virtually all major U.S. cities have certain things in common. First of all, if you visit the downtown area of one of our major cities you are likely to see garbage, human excrement and graffiti all over the place. As you will see below, some of our core urban areas literally look like they belong in a third world country. Most of our politicians don’t seem too concerned about doing anything to clean up all the filth, and so it shouldn’t be a surprise that rat populations are absolutely exploding all over the country. In some of our largest cities, the total rat population is numbered in the millions. Meanwhile, rampant theft, out of control violence, endless migration, predatory gangs and the worst drug crisis in the entire history of our nation have combined to create a “perfect storm” of social decay that is unlike anything that any of us have ever seen before. Millions of law-abiding citizens and countless businesses have been fleeing America’s largest cities, and property values in our core urban areas have been absolutely crashing. We really are in the early stages of a full-blown societal “collapse”, and things just keep getting worse with each passing day.

Continue reading

by Jijo Malayil

Since the invention of the diesel internal combustion engine 127 years ago, engineers and scientists have strived to improve its thermal efficiency.

In a markable advancement, the first diesel engine in history with an intrinsic thermal efficiency of 53.09 percent was unveiled by Chinese firm Weichai Power.

The firm showcased its new technology at the 2024 World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines, which commenced in Tianjin, China.

The accomplishment was recognized by TÜV SÜD, an internationally respected testing organization, and the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, a specialized testing entity for Chinese internal combustion engines.

Leading efficiency innovation

The percentage of diesel combustion energy transferred into useful engine output work without needing a waste heat recovery mechanism is known as the base engine’s thermal efficiency. The engine’s economy improves with the base engine’s increased thermal efficiency.

Continue reading

by CBS and BBC

The UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, said he was “horrified” by reports of mass graves following sieges by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) at two of Gaza’s largest hospitals. Nasser Hospital recovered nearly 300 bodies and al-Shifa Hospital recovered over 380 bodies from mass graves. It was reported that some of the bodies had their hands tied, in violation of human rights laws. Some of the bodies were stripped of their clothing.

The IDF claims it raided the hospitals because Hamas was hiding in and around the medical facilities. Three medical staff told the BBC last month that they were humiliated, beaten, doused with cold water, and forced to kneel for hours after being detained during the raid.

Israeli PM Netanyahu has repeatedly threatened to attack Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, where more than a million people are sheltering.

Continue reading

by Michael Shellenberger

X owner Elon Musk should be thrown in prison, said a senator in Australia yesterday, because he refuses to delete a video of a recent stabbing from X globally. “Whatever Elon Musk is on,” said Senator Jacqui Lambie, “it’s disgusting behavior. Quite frankly, the bloke should be jailed.”

But what’s truly disgusting behavior is calling for the incarceration of someone for refusing to censor the entire global Internet on behalf of a single nation. It is not the right of any nation to decide what should be on the Internet around the world. “No president, prime minister, or judge,” responded Musk on X, “has authority over all of Earth!” He’s right.

It’s true that violent content online can be disturbing. I think platforms should put warning labels on them and find some way to prevent minors from seeing it. I also think there are real privacy concerns that should be addressed.

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

People said surveillance and censorship: control of misinformation and disinformation had been removed. Not so. They are just moved to an Annex and inserted elsewhere, on page 45. See below.

So what if "the term “non-binding” is no longer crossed out? The document is still binding on nations due to other language, the requirement to report back to the WHO on how well nations are complying, and the new compliance and implementation committee, which will ride herd on nations that do not comply.

The “National IHR Authority will coordinate the implementation of these regulations” within nations.

Nations must “adjust” their domestic legislation to comply — there you see a sovereignty grab, even though the document claims it has no intention of imposing on national sovereignty.

And in Article 59 there is more of the same requirement to pass laws to comply:

Continue reading

by Michel Chossudovsky

The Neo-Nazi parties of Ukraine’s so-called coalition government are actively supported by “the international community” namely our governments.

The Nazi faction within the Kiev government exerts its power in the realm of intelligence, internal affairs, national security and the military. It’s a proxy regime in liaison with its U.S.-NATO sponsors.

Amply documented, the 2014 EuroMaidan US Sponsored Coup d’Etat was carried out with the support of the two Nazi factions: Svoboda and Right Sektor.

These are not “Neo-Nazi” entities. The term “Neo” (“New”) is misleading. They are full-fledged Nazi parties, historically aligned (going back to World War II) with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) of Stepan Bandera (OUN-B)

At the outset of Operation Barbarossa, (June, 22 1941) in coordination with the death squads (Einsatzgruppen) of Nazi Germany, members of the OUN-B were instrumental in the killings in the City of Lviv, Western region of Galicia, resulting in the massacre and deportation of more than 100,000 Jews:

Continue reading

by Milan Adams

re you a conservative, a libertarian, a Christian or a gun owner? Are you opposed to abortion, globalism, Communism, illegal immigration, the United Nations or the New World Order? Do you believe in conspiracy theories, do you believe that we are living in the “end times”?

At one time, the term “terrorist” was used very narrowly. The official definition of terrorism is “The use, or threat, of force with the intention of achieving a political goal.” That makes it pretty clear what sort of people are covered, and for decades it worked well. The government applied the label “terrorist” to people like Osama bin Laden and other Islamic jihadists. But the Obama administration removed all references to Islam from terror training materials, and instead the term “terrorist” was applied to large groups of American citizens.

Continue reading

The New American and Need to Know News

A recent study by Japanese researchers found that although there were no excess cancer deaths in Japan during the first year of the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers noticed an increase in cancer mortality during the period of mass vaccination. Some excess cancer mortalities were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses, and significant excess mortalities were observed for all cancers and some specific types of cancer (including ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer) after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022. Japan administered Western mRNA COVID shots, 78% were manufactured by Pfizer and 22% were from Moderna.

A recent study by Japanese researchers published April 8 in the medical science journal Cureus found “significant excess mortalities” for all cancer types after the deceased took a third dose of mRNA-based Covid shots. The investigation, which relied on data from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to examine age-adjusted mortality rates for various cancer types, unveiled an alarming discovery: Although there were no excess cancer deaths in Japan during the first year of the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers noticed an increase in cancer mortality during the period of mass vaccination.

Continue reading

by Revolver.news and Need to Know News

America’s food supply is inundated with processed junk food, sugar, seed oils, corn, and other fillers and preservatives, and many people are starting to feel as if they’re being slowly poisoned. A number of the chemical additives used in food in the US are banned in Europe and other countries due to research indicating they’re potential cancer-causing agents. Some of these potentially harmful substances include: Potassium bromate, Titanium dioxide, Brominated vegetable oil, Azodicarbonamide and Propylparaben.

US agencies have failed to provide safe, healthy food and are instead focused on helping manufacturers extend the shelf life of their products and boost profits

We all know there’s something strange going on with our food in the United States. All you have to do is take a trip abroad, and you will instantly notice a difference in how you feel. Most people report feeling less bloated, lighter, and more satiated. This has caused many people to wonder what on earth is going on with the food supply in America. We’re inundated with processed junk food, sugar, seed oils, corn, and other fillers and preservatives, and many people are starting to feel as if they’re being slowly poisoned. And things get even dicier when you compare the food scene in America to what’s going on in Europe.

Continue reading

by John Kartch

And don’t forget to add the state capital gains tax: the Biden combined federal-state rate would exceed 50% in many states

President Biden has formally proposed the highest top capital gains tax in over 100 years.

Here is a direct quote from the Biden 2025 budget proposal: “Together, the proposals would increase the top marginal rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends to 44.6 percent.”

Yes, you read that correctly: A Biden top capital gains and dividends tax rate of 44.6%.

Under the Biden proposal, the combined federal-state capital gains tax exceeds 50% in many states. California will face a combined federal-state rate of 59%, New Jersey 55.3%, Oregon at 54.5%, Minnesota at 54.4%, and New York state at 53.4%.

Worse, capital gains are not indexed to inflation. So Americans already get stuck paying tax on some “gains” that are not real. Biden’s high inflation makes this especially painful.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Last Friday, the Federal Reserve released its semi-annual Financial Stability Report. In the prior five years, the spring edition of the Fed’s Financial Stability Report was released in May. This year, for reasons we can only guess at (nervously), the Fed released the spring edition early, in April.

Given that last spring the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in U.S. history occurred, handing over $30 billion in losses to the federal Deposit Insurance Fund, and one of those banks (Silicon Valley Bank) experienced the fastest run on its deposits in U.S. history, one particular item in the new report that caught our attention was this:

“Overall, estimated runnable money-like financial liabilities grew 8.8 percent to $21.3 trillion (75 percent of nominal GDP) over the past year, as a decline in uninsured deposits was more than offset by an increase in assets under management at MMFs [Money Market Mutual Funds]. As a share of GDP, runnable liabilities remained above their historical median.”

Continue reading

by CWR

So much to unpack in this video. First, he might need new security detail. Second, 5 men standing there watching, helpless. Third, they all start typing on their phones as if they are googling "how to stop an attacker".

Continue reading

By Ammo.Com

Our ranking factors and how we weighed each of those factors are detailed here: "Ranking Factors: What Did We Measure?". Our sources are listed here. If you'd like to see a larger version of our "Friendliest States for Gun Owners Map", it's here. Without further ado, please scroll down to see how we ranked America's best states for gun owners in 2024.

Arizona is one of the most 2A-friendly states in the Union. The state is open carry, and is also a shall-issue permit state[1] (meaning those who qualify can get their CCW). Those over 18 can carry a firearm without a permit, but only those over 21 can purchase handguns.

The state’s CWP (Conceal Weapon Permit[2]) is valid in a whopping 36 states, and those traveling to AZ can open carry in most places[3]. If you ever find yourself in a threatening situation, AZ does have a Castle Doctrine, and there’s no duty to retreat.

Continue reading

By The Federalist Staff

Three years into President Joe Biden’s White House tenure, his fabulism is on repeat. He’s told more lies than anyone could ever quantify, but we’ve done our best to document his serial falsehoods. Here is part four of The Federalist’s rigorous coverage designed to hold Biden and his administration accountable with substantive fact-checking throughout the rest of his presidency. 355. Biden Claims He Commuted Using the Francis Scott Key Bridge

Biden contended that he “commuted [to work] every day for 36 years” as a U.S. senator using the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. But this statement doesn’t align with the president’s previous claims — nor the bridge’s features.

Biden once claimed, for example, that he “commuted every single day [to work], 263 miles a day, on Amtrak.” While it was available to cars and other automobiles, the Francis Scott Key Bridge did not have railways, and therefore, could not have been used by Amtrak or other train services.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Axon, the company that makes the AI bodycam, is another example of a creepy company that has 666 hidden in their logo. Jason Christoff and I break down the hundreds of companies hiding 666 in their logos and make some educated speculation as to why they are doing that and what it means in the article: Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump’s OK Sign and Twitter's New Logo?

by Sean Keach

COPS are trialing new AI tech that writes police reports based on body camera footage – and it takes just minutes.

The system has received rave reviews from law enforcement, but strict rules are required to avoid any artificial intelligence blunders.

Police have trialed new AI tech that writes police reports based on body cam footageCredit: Axon

AI reports can be generated in just five minutes after an incident endsCredit: Axon

Continue reading

by Simplicius

The ink has yet to dry on the signed Ukrainian aid, but it has finally passed both House, Senate, and the final Biden rubberstamp. As predicted here, the list of new items is “long” but mostly constitutes the secondary munitions types which aren’t as easily expendable and therefore still exist in some quantity. The primary ones, i.e. artillery shells and such, are still heavily backlogged.

As you can see, much of the munitions above represent ones which have long lost their effectiveness and have done nothing to really make a dent of any kind in the battlefield.

In fact, just days ago Ukraine’s head of the aerial reconnaissance support center, Maria Berlinskaya, stated that “most Western systems have proven to be [worthless]” because Russian EW neutralizes them all. Listen for yourself:

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

With over 13,500 participants, the US government took over two years to design it.

The exercise pitted Iran against the US military. Washington intended to show how the US military could defeat Iran with ease.

Paul Van Riper, a three-star general and 41-year veteran of the Marine Corps, led Iranian forces in the war game. His mission was to take on the full force of the US military, led by an aircraft carrier battle group and a large amphibious landing force in the Persian Gulf.

The results shocked everyone…

Van Riper waited for the US Navy to pass through the shallow and narrow Strait of Hormuz, which made them sitting ducks for Iran’s unconventional and asymmetric warfare techniques.

The idea is to level the playing field against a superior enemy with swarms of explosive-laden suicide speedboats, low-flying planes carrying anti-ship missiles, naval mines, and land-based anti-ship ballistic missiles, among other low-cost but highly effective measures.

Continue reading

Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and Singer/Songwriter Brendan Daniel Joined the AM Wake Up Show to Discuss Brendan's Song: "Organized Crime." Etienne and Brendan explain the back story and how "Organized Crime" picks up where Oliver Anthony's hit Rich Men North of Richmond left off by using the video to "bring the receipts" and expose HOW the "Rich Men" got rich and why Oliver Anthony and tens of millions of others are forced to "Work Overtime Hours for Bullshit Pay" because an organized crime banking system is stealing the value out of their money using fractional reserve banking.

Continue reading

by admin

The Biden Administration needs to acquire control of an additional 400 million acres to reach their 30×30 target to protect 30 percent of our land by 2030. Through a large flush of federal funds distributed to environmental groups in 2024, they could potentially add another 225 million acres of private land to 30×30 over the next five years.

On April 6, 2024, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced “the availability of an historic $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2024 to invest in partner-driven conservation and climate solutions through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP)” as part of Biden’s 30×30 agenda (aka “America the Beautiful”).

The USDA announcement states: “Today’s action also advances President Biden’s America the Beautiful initiative, a 10-year, locally led and nationally scaled conservation initiative that includes the voluntary efforts of farmers, ranchers and private landowners.”

Continue reading

By Cassidy Morrison

Exposure to a trio of pesticides found in up to half of all bottles of childrens' apple juice could increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease in those with a genetic vulnerability, a new study suggests.

Experts from UCLA found that Americans who carry 26 genetic mutations could be especially vulnerable to brain damage related to certain chemicals in produce.

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative neurological disorder that affects areas of the brain that govern movement, speech, and memory. It affects nearly one million Americans.

Pesticides are ubiquitous in American agriculture across a range of crops, and scientists zoomed in on three chemical classes: organophosphorus, organoarsenic, and n-methylcarbamate.

All are used to kill bugs on fresh fruit and vegetables, with some studies suggesting traces are present in up to 50 percent of fruit juices on grogery store shelves.

Continue reading

By Martha Williams

A black Baltimore high school athletics director has been charged with using AI to generate a recording of the school's white principal going on a racist rant.

Dazhon Darien, 31, previously worked as the athletic director at Pikesville High School - but was the target of a probe into the mishandling of school funds.

In an act of retaliation, Darien allegedly generated a fake audio recording of the school's principal, Eric Eiswert, 'spewing racial and anti-Semitic insults about staff and students.'

The recording, posted to an Instagram account, allegedly captures Pikesville High School principal Eric Eiswert making racially charged comments.

'I seriously don't understand why I have to constantly put up with these dumb a**** here every day,' the speaker is heard saying.

'Between these ungrateful black kids who can't test their way out of a paper bag or these teachers who don't get it. How hard is it to get these students to meet their grade level expectations?'

Continue reading

By John Nolte

The alleged witch hunt was in search of “‘extremism’ indicators.”

You won’t be surprised at all to learn what qualifies as an “extremism indicator.”

Fox News reported on January 17:

Federal investigators asked banks to search and filter customer transactions by using terms like “MAGA” and “Trump” as part of an investigation into Jan. 6, warning that purchases of “religious texts” could indicate “extremism,” the House Judiciary Committee revealed Wednesday.

More from the Daily Mail on April 25:

Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Citi Bank and Truist were already being targeted in the probe looking to expose how the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the FBI worked together.

Now, DailyMail.com can first reveal that seven other financial firms are also under investigation for ties to an FBI and FinCEN plot to spy on Americans’ private banking transactions without first obtaining a warrant.

Continue reading

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Colleges and universities across the country are struggling this week to keep pro-Palestinian protesters off school grounds. Students, and or perhaps a mix of professional protesters funded by radical leftist groups and dirty Gulf money, are storming campuses and setting up encampments. This is likely a coordinated effort nationwide as other pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been busy shutting down critical infrastructure across the country, such as airport terminals, bridges, and other chokepoints that could disrupt the economy.

Moments ago, pro-Palestinian protesters invaded Harvard University and "set up an encampment in Harvard Yard," X user Collin Rugg reports. He posted footage of the protesters storming the campus.

"The move comes just days after Harvard restricted access to the Yard to only Harvard ID holders," Rugg said.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Gold trading in China has exploded and stocks of copper have risen sharply prompting speculation that policymakers are on the brink of a yuan devaluation. Even though it’s still a tail-risk, it’s one requiring greater vigilance as the economy becomes increasingly deflationary, redoubling capital outflow pressures.

The yuan has been steadily falling versus the dollar this year. So far the decline has been measured, but activity in commodities has prompted conjecture that China is about to orchestrate a significant one-off yuan devaluation. Futures gold trading in China has moved sharply higher, and the net long position has been rising.

Also, there has been a sharp rise in China’s copper stocks. Copper as well as other commodities is used as a source of collateral in China.

USD/CNY has been bumping up against the upper band of the PBOC’s fix for the currency pair.

Continue reading

Truth Music of the Week

