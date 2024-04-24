by Michel Chossudovsky

Ukraine Nazi Parties Fully Aligned with Nazi Germany during World War II

Introduction

The Neo-Nazi parties of Ukraine’s so-called coalition government are actively supported by “the international community” namely our governments.

The Nazi faction within the Kiev government exerts its power in the realm of intelligence, internal affairs, national security and the military. It’s a proxy regime in liaison with its U.S.-NATO sponsors.

Amply documented, the 2014 EuroMaidan US Sponsored Coup d’Etat was carried out with the support of the two Nazi factions: Svoboda and Right Sektor.

These are not “Neo-Nazi” entities. The term “Neo” (“New”) is misleading. They are full-fledged Nazi parties, historically aligned (going back to World War II) with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) of Stepan Bandera (OUN-B)

At the outset of Operation Barbarossa, (June, 22 1941) in coordination with the death squads (Einsatzgruppen) of Nazi Germany, members of the OUN-B were instrumental in the killings in the City of Lviv, Western region of Galicia, resulting in the massacre and deportation of more than 100,000 Jews:

While Stepan Bandera had announced the creation of a Nazi Ukrainian State, which pledged “to work with Nazi Germany”, Adolph Hitler disapproved of the proclamation. Despite Bandera’s arrest, the members of OUN-B actively collaborated with the Wehrmacht’s occupation forces (1941-1944).

In Ukraine: “..up to a million Jews were murdered by Einsatzgruppen units, Police battalions, Wehrmacht troops and local Nazi collaborators” (emphasis added)

On September, 1 1941, the Nazi-sponsored Ukrainian newspaper Volhyn wrote, in an article titled Let’s Conquer the City, namely Lviv:

“All elements that reside in our land, whether they are Jews or Poles, must be eradicated. We are at this very moment resolving the Jewish question, and this resolution is part of the plan for the Reich’s total reorganization of Europe. The empty space that will be created, must immediately and irrevocably be filled by the real owners and masters of this land, the Ukrainian people”.

The map below is the territory under Nazi Germany occupation (1942) extending from Galicia to Kiev and Odessa.

It indicates cities with Jewish ghettoes, the locations of major massacres.

In this regard, the Janowska concentration camp was established in the outskirts of Lviv in September 1941.

Lviv had a Jewish population of 160,000. The Janowska camp combined “elements of labor, transit, and extermination”.

“By the time Soviet forces reached Lviv on 21 July 1944, less than 1 per cent of Lviv’s Jews had survived the occupation“

Holocaust Denial?

The OUN-B was complicit in the crimes of Nazi Germany. Our governments –which claim to be firmly committed to social democracy– are actively supporting a Ukrainian Nazi movement which collaborated with Nazi Germany’s occupation forces during World War II.

That is the unspoken truth which is embedded in our history, casually ignored by both the media and Western Europe’s “Classe politique”.

By ignoring the World War II legacy of Stepan Bandera’s OUN-B and casually describing him as an anti-Soviet Nationalist, both the mainstream media as well as our governments, are complicit in what might be described as “holocaust denial”.

For carefully documented details on the crimes committed by the OUN on behalf of Nazi Germany, view the movie (executive producer Oliver Stone). click below

Flash Forward: Collaborating with Today’s Nazis

There is ample evidence of collaboration between the Kiev Neo-Nazi regime and NATO member states, specifically in relation to the continuous flow of military aid as well as the training and support provided to Ukrainian forces, not to mention the Nazi Azov Battalion.

In turn, the Azov battalion –which is the object of military aid, has also been involved in the conduct of Summer Nazi training Camps for children and adolescents.

See:

Ukraine’s “Neo-Nazi Summer Camp”. Military Training for Young Children, Para-military Recruits, By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, July 08, 2023

The Azov battalion’s Summer Camps are supported by US military aid channelled to the Ukraine National Guard via the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The MIA coordinates the “anti-terrorism operation” (ATO) in Donbass.

Today these children -who have been duly indoctrinated- are adolescents who are being drafted to serve in the Armed Forces and/or the Azov Battalion.

Neo-Nazi Parties are Illegal

While Neo-Nazi parties are outlawed in a number of European countries including Germany where symbols and Nazi slogans are illegal, the governments of NATO-EU member states are routinely supporting Nazism in Ukraine.

The following image is revealing, from Left to Right:

the Blue NATO flag ,

the Azov Battalion’s Wolfangel SS of the Third Reich,

Hitler’s Nazi Swastika (red and white background)

are displayed which points to collaboration between NATO and Ukraine’s Nazi regime.

Our message to our governments.

Collaborating with a Nazi regime is a criminal act under international law.

Providing billions of dollars of military aid to a Nazi government is illegal.

It’s the criminalization of politics.

Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, April 22, 2024

