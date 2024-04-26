By Tyler Durden

Colleges and universities across the country are struggling this week to keep pro-Palestinian protesters off school grounds. Students, and or perhaps a mix of professional protesters funded by radical leftist groups and dirty Gulf money, are storming campuses and setting up encampments. This is likely a coordinated effort nationwide as other pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been busy shutting down critical infrastructure across the country, such as airport terminals, bridges, and other chokepoints that could disrupt the economy.

Moments ago, pro-Palestinian protesters invaded Harvard University and "set up an encampment in Harvard Yard," X user Collin Rugg reports. He posted footage of the protesters storming the campus.

"The move comes just days after Harvard restricted access to the Yard to only Harvard ID holders," Rugg said.

He added the protesters are demanding the school "divest from Israel's war in Gaza.”

On Monday night, police arrested protesters at New York University, ending a multiday standoff.

Several universities and colleges are experiencing rogue pro-Palestinian demonstrations mid-week.

On Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were deployed to the University of Texas in Austin to counter protesters.

Students erected a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California.

The campus of California Polytechnic State University has been closed after a group of pro-Palestine protesters occupied a building on campus.

Sky News asks: "What is going on at America's top universities?"

These kids don't even know what they're protesting, which begs the question, who are the groups pushing this on campuses, and who are their backers?

Al Mayadeen English said protesters are spreading to other schools, including Stanford University, the University of Rochester, Whitman College, and Yale.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar told students at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday that she was "incredibly moved" by the protesters.

Brandon Smith via Alt-Market noted:

Whatever your opinion is on the war or the governments involved it's clear that it has nothing to do with woke activists in the western world. The war is simply a vehicle which they hope they can hijack and attach their own agendas to. Primarily, progressives view Israel as a symbol of western "colonialism" and in their minds anything colonial must be destroyed. Their concerns for Palestinians are peripheral, if their concerns exist at all. This is about visibility and a chance to create chaos.

While the White House condemns 'antisemitic' protesters at universities, we have warned readers in recent weeks about pro-Palestinian protesters disrupting critical infrastructure, such as shutting down airport terminals, blocking bridges, causing significant traffic congestion on highway arteries, and targeting the distribution networks of major corporations.

So, what does shutting down critical infrastructure have to do with helping poor Palestinian children? It has absolutely nothing and more to do with a Marxist movement, similar to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here comes BLM 2.0. We all remember the chaos several years ago. The group was hijacked by Soros' money and did very little for the black community, but instead burned down neighborhoods and sparked riots.

It's an election year, and with that comes chaos by brainwashed and brain-dead Gen-Zers at liberal schools who have absolutely no idea what they're protesting.

Where's the FBI? Why are they publicly ignoring this threat? Maybe they're too focused on framing Trump supporters.

Also, why the hell are we, the taxpayers, bailing out the student debt of these brainwashed kids?

And countdown until Bill Ackman's X-ranting about the explosion, once again, of antisemitism at schools.

