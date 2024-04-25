by Revolver.news and Need to Know News

America’s food supply is inundated with processed junk food, sugar, seed oils, corn, and other fillers and preservatives, and many people are starting to feel as if they’re being slowly poisoned. A number of the chemical additives used in food in the US are banned in Europe and other countries due to research indicating they’re potential cancer-causing agents. Some of these potentially harmful substances include: Potassium bromate, Titanium dioxide, Brominated vegetable oil, Azodicarbonamide and Propylparaben.

US agencies have failed to provide safe, healthy food and are instead focused on helping manufacturers extend the shelf life of their products and boost profits

We all know there’s something strange going on with our food in the United States. All you have to do is take a trip abroad, and you will instantly notice a difference in how you feel. Most people report feeling less bloated, lighter, and more satiated. This has caused many people to wonder what on earth is going on with the food supply in America. We’re inundated with processed junk food, sugar, seed oils, corn, and other fillers and preservatives, and many people are starting to feel as if they’re being slowly poisoned. And things get even dicier when you compare the food scene in America to what’s going on in Europe.

Many of the chemical additives we use in food in the US are banned in other countries due to research indicating they’re potential cancer-causing agents.

From baguettes to focaccia, Europe is famous for its bread. But there’s one ingredient conspicuously missing: Potassium bromate. It’s a suspected carcinogen that’s banned for human consumption in Europe, China and India, but not in the United States. In the U.S., the chemical compound is used by some food makers, usually in the form of fine crystals or powder, to strengthen dough. It is estimated to be present in more than 100 products. “There is evidence that it may be toxic to human consumers, that it may even either initiate or promote the development of tumors,” professor Erik Millstone, an expert on food additives at England’s University of Sussex, told CBS News. He said European regulators take a much more cautious approach to food safety than their U.S. counterparts. Asked if it can be said with certainty that differences in regulations mean people in the U.S. have developed cancers that they would not have developed if they’d been eating exclusively in Europe, Millstone said that was “almost certainly the conclusion that we could reach.”

It’s worse than we thought, though, and the scariest part is that we likely don’t know the extent of how bad things really are when it comes to the poorer quality of our food. In other words, it’s probably a helluva lot worse than we realize.

Professor Erik Millstone, an expert on food additives at England’s University of Sussex, told CBS News that potassium bromate may be toxic to human consumers and could even cause tumors. Potassium bromate is not the only culprit. Other potentially harmful substances outlawed in Europe but found in the U.S. include: Titanium dioxide (also known as E171)

Brominated vegetable oil (BVO) (E443)

Potassium bromate (E924)

Azodicarbonamide (E927a)

Propylparaben (E217) Most Americans are likely unaware they are being exposed to substances in their food that Europe considers dangerous. Professor Millstone believes European regulators are more cautious about food safety than their U.S. counterparts. The FDA stated all food additives require pre-market evaluation before they are added to foods. These regulations require evidence that each substance is safe at its intended level. Also, the agency added that scientists review new information to reassess the safety of each substance. However, this hasn’t stopped some Americans from relocating to other parts of the world where food regulations are stricter.

It appears that the priority in the US isn’t about providing safe, healthy food but is focused on helping manufacturers extend the shelf life of their products and boost profits. This might help explain why a popular US frozen ice cream treat that most of you have probably eaten or given to your kids reportedly takes an astounding 22 hours to start melting. Yes, you heard that correctly—22 hours. If this is accurate, it’s alarming beyond words.

