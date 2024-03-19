by Planet Today

A major new investigation has found that Amish children are free from the chronic conditions that are affecting young children across the rest of the world. Known for simple living, plain dress, traditional food, and Christian pacifism, the Amish are a group of traditionalist Christians who reject most modern technology and pharmaceuticals and work hard to maintain self-sufficient lives in their local communities.

The Amish cherish rural life, honesty, manual labor, humility, and “Gelassenheit,” which means submission to God’s will.

They prioritize family time, nature, and face-to-face conversations whenever possible.

Steve Kirsch, head of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, testifies to the Pennsylvania State Senate on June 9th 2023 about their investigation into Covid among the Amish.

A study conducted by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) found that Covid death rates among Amish communities are an incredible 90 times lower than the rest of fully-vaxxed and boostered, mask-wearing and locked-down America. Despite rejecting Big Pharma’s pills and potions, the Amish are officially the healthiest people in the nation.

What is going on here and what can we learn from this? Amish communities rejected Covid vaccines, refused to wear masks, and went about their normal daily activities while the rest of America was turned upside-down by Fauci, Gates and the plandemic gang.

According to the CDC and mainstream media, the Amish were set to suffer a huge increase in excess death due to Covid.

However, in reality, the exact opposite happened.

While mainstream America was suffering through the pandemic, the Amish returned to normal in May 2020. Let me say that again.

The Amish returned to normal in May 2020. That’s right, the Amish achieved herd immunity before the vaccines were even available.

The mainstream media will not touch this story because it completely dismantles the entire establishment narrative. It shows that all the COVID interventions were completely unnecessary.

The Amish didn’t do anything out of the ordinary to protect against getting COVID: no lockdowns, no vaccinations, no masks, no social distancing, no mandates, no school closures… nothing. The Amish achieved herd immunity and protected the health of their families by doing the exact opposite of what the CDC recommended.

If members of the Amish community became sick, they used ivermectin, zinc, Vitamin D from sunlight and other methods that were demonized by the CDC and FDA.

Even if the vaccine worked and was safe, there was simply no reason for them to take the vaccine because 90% had already been infected in 2020. Taking a vaccine after you’ve already got natural immunity is nonsensical and counterproductive. However, in the US, we were told to get the vaccine even if we recovered from COVID. Many people lost their livelihoods if they did not comply.

Today, more than 3 years after the Amish rejected every aspect of the CDC’s advice, you still cannot find more than a handful of Amish anywhere in America who died from COVID.

Yet, mainstream America is still refusing to listen to the wisdom of the Amish, preferring to place their trust in Big Pharma and the mainstream media.

Western medicine has some good points, and can be great in an emergency, but it’s high time people understand that mainstream medicine, with its focus on drugs, radiation, vaccines, drugs and more drugs, is at its foundation a money spinning Rockefeller creation.

People these days look at you like a weirdo if you talk about the healing properties of plants or any other holistic practices. Much like anything else, politics and money have been used to warp people’s minds and encourage them to embrace what is bad for them.



Steve Kirsch’s Testimony on their investigation into the Amish: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/steve-kirsch-during-pa-state-senate-hearing-we/

The Control Group Data - Summary Slides: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/p92bdnxl83pokrsxgbzsa/2020-Pilot-Survey-Data-Comparison-VACCINATED-VS-UNVACCINATED.pdf?rlkey=2qs0zcsm4e12s3vw1huvddmbp&dl=0

International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 2(2), November 15, 2022 Page 670

https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.40 https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2

Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death:Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated

By Joy Garner

Founder of the Control Group, https://www.thecontrolgroup.org/, email: info.cg@thecontrolgroup.org

ABSTRACT

Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans (CGS) show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death. This survey quantified the long-term health risks of total vaccine avoidance against the health outcomes observed in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed American population. Based upon the sample sizes for the controls vs. the exposed population, the p-values and odds ratios evidence the astronomical odds against the innocence of vaccines as the actual cause of well over 90% of the disabling and life-threatening chronic conditions suffered by Americans. The true “controls” (calculated to represent 0.26% of the population in 2020) have established the baseline disease risk incurred by those without exposure to vaccination. The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast. Because 99.74% of the U.S. population is vaccine-exposed, published national disease rates invariably reflect the frequency of observed negative outcomes arising from exposure to vaccines. The Control Group comparison graphs lead to the inescapable conclusion, and near mathematical certainty, that vaccine exposure is the actual cause of the observed disparity in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. Vaccines are NOT moving the population toward better health, as suggested by the World Health Organization and the US Department of Health & Human Services, but rather toward epidemic levels of lifelong debilitating chronic disorders.

Keywords: all-cause mortality, asthma, autism, autoimmune disorders, cancer, causation and correlation, eczema, glyphosate, heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disorders, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), vaccine-induced brain damage, vaccines

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/365417868_Health_versus_Disorder_Disease_and_Death_Unvaccinated_Persons_Are_Incommensurably_Healthier_than_Vaccinated



