By Greg Reese

he Corrupt U.S. government is bankrupting the economy and igniting a third world war while flooding the border with single military aged men. The media continues to divide us along party lines with another rigged election, while Hollywood tries to goad the people into a second Civil War.

And while this is all happening, humanity is being slow killed with technologies that only serve to isolate and track us. Nine years ago, hundreds of scientists were warning us of the dangers of Cell phones and 5G radiation.

"I'm Doctor Martin Blank from the Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics at Columbia University. We are scientists and engineers, and I am here to tell you we have created something that is harming us, and it is getting out of control. The incidence of fatal brain cancer in younger people has more than tripled. We are putting cellular antennas on residential buildings and on top of hospitals where people are trying to get well. It's particularly frightening that radiation from our telecommunication and power line technology is damaging the DNA in our cells. The time to deal with the harmful biological and health effects is long overdue. We are really all part of a large biological experiment without our informed consent." ~ Dr. Martin Blank

Nine years later, and things have only gotten worse. Millions have been murdered with a mandated mystery injection, which has debilitated even more, and infected the living with nanotechnologies that are linking us with machines.

An Artificial Intelligence grid is being built around us, and the people have never been more divided. And if we fail to unite, the future of humanity is destined to be grim.

In Ronald Reagan’s famous 1987 speech, he referred to an alien threat that could unite humanity.

"I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world. And yet, I ask you, is not an alien force already among us?" ~ Ronald Reagan (1987)

And regardless of what he was referring to thirty-seven years ago, that alien threat is here today. It is the anti-human Artificial Intelligence that humanity is giving birth to.

“Sentient artificial intelligence far beyond human beings. You give it a thousand years alone to make better and better versions of itself. Where does that go? That goes to a God.” ~ Joe Rogan “So what kind of God. I think of it this way. So the first stage of the Industrial Revolution consisted of people building machines that were stronger than the human body. Right?. So the steam powered loom, The backhoe, the combustion engine. They replaced muscles. Right? So that's what the machine does it became stronger than the human body.

The second stage, which we're in the middle of, consists of creating machines that are more powerful than the human mind. That's what computing is. And I would say A.I. or super computing is just that, exponentially.

But that doesn't make it a god. In the sense that, the machine, however powerful it is, any more than a backhoe is a god because it can dig a trench faster than a hundred men.

It is still something that people created. So the story hasn't really changed. At the center of the story are people, and their creative power may lead to unintended consequences, but the machines that they build did not make the universe and did not make people. People made the machines, right? But I would say the part I agree with is there's a spiritual component here for sure.

People will worship A.I. as a god. A.I., Ted Kaczynski was likely right, will get away from us. We will be controlled by the thing that we made. All those are bad. Like, that's just bad.

And we need to say unequivocally, it's bad. It's bad to be controlled by machines, right? Machines are our help mates. Like, we created them to help us to make our lives better, not to take orders from them. So, I don't know why we're not having any of these conversations right now. We're just acting as if this is like, some kind of virus, like COVID, that spreads across the world inexorably, there's nothing we can do about it, just wait to get it.

It's like, no! If we agree that the outcome is bad, and specifically it's bad for people. We should care what's good for people, that's all we should care about.

Is it good for people or not. If it's bad for people, then we should strangle it in its crib right now, right? And why not just blow up the data centers. Like, why is that hard? If it's actually going to become what you just described, which is a threat to people, humanity, life, then we have a moral obligation to murder it immediately. And since it's not alive, we don't need to feel bad about that.” ~ Tucker Carlson “Well, you could say the same about the atomic bomb, right?” ~ Joe Rogan “Yes, you could.

Everybody I've ever talked to, and there is many people, are like, yeah, it could get away from us and enslave us. Let's say no to slavery. How's that? Is that a tough one? Not for me. Yeah, I mean, and maybe a good use of nuclear weapons would be to hit the data centers. No. I'm serious. Like, why is that crazy?” ~ Tucker Carlson

Continue reading...

Please Donate to the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Fundraising Campaign

Hello friends of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Five Meme Friday and the Daily News,

We are in the midst of a fundraising campaign to publish our next major book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

We have raised $38,107 (76%) of our $50,000 goal. We need to raise the remaining $11,893 as soon as possible!

We have some outstanding premiums to say thank you!

You can donate via Credit Card @ ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor, and we have options for offline mail-in donations and cryptocurrency donations below.

You can watch a short video from Etienne explaining the goal and needs HERE. You can download our Annual Report HERE.

Peter S. who became a $250 Founding Member on Substack wrote me a wonderful note that I would like to quote from:

"You are doing awesome work, and I am happy to support your efforts. You are helping to launch a totally new way of thinking about governments, for which I am most thankful. I have already bought several copies of your book, with the intention of giving them away to others, something which I have almost never done in my life, since your perspectives and take on history needs desperately to be shared far and wide. Even though as a philosophy major in college--before turning organic farmer—I valued books and ideas very highly, yours is a real paradigm changer!"

Donate Bitcoin: 146giKW9aQ13hNeUtE69aSCiKfZSwmzJLL

Donate Bitcoin Cash: qqryf3uuua5eh3wr9s7wj6pctppjlm3tm52qmq6749



Donate Ethereum: 0x35508763733662412386Ec5B40220eb5AF7F77A6