Etienne Note: The "Chair Force" is pushing hard for AI pilots because AI pilots have no morality and will bomb and strafe disobedient tax slaves without question.

By Eric Revell

The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday publicly confirmed the first successful dogfight between a fighter jet piloted by artificial intelligence (AI) and a human-piloted aircraft.

The AI-versus-human dogfight was carried out as part of the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) launched in 2019. The Air Force conducted the AI dogfights at Edwards Air Force Base in California, the home base of the 412th Test Wing.

The dogfight pitted a manned F-16 against the X-62A VISTA (Variable In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft), an experimental variant of the F-16, and leveraged live AI agents that were installed in the X-62A less than a year before.

"The potential for autonomous air-to-air combat has been imaginable for decades, but the reality has remained a distant dream up until now," Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said in a press release. "In 2023, the X-62A broke one of the most significant barriers in combat aviation. This is a transformational moment, all made possible by breakthrough accomplishments of the X-62A ACE team."

The Air Force confirmed that the X-62A Variable In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft (VISTA) successfully tested its AI in a dogfight at Edwards Air Force Base in California. (Air Force / Ethan Wagner / 412th Test Wing USAF / DVIDS / Fox News)

As an initial part of the test, the Air Force explained that flight safety was established using defensive maneuvers before they progressed into "offensive high-aspect nose-to-nose engagements where the dogfighting aircraft got as close as 2,000 feet at 1,200 miles per hour." The release from the Air Force and DARPA didn't disclose whether the AI or human aircraft prevailed in the dogfight.

Traditional autonomous control of aircraft has been executed for decades, but the Air Force explained that machine learning has historically been prohibited due to high risk and a lack of independent control. Across 21 test flights, the Air Force said teams involved with the test made more than 100,000 lines of flight-critical software changes.

