by 2Nd Smartest Guy In The World

This Substack is vehemently apolitical, and considers the left vs right Kabuki theater paradigm a grand distraction of the criminally corrupt corporate plantation Uniparty. While the Marxist Dems are far more pernicious and utterly disgusting in their overtly communist Cloward-Piven identity politrix policies and general demeanor, the RINOS are in some ways vastly more dangerous in their traitorous duplicities.

This Substack has very mixed feelings about Donald J. Trump, especially since his murderous Operation Warp Speed rollout and unrelenting DEATHVAX™ support, his pardoning of all the wrong criminals (e.g. Jared Kushner’s guilty and deranged father), yet not granting clemency to heroes like Assange and Snowden, his bringing some of the vilest swamp creatures into his cabinet, never building that wall, sending a continuous flow of arms to Ukraine despite the 2014 CIA coup, and so on and so forth.

On the other hand, Trump pulled America out of the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE Paris Accords, rid the nation of the scandalous Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), officially started zero new wars, created a badly needed surge in oil production, and made excellent economic decisions that directly led to far greater overall prosperity.

But what exactly would a detailed and granular indictment of Trump look like?

It would be hugely appreciated if you, my most astute subscribers, would leave your comments below on how you can rationalize voting for Trump in light of the above, and will anyone amongst you (unlikely) be voting for “Biden?” Subscribers that are not American are also encouraged to chime in.

And if anyone disagrees with any of the above 10 points, then please make a cogent argument as to why the indictment(s) is erroneous.

Thank you in advance.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

View Source

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. The song was inspired by the book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.