by ironcountynews

Most, if not all, have read and observed the mighty memes on social media about our times, comparing strong and weak men and the corresponding quality and times they bring to humanity and the nation and the effects each man and women have in the present moment and on the future generations.

Understanding why weak men create hard times can be simple and complex, and it doesn’t happen overnight. It can take more than twenty years to a lifetime to fully comprehend the reasons for the development of the world’s decay.

“The institutions, conventions, customs and laws that make up the complex structure of a society are the work of a hundred centuries and a billion minds; and one mind must not expect to comprehend them in one lifetime, much less in twenty years.” (1)

A major polarization factor is happening before our eyes, and it is intentional for those who are fully aware. If you are not, we hope to help others connect the dots and become informed to help warn our family and friends about what is happening.

The want-a-be ruling class has made consumerism the religion of the subconscious by tapping into the deep subconscious with the allure and hedonic pleasure of epicurean. They have made it alluring, like the sirens of the seas, dangerous sea creatures who used their beautiful voices and songs to enchant sailors and control their fate. Our want-to-be overlords have found a way to manipulate the masses for about 100 years and have only become master manipulators over time.

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. …We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. …In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons…who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” — Edward Bernays

Continue reading...

Please Donate to the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Fundraising Campaign

Hello friends of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Five Meme Friday and the Daily News,

We are in the midst of a fundraising campaign to publish our next major book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

We have raised $38,107 (76%) of our $50,000 goal. We need to raise the remaining $11,893 as soon as possible!

We have some outstanding premiums to say thank you!

You can donate via Credit Card @ ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor, and we have options for offline mail-in donations and cryptocurrency donations below.

You can watch a short video from Etienne explaining the goal and needs HERE. You can download our Annual Report HERE.

Peter S. who became a $250 Founding Member on Substack wrote me a wonderful note that I would like to quote from:

"You are doing awesome work, and I am happy to support your efforts. You are helping to launch a totally new way of thinking about governments, for which I am most thankful. I have already bought several copies of your book, with the intention of giving them away to others, something which I have almost never done in my life, since your perspectives and take on history needs desperately to be shared far and wide. Even though as a philosophy major in college--before turning organic farmer—I valued books and ideas very highly, yours is a real paradigm changer!"

Donate Bitcoin: 146giKW9aQ13hNeUtE69aSCiKfZSwmzJLL

Donate Bitcoin Cash: qqryf3uuua5eh3wr9s7wj6pctppjlm3tm52qmq6749



Donate Ethereum: 0x35508763733662412386Ec5B40220eb5AF7F77A6