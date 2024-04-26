by 2Nd Smartest Guy In The World

The peer-reviewed journal space is almost completely captured by BigPharma and their Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime. Which is precisely why a recent study entitled, Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic getting published in a scientific publication is such an historically important event in this post scamdemic new normal.

The study abstract states the following:

Macro-data during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom (UK) are shown to have significant data anomalies and inconsistencies with existing explanations. This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections which were statistically very highly correlated (coefficient over 90 percent) with excess deaths in all regions of England during 2020. Importantly, excess deaths remained elevated following mass vaccination in 2021, but were statistically uncorrelated to COVID injections, while remaining significantly correlated to Midazolam injections. The widespread and persistent use of Midazolam in UK suggests a possible policy of systemic euthanasia. Unlike Australia, where assessing the statistical impact of COVID injections on excess deaths is relatively straightforward, UK excess deaths were closely associated with the use of Midazolam and other medical intervention. The iatrogenic pandemic in the UK was caused by euthanasia deaths from Midazolam and also, likely caused by COVID injections, but their relative impacts are difficult to measure from the data, due to causal proximity of euthanasia. Global investigations of COVID-19 epidemiology, based only on the relative impacts of COVID disease and vaccination, may be inaccurate, due to the neglect of significant confounding factors in some countries.

Well in advance of the commencement of the PSYOP-19 “pandemic,” the UK government most presciently ordered unprecedented servings of Midazolam, such that the hospitals were overstocked with this deadly euthanasia drug.

A couple of damning charts from the study which establishes how “coincidental” the UK government’s foresight really was in ordering staggering amounts of Midazolam ahead of their peaceful culling:

Turns out that geronticide is an excellent way to discharge pensions, social security liabilities, and transfer assets to the next generation of indebted heirs, because the house (i.e. government and their bankster coconspirators) always wins.

The summary of the research paper should, in a just and functioning world, result in mass arrests and hangings of every last one of the scamdemic “experts,” more at perpetrators:

The COVID-19 pandemic in UK was iatrogenic, as it did not originate from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but originated from Midazolam use in euthanasia and then likely later from mass vaccination. The main findings supporting this conclusion are: • There were relatively few cases of infections in early 2020, indicating the non-prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the UK. • The UK Health Security Agency declared on 19 March 2020, the absence of any “high consequence infectious disease”, denying the existence of a pandemic. • The enormous spike in excess deaths attributed to COVID-19 was inconsistent with the lack of prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was not veried, due to shortages and unreliability of PCR tests. • NHS and Nightingale hospitals were mostly empty, confirming absence of a pandemic. • The excess deaths were spread uniformly and simultaneously across all English regions, inconsistent with natural contagion. • The spikes in excess deaths across all regions were strongly correlated with Midazolam injections, implicating euthanasia, particularly of the elderly in care homes. • On investigation, the UK Government, Amnesty International and the Care Quality Commission have all acknowledged that “a systemic or structural dysfunction in hospital services” and the widespread blanket use of “Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation” (DNACPR) notices in care homes have contributed to excess deaths in the UK.

This is absolutely irrefutable evidence, and it proves that the role of the government is now full on theft and democide.

And there is an additional conclusion pertaining to the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that is also incredibly incriminating in that the UK government deployed Midazolam to not only murder the elderly, but to also provide the optics of a deadly “pandemic,” which in turn goosed excess C19 mortality data, which in turn served as a low-grade obfuscation of the surging “vaccine” adverse events and deaths:

That “COVID vaccination kills” has been proven statistically using Australian macro-data, which should apply universally. However, this causality has not been confirmed for the UK, because the same method of proof is not available from UK macro-data due to the confounding effect of Midazolam use in UK euthanasia.

The YouTube nurse-doctor extraordinaire with over 3 million subscribers that pushed the DEATHVAX™ hard at the outset of the scamdemic has been back-peddling of late, but, sadly, the damage has been done; here is Dr. John Campbell reviewing the above paper:

Yes Dr. John Campbell, Midazolam killed far more people than C-19…

…David Icke warned of this well over 3 years ago, and the “vaccines” that Dr. John Campbell so enthusiastically promoted — especially to old people! — were always slow kill bioweapons. Our good nurse-doctor is now also finally open to the possibility that there may just be a “vaccine” induced global turbo cancer outbreak.

And just to add a little more color to what the criminals over at the WHO, which is the UN’s/Rockefeller’s “global health” node, are up to for their followup “pandemic:”

The video from the above X post:

The WHO worked very closely with various world governments to institute lockdowns, masking, and, ultimately, the Modified mRNA “vaccine” poisons. It would then be of little surprise to learn that WHO apparatchiks closely coordinated with the likes of former UK “health” secretary Matt “Midazolam” Hancock in the deployment of death-row eugenics drugs for the elderly.

Ultimately, this was always an engineered global democide epidemic, and the perpetrators are just getting started, because “climate change” and gain-of-function “pandemics” go hand in hand en route to the UN’s 2030 Agenda and the WEF’s Great Reset hell on earth posthuman dystopia.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

View Source

Please Donate to the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Fundraising Campaign

Hello friends of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Five Meme Friday and the Daily News,

We are in the midst of a fundraising campaign to continue our work exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “Government.” If you value having an organization “Striking the Root,” Can you please help us meet out fundraising goal?

We have raised $38,107 (76%) of our $50,000 goal. We need to raise the remaining $11,893 as soon as possible!

We have some outstanding premiums to say thank you!

You can donate via Credit Card @ ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor, and we have options for offline mail-in donations and cryptocurrency donations below.

You can watch a short video from Etienne explaining the goal and needs HERE. You can download our Annual Report HERE.

Peter S. who became a $250 Founding Member on Substack wrote me a wonderful note that I would like to quote from:

"You are doing awesome work, and I am happy to support your efforts. You are helping to launch a totally new way of thinking about governments, for which I am most thankful. I have already bought several copies of your book, with the intention of giving them away to others, something which I have almost never done in my life, since your perspectives and take on history needs desperately to be shared far and wide. Even though as a philosophy major in college--before turning organic farmer—I valued books and ideas very highly, yours is a real paradigm changer!"

Donate Bitcoin: 146giKW9aQ13hNeUtE69aSCiKfZSwmzJLL

Donate Bitcoin Cash: qqryf3uuua5eh3wr9s7wj6pctppjlm3tm52qmq6749

Donate Ethereum: 0x35508763733662412386Ec5B40220eb5AF7F77A6

Donate Monero: 4AQQVfU8Yr5bNkXQdc8kjbBSDD9FWFnMTgS4m1VEsDg8dRrj4cC6TY2C8PiexYmgb9Tp5qdVhBBtcUU1o1oZ51KMRdy58f2