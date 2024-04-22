by 2Nd Smartest Guy In The World

The majority of “public servants” operating in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. are owned by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their globalist partners-in-crime the UN, WEF, WHO, CFR, et al. When most of these venal insiders are not insider trading and getting massive under-the-table kickbacks, they are engaged in degenerate pastimes that make them all especially vulnerable to control by the likes of the CIA.

Speaking of the CIA, profoundly compromised RINO Speaker Mike Johnson played his part perfectly; to wit:

It is not just merely blackmail…

…because by now no one should have any doubts whatsoever that Johnson and his treasonous coconspirators on both sides of the proverbial aisle are all owned and paid for:

And that other CIA asset, more at Z-movie-grade thespian puppet, is facilitating mass depopulation of young Ukrainian men by forcefully sending them into the war meat grinder while allowing the CIA to continue laundering black ops monies as stolen from American tax slaves in order to pave the way for dystopian digital gulag 15 Minute Cities all across Eastern Europe:

With the deranged and psychotic puppet master warmonger that ran the 2014 Ukraine coup continuing to pull the strings:

Because PSYOP-UKRAINE-WAR is the pivot off the PSYOP-19 “pandemic,” and ultimately consolidates straight into PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE.

But we digress…in case anyone has so much as a scintilla of doubt remaining that the entire Federal government is waging a full spectrum soft war against We the People, here is an especially astute encapsulation of how they truly want us all dead, but not before extracting the maximum plasma from us via taxes:

What comes after Banana Republic?

A bit more context:

The scam that is Federal “income” taxation funding death and destruction, and the tax slaves desperately inventing their minuscule rounding error loopholes and deductions to that which should never be paid:

The ceaseless bald-faced lies are as obscene as they are transparently absurd:

This is the takedown of America from within.

This is Cloward-Piven on steroids, methamphetamines and crack-cocaine.

