by southfront

Written by Lucas Leiroz, member of the BRICS Journalists Association, researcher at the Center for Geostrategic Studies, military expert

Forced to continue fighting, the Kiev regime is desperately trying to supply its troops on the front lines with new recruits. Having already exhausted its reserves, the Ukrainian government is now betting on recruiting children in schools as an efficient way of replacing its casualties on the battlefield. From a realistic point of view, however, such a measure tends to further increase the regime’s unpopularity.

A bill is being discussed in the Ukrainian Parliament to establish basic military training in the country’s schools. Ukrainian high school students would be required to undergo military training classes in schools, in which they would learn basic combat lessons, weapons handling, as well as receiving a “patriotic education” – which in Ukraine, as well known, basically means neo-Nazi, anti-Russian brainwashing.

According to the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports, this type of measure would “contribute to the improvement of initial military training and military-patriotic education of Ukrainian youth.” The proposal appears to have broad support from both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Education and Culture. Both institutions are expected to jointly develop the military curriculum that will be added to ordinary activities in Ukrainian schools.

The bill establishes the obligation of military training for men and a voluntary regime for women. However, there have already been statements by Kiev’s main military advisor, Oksana Grigorieva, that all women in the country are ready for military recruitment. In practice, this means that all female students will likely be forced to participate in their schools’ training programs.

It is also necessary to emphasize that Ukrainian nationalist battalions are not obliged to obey to the army’s protocols, having a green light to recruit children and teenagers. So, in practice, Ukrainian students will certainly be co-opted by neo-Nazi troops for early enlistment as soon as they receive basic instructions in schools.

In fact, the Ukrainian measure is expected to be approved as the country’s parliament seems completely co-opted by foreign agents, serving the interests of NATO rather than those of the Ukrainian people. The regime’s politicians are approving all possible measures to increase military recruitment and thus make the continuation of the war feasible. Although it is impossible for the regime to change the final outcome of the conflict, continuing to fight is a “necessity” as the Collective West demands that hostilities against the Russian Federation be maintained.

Several similar measures have recently been approved to increase the number of troops available to be sent to the battlefield. The minimum enlistment age has been lowered and, in addition, women, the elderly, people with serious health problems and even teenagers have often been sent to the front lines. This is catastrophic for the future of the country, as Ukraine is starting to have serious demographic problems due to battlefield casualties and mass migration.

The Ukrainian situation in the conflict is already considered a defeat by most military experts. Since the failed counteroffensive attempt, Kiev has not shown any ability to continue fighting in the long term. Having suffered around 500,000 casualties, in addition to the evasion of millions of refugees, Ukraine is unable to continue its war efforts. Meanwhile, the Russians continue to use only a small percentage of their military capacity, with enough troops and equipment to keep fighting for years, if necessary.

Rationally, Kiev should stop military policies and negotiate with the Russian Federation, accepting the peace terms and recognizing the liberated territories. However, the neo-Nazi regime does not have any sovereignty, being obedient to its Western sponsors, who clearly want the conflict to continue. Since it is not possible to defeat Russia in a direct war, the West is betting on proxy conflicts as a mechanism to “wear down” Russia, which is why Kiev is forced to fight “until the last Ukrainian”.

However, at some point the war will end. Kiev will no longer have enough troops to send to the front lines and so there will be no alternative other than unconditional surrender. When this happens, Ukrainian decision makers will understand how wrong their forced recruitment attitudes were. Ukraine’s future looks terrible, as all of the country’s youth are dying in the war or fleeing abroad. The country is running out of university students, professionals, technicians or any qualified personnel to rebuild the Ukrainian society in the post-war period.

By deepening its recruitment policies, even training children for war, Kiev is further destroying future generations. The only hope of the Ukrainian people is that the neo-Nazi regime will soon collapse, leading to the restoration of peace and good relations with Russia.

