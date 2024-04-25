By The Federalist Staff

Three years into President Joe Biden’s White House tenure, his fabulism is on repeat. He’s told more lies than anyone could ever quantify, but we’ve done our best to document his serial falsehoods. Here is part four of The Federalist’s rigorous coverage designed to hold Biden and his administration accountable with substantive fact-checking throughout the rest of his presidency. 355. Biden Claims He Commuted Using the Francis Scott Key Bridge

Biden contended that he “commuted [to work] every day for 36 years” as a U.S. senator using the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. But this statement doesn’t align with the president’s previous claims — nor the bridge’s features.

Biden once claimed, for example, that he “commuted every single day [to work], 263 miles a day, on Amtrak.” While it was available to cars and other automobiles, the Francis Scott Key Bridge did not have railways, and therefore, could not have been used by Amtrak or other train services.

354. Biden Claims He Cut the National Debt

During an April 24 speech before his supporters, Biden claimed: “I cut the national debt so far.” That statement is factually untrue. The U.S. national debt has increased nearly $7 trillion since Biden took office, according to the Treasury Department.

353. Biden Claims Trump’s Tax Cuts ‘Overwhelmingly’ Benefited the Wealthy

Biden claimed in an April 23 tweet that tax cuts passed by Republicans and signed into law by former President Trump “overwhelmingly benefited the wealthy and biggest corporations and exploded the federal debt.”

That’s false. Data produced by the IRS has shown that “on average all income brackets benefited substantially from the Republicans’ tax reform law, with the biggest beneficiaries being working and middle-income filers, not the top 1 percent,” according to The Hill.

352. Biden Claims He Gave a Speech That Never Happened

Biden claimed during an April 23 event that earlier in the day he “spoke about — up in Washington” how the 2024 election is an “old-fashioned election.” There are no public speeches or remarks listed on the president’s public schedule for the morning of April 23 indicating he ever spoke about such matters.

351. Biden Claims He Drove an 18-Wheeler

While speaking with supporters in Florida, Biden claimed he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.” There is no evidence Biden has ever driven an 18-wheeler. Even the left-wing PolitiFact rates Biden’s truck-driving claim as “false.”350. Biden Claims He Got Involved in Politics Because of the Civil Rights Movement

Biden claimed he “got involved, when [he] was a kid, in electoral politics” because of the civil rights movement. This is untrue, as Biden has cited numerous unrelated reasons for why he got into politics. In March, for example, Biden claimed it was Cesar Chavez who got him interested in politics.

349. Biden Claims Making College ‘Free’ Won’t Cost Taxpayers

Biden claimed during an April 23 speech in Florida that if he “has [his] way in the next four years, [he’s] going to make community college free” and that “it won’t cost the taxpayers.” This is false; nothing is “free.” Enacting such a policy would shift the cost of college from students to taxpayers, including those who already paid their tuition and student loans or opted not to attend college in the first place.

348. Biden Fabricates Climate Data

Biden claimed, “Last year was Earth Day’s hottest day on record.” That statement is not true, as the White House tacitly admitted in an edited transcript of the president’s remarks.

347. Biden Repeats Baseless ‘Suckers and Losers’ Hoax

Biden regurgitated the baseless lie that former President Trump refused to visit a war memorial because he thought the U.S. veterans buried there were “losers and suckers.” The allegations — which were first pushed by anonymous sources in a 2020 Atlantic article — have been publicly refuted by numerous Trump administration officials.

Even left-wing “fact-checkers” such as Snopes have admitted, “[T]here appeared to be no evidence of an audio or video recording of the remarks in question, nor was there any documentation, such as transcripts or presidential notes, to independently confirm or deny the alleged quotes’ authenticity.”

346. Biden Exaggerates Details About Late Uncle

President Biden twice mentioned his “Uncle Bosie” during a visit to a war memorial in Pennsylvania on April 17, but the details he gave contradict the established record.

Biden claimed Second Lieutenant Ambrose J. Finnegan Jr. was “shot down” in 1944 during a reconnaissance flight over a “war zone” in New Guinea where “a lot of cannibals” dwelled.

“They never recovered his body but the government went back when I went down there and they checked and found parts of the plane and the like,” Biden said.

