Best States for Gun Owners

#25 Arizona

Arizona is one of the most 2A-friendly states in the Union. The state is open carry, and is also a shall-issue permit state[1] (meaning those who qualify can get their CCW). Those over 18 can carry a firearm without a permit, but only those over 21 can purchase handguns.

The state’s CWP (Conceal Weapon Permit[2]) is valid in a whopping 36 states, and those traveling to AZ can open carry in most places[3]. If you ever find yourself in a threatening situation, AZ does have a Castle Doctrine, and there’s no duty to retreat.

Firearms are subject to the state sales tax but exempt from the TPT (transaction privilege tax[4]) as of January 1, 2023. Arizona sits comfortably near the top of our list at the moment, but with new Governor Katie Hobbs, we can’t be sure the state will remain on this list. Her voting record[5] does not comfortably align with other Pro-2A governors.

#24 Kansas

Kansas allows anyone to open carry over the age of 18[6], but only those 21 and older can purchase handguns per federal law. Those 18 and over can apply for the state’s CCHL (Concealed Carry Handgun Licenses). You don’t have[7] to get a CCHL in Kansas, register your firearms, or pass background checks outside of the standard federal checks.

Kansas tax rates are the same for firearms as they are for any other goods, and there are no tax breaks[8] for components or safe storage accessories. Kansas also has a Castle Doctrine with no duty to retreat[9]. Citizens with a CCHL can visit 39 other states with their firearms.

Kansas’s Governor, Laura Kelly, recently vetoed a bill[10] to teach firearm-appropriate training and also advocates for[11] harsher background checks and even some equipment bans.

#23 Utah

Utah is a constitutional carry state[12] with no registration requirements and options for CCWs, making it possible to travel to 36 other states (with 48 states honored). While there aren’t any additional taxes, firearm purchasers will pay an additional $7.50 for background checks. However, those with an in-state CCW are exempt from this fee. There also aren’t any tax exemptions for firearms and ammunition purchases.

Those in Salt Lake County do have a duty to perform background checks for person-to-person purchases. Utah has stand-your-ground laws[13] with no duty to retreat to protect those acting in self-defense from prosecution.

Recently, Governor Spencer Cox[14] made remarks that he is open to discussing gun regulation measures. However, actions do speak louder than words, and the governor did sign legislation[15] in 2022 to keep local municipalities from enacting gun control restrictions.

#22 Iowa

Iowa allows law-abiding citizens to carry firearms under permitless carry laws but still offers a PCW (Permit to Carry Weapons[16]) for those over 21 years of age (those under 18 are eligible if the permit is required for work). The state honors 49 others’ CCWs, while Iowa’s citizens can carry in 33 states with a PCW.

While those purchasing firearms are still subject to federal background checks, a permit is no longer required in the mid-western state. Of course, standard sales tax[17] also applies to all firearms and ammunition purchases, but some state legislators have supported firearms tax holidays in the past.

Citizens do have some protections with Iowa’s self-defense laws[18], and there’s no duty to retreat. On another note, the state is considering passing legislation[19] to allow gun owners to keep firearms in their vehicles on school campuses.

We are seeing some progress in Iowa for gun owners in the state under Governor Kim Reynolds. She was instrumental in passing legislation[20] that stopped requiring permits for purchases, and we’re interested to see where Iowa ranks in the list of best states for gun ownership in coming years.

#21 Georgia

Georgia allows those over 21[21] who are lawfully permitted to possess firearms to carry a firearm in some places. The state honors carry permits from 32 other states, and 33 states accept Georgia’s WCL. Among the standard licensure requirements, those with previous mental illness cannot legally possess firearms, as is the case with many states due to Federal background checks.

Georgia does not require residents to register their firearms, and you won’t need a purchase permit to acquire one from an FFL. Georgians also won’t receive any tax credits on firearms or ammunition purchases.

The state has stand-your-ground laws[22] with no duty to retreat. This means that if a person acts, according to a reasonable individual in self-defense, they may not be prosecuted - even if the situation occurs outside of the individual’s residence.

Brian Kemp recently signed legislation[23] that made it possible for Georgians to openly carry firearms in the state without a permit.

#20 Indiana

Any resident over 18 years old can open or concealed carry a firearm in Indiana without a permit unless prohibited from possessing a firearm. Indiana accepted CCW permits from 48 other states, and residents can travel to 32 other states with their Indiana permits.

Indiana does have Red Flag Laws where police officers have the authority to remove firearms from dangerous individuals. However, courts also have the duty[24] to rule on whether those firearms were removed lawfully within 14 days. The state doesn’t require registration for firearms.

Residents are protected from prosecution[25] in self-defense situations by the state’s stand-your-ground and castle doctrines with no duty to retreat.

While those purchasing firearms and ammunition will pay standard sales tax, a bill is currently sitting with the State’s Means & Ways Committee[26] to exempt firearms and ammunition.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill to make Indiana a Constitutional Carry state, but also enacted legislation[27] to stop the purchase of equipment known to convert firearms to fully automatic. Depending on your 2A stance, this could be a positive or negative for gun owners in the state.

#19 Louisiana

Louisiana is also a Constitutional carry state, where anyone over the age of 18 can lawfully carry a firearm as long as they aren’t restricted from doing so. However, the state also has mandates restricting open or concealed carry[28] at parades and bars. The state does issue Concealed Handgun permits (CHPs)[29], residents can carry to 37 other states, and Louisiana accepts weapons permits from 37 states.

You won’t have to go through a permit process, additional background checks outside of federal ones, or registrations to obtain a firearm in Louisiana. At the time of writing, Louisiana sales tax applies to all guns, ammunition, and accessories. However, the state’s legislature is set to vote on SB 56[30], which would provide a tax holiday for firearms.

Those who find themselves in a threatening situation are protected from prosecution under the state’s Stand Your Ground laws and Castle Doctrine[31], and there is no duty to retreat. Yet, in Louisiana, a person must be met with force to apply force.

Governor Jeff Landry recently signed Constitutional Carry[32] into law, despite past governors vetoing the bill. So far, this Louisiana governor seems to be on track to secure Louisiana’s ranking on our Best States for Gun Ownership list.

#18 Florida

Florida is a Concealed Carry state[33], meaning it is legal for lawful citizens to conceal a firearm without a permit. Those who like to travel will enjoy reciprocity in 37 other states. Florida also honors CCWs from 35 states.

Florida has its own standards[34], aside from federal background checks, for firearm purchases - this further limits gun ownership in the Panhandle state. Florida does not issue tax exemptions[35] for firearms, but you also don’t have to register your firearms in the state.

The state has protections[36] for those who act in self-defense, and there’s no duty to retreat as long as a reasonable person believes the individual acted appropriately for the situation.

Lastly, Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed the concealed carry legislation, so we don’t expect Florida to fall off of this list.

#17 Tennessee

Tennessee is a Constitutional Carry state[37] where anyone over 21 who can lawfully possess a firearm can carry and conceal their weapon without a license. Those wanting to apply for a CCW must meet criteria similar to federal background checks (no felonies, orders of protection, domestic violence charges including misdemeanors, and no mental health adjudication).

Tennessee reciprocity agreements[38] allow resident CCW holders to travel to 37 other states while also accepting CCWs from 48 other states. Tennessee has a history of tax exemptions for gun safety equipment, however, firearms purchases and all other related equipment are currently taxed at the standard rate.

The state also has stand-your-ground and castle doctrine protections that include no duty to retreat. Of course, these protections[39] do not cover criminal activity or situations where a reasonable person wouldn’t have acted similarly.

Tennessee also performs background checks with the state’s TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) and the federal NICS. More recently, Governor Bill Lee enacted legislation to keep these background check systems updated[40] along with Red Flag legislation[41] (which has yet to pass the State House).

#16 Kentucky

Kentuckians over the age of 21 can conceal carry (as lawfully permitted to do so[44]) without a CCW. The state accepts CCWs[45] from all 50 states, while residents can travel to 37 other states with their Kentucky permits (CCDW[46]).

Kentuckians must pass the federal NICS background check[47] before purchasing firearms from an FFD, but there are no firearm registration requirements. Citizens may be protected from[48] prosecution when using deadly force to protect life and property. Firearms purchases are subject to standard sales tax, but the state is considering tax exemptions[49].

After the latest mass shooting at a Louisville bank, Governor Andy Beshear’s previous position[50] on gun control measures is questionable. While he doesn’t support another AWB, he does support stringent background checks.

#15 Alabama

Alabama allows open carry for those over 19 years of age (who are lawfully permitted to possess a firearm) to carry without a CCW. However, those who wish to conceal their firearms must apply for the state’s CCW at their local sheriff’s department. With a minimal fee and state background check, anyone who has not committed prior offenses and has no history of mental illness may obtain the permit[51]. Of course, the state also gives power to the issuing department to deny permits.

Alabama honors 48 states’ permits, while residents can lawfully conceal and carry firearms to 32 other states with an Alabama CCW. Firearm purchases in Alabama are subject to the state’s standard sales tax, but firearm registration isn’t required. The state also protects[52] those lawfully protecting life or property from prosecution with stand-your-ground, castle doctrine, and no duty to retreat.

With Memaw Ivey (an endearing term for the state’s current governor) at the helm, Alabama gun rights are safe for the time. She recently signed a bill[53] to solidify the right to carry, making Alabama one of the best states for gun ownership.

