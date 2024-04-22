Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. The song was inspired by the book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

The video weaves in pages from "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! to expose the biggest secret in history: "Government" is illegitimate on its face, and an organized crime system centered around banking and central banking has been using "government" to steal the value out of everyone’s money using a technique called Fractional Reserve Banking to rob and control society. The bankers and central bankers puppetering the “government” from behind the scenes have a partnership with monopoly media and government-sponsored-academia to control the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a "government.” They have been buying up the world with the digital dollars they create out of thin air, which has led to a monopolization of everything where companies stolen and captured by fractional reserve capital are being held by capital managers, including BlackRock and Vanguard while the C-level executives, reporters, editors, and publishers are being organized by front groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg Group.

The good news message of the book, and Etienne's upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma for All!, is that everyone would be dramatically wealthier and better off without "government" at all. The free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbiters, insurance companies, non-profits and genuine charities can supply all the legitimate, non-redistributive services of "government" better, faster and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion of "government."

Song/Video Backstory: Brendan and Etienne met by chance at the Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival in New Hampshire in 2023. Mike Merenda, co-host of the Terrain Theory Podcast (and Guitar/Banjo/Vox for the folk group The Mammals), had come to interview Etienne for his podcast, met Brendan, recognized the talent and helped him record his first solo album, Live From Porcfest, right there in the field. Mike tells the story of the meeting here: https://www.terraintheory.net/blogs/podcast/episode-75-porcfest-2023-rfk-jr-on-nh-succeeding-etienne-de-la-boeties-laboratory-for-liberty-and-the-hills-we-die-on

After reading “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Brendan writes Organized Crime. Mike hooks Brendan up with his solo debut opening for Mike’s band, The Mammals, at the Egremont Barn in the Berkshires last week, where owner Nick Keene captured the video of the song’s first live performance. Etienne value adds with pages from the book.

Organized Crime by Brendan Daniel

Produced by Mike Merenda, Terrain Theory Podcast & Guitar/Banjo – The Mammals

Available at: BrendanDaniel.Bandcamp.com & Spotify & Apple Music / iTunes

BrendanDanielMusic.com Support: Patreon.com/BrendanDaniel Instagram.com/BrendanDanielMusic

This song was inspired by the book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! – How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation Available at

https://www.Government-Scam.com

ArtOfLiberty.org ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com Voluntaryism-Book.org

About Brendan Daniel

Brendan Daniel is a singer/songwriter and self-taught harmonica/guitar player born and raised in Ayer, Massachusetts. Brendan is the youngest brother and founding member of Town Meeting (a New England-based, award-winning American folk band. Brendan opened as a solo act for Jonathan Edwards and Aaron Lewis (Grand Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH.)

In 2023, Brendan recorded a seven (7) live song album entitled “Live at PorcFest.” The album was produced by Mike Meranda of “The Mammals” in a parking lot at the Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival in New Hampshire.

Brendan is an independent artist on “Rebel Scum Records”. Musical influences include Alice and Chains, Robert Johnson, The Avett Brothers, John Pine, Bob Dylan, The Ramones, and Eddie Vedder.

Brendan’s website is www.BrendanDanielMusic.com

About Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline.

Etienne’s next book, Voluntaryism - How the only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!, explains how the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service providers, professional arbitrators, insurance companies, non-profits, and genuine charity can provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services organized crime “government” provides better, faster, and cheaper without the waste, fraud, abuse, violence, warfare, indoctrination, propaganda and extortion. Pre-order at Voluntaryism-Book.org

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the”Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.

Lyrics for Organized Crime

All through the turning

All through the turning

All through the turning

All through the turning

All through the turning

All through the turning of time

Well, I don't think that this ever existed

Put the cart before the horse

The six-foot-point of distance

And the damage that's been done

The government, the gun that shoots to save us

And I don't need the pills and vaccinations

I got all the air to breathe

The sunshine on my face is just like medicine to me

Why do we compete with Mother Nature

War is hell, a weapon of taxation

It's been poison in the well

I wonder how they made it so that we could hardly tell

The difference between slavery and salvation

All through the turning

All through the turnin' of time

Let's call it what it is

It's organized crime

All through the turning

All through the turnin' of time

Let's call it what it is

It's organized crime

For it's easier to trick somebody

Than it is to convince them that they've been tricked

So pick your tribe, but your choice is an illusion

It's just two sides of the toss

The red one and the blue one

Yeah, they'll televise the fight

And demonetize the revolution

Yeah, history is written by the victors

It's the killing of the king

The sacrificial victim and the club that you're not in

The power that's corrupted absolutely

All through the turning

All through the turnin' of time

Let's call it what it is

It's organized crime

All through the turning

All through the turnin' of time

Let's call it what it is

It's organized crime

There's only three things

Three things that no one can hide

It's the sun and the moon and the truth

About organized crime