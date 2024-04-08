Amazing things happen at the Free State Project's Porcupine Freedom Festival! Last year we met Brendan Daniel by chance. He was camping next to us and serenaded a group by the fire one night. We were BLOWN AWAY by his talent. We invited him to join the Posse.

Mike Merenda, the co-host of the Terrain Theory podcast (and guitar/banjo for folk group The Mammals!) came out to interview me for their podcast, meets Brendan, recognized the talent as well and helped him record his work for the first time, right there at PorcFest. He tells the story along with the interview in this episode of Terrain Theory.https://www.terraintheory.net/blogs/podcast/episode-75-porcfest-2023-rfk-jr-on-nh-succeeding-etienne-de-la-boeties-laboratory-for-liberty-and-the-hills-we-die-on

The album dropped today, Monday, April 8th, and you can get it on Bandcamp:

Live at Porcfest 2023, by Brendan Daniel

There is a teaser track (The Hills We Die On) on Bandcamp, BUT check out my favorite track: Early Bird Blood

BUT... Wait... There is more...After reading my book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! Brendan gets inspired and writes a NEW song called Organized Crime that will also be dropping this week... And it is AWESOME!!! Truly, truly amazing! Stay tuned!

