A recent study by Japanese researchers found that although there were no excess cancer deaths in Japan during the first year of the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers noticed an increase in cancer mortality during the period of mass vaccination. Japan administered Western mRNA COVID shots, 78% were manufactured by Pfizer and 22% were from Moderna.

A recent study by Japanese researchers published April 8 in the medical science journal Cureus found “significant excess mortalities” for all cancer types after the deceased took a third dose of mRNA-based Covid shots. The investigation, which relied on data from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to examine age-adjusted mortality rates for various cancer types, unveiled an alarming discovery: Although there were no excess cancer deaths in Japan during the first year of the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers noticed an increase in cancer mortality during the period of mass vaccination.

According to the study,

Some excess cancer mortalities were observed in 2021 after mass vaccination with the first and second vaccine doses, and significant excess mortalities were observed for all cancers and some specific types of cancer (including ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and breast cancer) after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022.

The study pointed out that the introduction of the Covid vaccines coincided with a slowing down of declines in cancer mortality rates that had been observed across all age groups over the span of the preceding decade:

Significant excess monthly mortality was observed after August 2021, whereas mass vaccination of the general population began around April 2021. Mass vaccination with the first and second doses started in the spring of 2021, and the vaccination rate soon peaked in the summer of 2021 at 80% of the population. The vaccination rate for the third dose peaked in the spring of 2022, at 68%.

With government-imposed lockdowns worldwide, including in Japan, leading to surgery delays and cancellations of cancer treatments, researchers of this study highlighted various causal relations between vaccines and cancer deaths in 2021 and beyond. Other than pancreatic cancer, which was steadily increasing before Covid-19 broke out, ovarian, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, and breast cancers were on the decline. However, all six types of cancers exceeded predicted mortality values in 2021, 2022, or during both years, coinciding with mass vaccination rollouts worldwide. The study stated:

Researchers have reported that the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine may pose the risk of development and progression of cancer [25-28]. In addition, several case reports have described cancer developing or worsening after vaccination and discussed possible causal links between cancer and mRNA-LNP vaccination [29-34]. Several case reports have described cancer developing or worsening after vaccination and discussed possible causal links between cancer and mRNA-LNP vaccination.

Unlike some other Asian countries such as Singapore that rolled out the Chinese-made, non-mRNA Sinopharm vaccine, Japan approved mainly mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines. Namely, 78 percent of the Covid vaccines in Japan were from Pfizer, while 22 percent were from Moderna.

Moreover, these researchers concluded that there were “particularly marked increases in mortality rates” for certain types of cancers, possibly owing to “several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination” instead of Covid-19 infection itself or “reduced cancer care due to the lockdown.” While breast cancer had a “significant deficit mortality” in 2020, it noted excess mortality in 2022 after the introduction of the third vaccine dose.

In response to the Cureus study, senior MIT researcher Stephanie Seneff told The Epoch Times:

I have long suspected a cancer link to the vaccines just based on the science of immunology. “What I think is happening, broadly speaking, is that the vaccine is causing impairment of the innate immune response, which leads to an increased susceptibility to any infection, increased autoimmune disease, and accelerated cancer progression.

Based on a 2020 study released in Translational Oncology, researchers discovered that the S2 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein “strongly interacts with cancer suppressor genes p53, BRCA1, and BRCA2 that are frequently mutated in cancer,” The Epoch Times reported.

Per the aforesaid Cureus study, impaired BRCA1 activity is linked to an increased risk of breast, uterine, and ovarian cancers in women and prostate cancer in men. Besides, impaired BRCA1 activity raises the risk of pancreatic cancer, the same Epoch Times report noted.

Also, a February 2023 paper published in Medical Hypotheses stated that accumulating vaccine mRNA and reverse-transcribed DNA molecules in cytoplasm could “potentially induce chronic autoinflammation, autoimmunity, DNA damage, and cancer in susceptible individuals,” The Epoch Times reported.

