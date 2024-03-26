Click here to view this email in your browser Well, through this domain

This week I am featuring a number of stories on what smells like an engineered epidemic of immigrants being encouraged to squat in American homes while vigilantism is simultaneously being encouraged to produce the maximum amount of divide and conquer. Notice one of the featured vigilantes is wearing a " Tr Chump" shirt. This is only going to produce a greater migration from democratically-controlled "Blue" States and cities to States and Cities that respect private property. I expect you will see many Blue States and cities ultimately collapse into Detroit-style lawlessness and decay starting with Chicago, Portland, San Francisco and New York. It is interesting that this is coinciding with the upcoming feature film Civil War...

The other featured articles are a couple of exposes on David Martin/Mikki Willis by Martin Vrijland and Mathew Crawford and the other side of the Amazing Polly story we featured a couple of weeks ago. I have been leery of David Martin/Mikki Willis's the-virus-is-real-and-was-created-in-a-lab for quite sometime. I simply don't believe that "viruses" are as communicable and deadly as we are being told. If the virus was truly a pathogenic bio-weapon designed in a lab then why did have to resort to upcycled PCR testing and Hollywood trickery at Elmhurst hospital that we break own in detail in our investigation: Solving Covid - The Covid-19 Eugenics Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline? I suspect that a lot of the billions spent on "bioweapons" and countermeasures is simply being stolen out the back door of the NIAID, NIH and CDC. So far the Daily News commenters are overwhelmingly in concurrence that David Martin and Mikki Willis are Controlled Opposition. Please feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments.

The Owl is a predator that sees in the dark while all others are blind. There are also an owl hidden in the paths around the capital of the US and the owl is the symbol of the Bohemian Club of San Francisco that holds the Bohemian Club Retreat each summer where they burn a child in effigy in front of a giant stone owl.

Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: Hat-tip to Mathew Crawford from Rounding the Earth Newsletter for reminding me about this Martin Vrijland piece that I read before I started the Daily News. Mathew “value-added” the investigation into David Martin with his own piece: David Martin: A Conspirituality Limited Hangout? which I also recommend.

Who is David E. Martin?

By Martin Vrijland

The following information is a presentation of evidence, combined with my opinions, based on factual details available in the public domain. My opinions are based on the evidence. I do not claim to present an overarching or objective truth, and I encourage all readers to engage in their own research by following the links available in this document. It is up to each individual to research for themselves in order to determine whether or not your conclusions align with my assessment and analysis of the evidence. Consider this document a starting point to a larger body of research and more thorough investigation.

For some of us, this person’s duplicity in the psychological operation was evident from the moment he sat down with Mikki Willis for an interview. We didn’t even need to research further, because we felt it intuitively. I smelled the deception before reading a single word about him, and now here we are, one year later - and people are still promoting this guy as some sort of truth-teller, and freedom-fighter. But if you understand that this entire COVID-19 operation is part of a psychological war, then you might also understand that David’s lab leak/bioweapon story is and always has been a red herring. If you don’t understand this, then there’s a long list of books you can read up on, on the subjects of Virology and Vaccines, and this paper probably isn’t for you.

Etienne Note: A week and ½ ago I made the decision to cover the Amazing Polly’s accusations against the Wellness Company in this article: The Amazing Polly and Kristin Elizabeth Go After The Wellness Company Dr. Peter McCullough and Foster Coulson’s Healthcare & Supplement Company Under the Microscope because it appeared to be a well-researched expose on the Wellness Company which was populated with some folks who I was already suspicious of. I feel it incumbent to share the other side of the story as I learned that some good people were on Polly’s “targeting list/board” and were getting attacked. I am slammed working on my next book so hopefully there are those in the audience who can value-add this with their understanding of what is really going on here as I am simply too busy to dig in.

by HopeGirl

As a follow up to the last video I made “Not-So-Amazing Polly’s Attack on Small Business” I have included a full timeline of the facts behind this case. This is to provide clarity for anyone who wishes to actually investigate this for themselves. In my video I had mentioned that if anyone could send me any proof of anything that would stand up in some legal court somewhere to please send it to me. Well the reaction to my video as a pissed off small business owner who is trying to stand up for what’s right has yielded results, and its not what you think.

Book of the Week

An End to Upside Down Liberty: Turning Traditional Political Thinking on Its Head to Break Free from Enslavement. I was so impressed with the book that I bought copies for the Art of Liberty Foundation bookstore at Government-Scam.com/Store. Become a yearly sponsor of the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor OR "Go Paid" on Substack at the $50 a year level and we will send you a copy as our THANK YOU!

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Tyler Durden

The Marxist destruction of private property rights is on full display after a viral video circulating TikTok, then posted on X, shows a migrant informing other migrants how to "invade" unoccupied homes across America and take advantage of progressive squatting laws.

"I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it," the migrant said in a video on TikTok, which Collin Rugg first posted on X.

The migrant said he has African friends who have taken over seven homes thanks to squatting laws

.The video is very concerning because progressive squatting laws are getting out of control. These laws are being abused, and landlords are being screwed.

Take, for instance, a woman who found her home full of people squatting illegally was arrested this week for changing the door locks.

by ABC 7 and Inside Edition

Adele Andolaro inherited her family’s home in Queens after her parents passed away. She was trying to sell it, but someone changed the entire front door and locks on the house. In New York, squatters have rights after 30 days. Andaloro recently entered her property when a woman walked up to the house, unlocked the door, and left. Two men were in her home and they were escorted off of the property by police. Andolaro called a locksmith to change her locks. The two men returned and called the police; she was arrested for unlawful eviction because she changed the locks. It takes an average of 20 months for an eviction case to have a resolution in New York City.

A man who calls himself the ‘Squatter Hunter’ helps homeowners remove squatters [see second video].

By Tyler Durden

A pair of vigilantes showed up to a house in Queens, New York where the homeowner was recently arrested for changing the locks on her own house in order to try and evict squatters.

On Tuesday afternoon, two unidentified men driving a black pickup truck pulled into the driveway of the Flushing home in search of the squatters.

"We are looking to get this guy out," one of the men told the Daily Mail. "I am here to talk to him. I want to see why he is here."

The owner, Adele Andaloro, 47, was in the process of selling the inherited property valued at roughly $1 million, when the squatters moved in.

One of the neighbors on the block, who saw what transpired, said 'holy c**p,' and said she had no idea that the squatter issue was causing so much backlash.

Many of the neighbors are baffled by the ordeal - and say they want to know how the squatters gained access into the house in the first place.

'It's disgusting,' one person said, who mentioned that he has seen one of the squatters walking around outside.

He added sarcastically: 'I wish I could live rent free.' -Daily Mail

Etienne Note: Kelloggs is one of the those companies that has a hidden 666 in their logo. Check out this article where Jason Christoff and I break down the symbolism of the hidden 666 in dozens, if not 100+ logos with 666 hidden in the logos: Etienne & Jason Christoff - Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump’s OK Sign and Twitter's New Logo?

by Foodbabe.com

In 2015, Kellogg’s announced plans to remove artificial colors and artificial flavors from their cereals by the end of 2018.

It's now 2024 and Kellogg’s still sells several cereals with artificial colors and flavors in America, all of which target young children.

Even worse, Kellogg’s continues launching NEW cereals for children filled with artificial ingredients, such as Minecraft Frosted Flakes and Disney's Little Mermaid Cereal.

by Ethan Huff

In exchange for cash bribes from the government, thousands of American pastors pushed Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccines" on their congregants, many of whom are now chronically ill or dead as a result.

The report from America Out Loud explains that a government program called "Faith4Vaccines," which was birthed out of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) vaccine propaganda machine COVID-19 Community Corps, convinced money-grubbing "faith leaders" to sell out their flocks to Big Pharma.

The COVID-19 Community Corps has 86 founding members, most of them falling into the "faith leaders" category. They include (but are not limited to):

(Related: Remember when Southern Baptist leader Al Mohler tried to manipulated Christians into getting "vaccinated" for COVID because "that's what Jesus would do?")

by Faith Justis

Imagine paying your grocery tab or tipping your waiter in actual gold. That’s a future that the company Goldback envisions with their golden money, which they describe as a “local, voluntary currency.”

“It’s been created to be used locally so that people can purchase goods and services if they want to accept gold as payment in their business,” said Goldback marketing manager Jeff Meigs. “It really gets people into the precious metals space that have never purchased gold before for around $4.”

One Goldback contains 1/1000th of an ounce of gold. It’s not U.S. tender, but businesses can choose to accept it as payment in states like Nevada where gold payment is legal.

The company says one of the currency’s goals is to protect consumer spending power.

“The U.S. Government prints more and more dollars every day, and the more they print, the less they’re worth, but gold itself, if you have gold in there, that value is separate because it’s rare,” Meigs said.

by JW WIlliams

The British National Health Service (NHS) issued new guidance permanently prohibiting the prescription of puberty blockers for children for the purposes of gender transition. The NHS concluded that there was not enough evidence to show that puberty suppressing hormones are safe or effective. The decision was made after an independent review of gender transition surgeries and hormone therapy for minors that examined nine peer-reviewed studies.

The investigation was launched following a swell of referrals to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), run by Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. In April 2022, there were over 5,000 referrals to the GIDS, compared to the 250 referrals in 2012.

A significant proportion of children and young people who are concerned about gender issues frequently experience coexisting mental health, neuro-developmental and/or family and social problems.

by Jimmy Cherizier

The latest trouble in Haiti started with assassination of the previous Prime Minister, Jovenel Moise. Cherizier said that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was sworn in after the assassination of Moise, was involved in the assassination.

PM Henry agreed to resign hours after Caribbean leaders and US Secretary of State Blinken met to discuss Haiti’s next regime. The prime minister of Barbados said that whoever is chosen as the next leader of Haiti must be a supporter of the foreign military invasion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced funding $100 million for the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti and another $33 million in humanitarian aid.

A federal program under Biden enables 30,000 citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to fly into the country each month and receive work permits and authorization to remain for two years. More than 138,000 Haitian nationals have been brought into the U.S. under the program since January of 2023.

By James Reinl

Angry shoppers are boycotting Tyson Foods products as the $53-million meat firm shutters plants in Iowa and elsewhere while hiring thousands of asylum seekers at job fairs in New York.

Campaigners are urging consumers to stop buying Tyson products amid its wave of closures of poultry- and meat-processing plants across Iowa, Virginia, Arkansas, Indiana, and Missouri.

They point to Tyson's efforts to hire thousands of asylum seekers in New York, offering $16.50-an-hour wages and free immigration lawyers, accusing the firm of ditching US-born workers for cheaper migrant labor.

America First Legal, a conservative action group launched by former Trump administration officials, warned Tyson that it could be breaking the law by favoring foreign-born workers over Americans.

'It is ILLEGAL under federal law to discriminate against American citizens based on their citizenship in favor of non-citizens of any kind when it comes to employment,' the legal action group posted online.

by Jamie Redman

Crypto entrepreneur and Bitcoin.com founder, Roger Ver, has recently unveiled the publication of a 304-page book titled “Hijacking Bitcoin: The Hidden History of BTC,” offering a fresh viewpoint that diverges from commonly accepted historical accounts. This book provides readers with an alternate perspective, challenging the traditional narratives surrounding Bitcoin’s evolution and history.

Roger Ver has revealed the release of a book he co-authored with Steve Patterson, featuring insights from esteemed economist Jeffrey Tucker. Currently available for pre-order on Amazon, the book is set to be officially released on April 4, 2024. Its summary points out that Bitcoin’s original promise “was broken after a small group of insiders took over the project and fundamentally changed Bitcoin’s design.”

By Tyler Durden

After previously thinking NY Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers might be the right person to be a heartbeat away from the presidency, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr is now planning to select 38-year-old Nicole Shanahan, the wealthy ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, as his running mate. This according to a Saturday Mediaitereport that cited "a source close to the campaign."

Shanahan is a Bay Area lawyer and tech entrepreneur who's been a Democratic Party benefactor and donated to Biden's 2020 campaign. In a February Times profile, she described herself as a "progressive through and through." Aside from opening her wallet, she has no political profile whatsoever, seemingly not even having spoken out or written about issues of the day.

Last week, the New York Times reported that, in addition to the NFL's Rogers, Kennedy was considering former Minnesota Gov and Predator co-star Jesse Ventura, among others. Mediaite's source said RFK Jr and Shanahan "align on numerous issues," including wariness about vaccines.

by Noah Kirsch

It was past midnight on Friday when the Swiss investor Guy Spier finally left the James Joyce pub in Zurich, after a night of carousing with luminaries of finance, government, and academia. The group had assembled for World.Minds—an under-the-radar fraternity for the global elite—which had just concluded its annual symposium.

The summit fashions itself as “the thinking man’s Davos,” one staff member told The Daily Beast. This year, scientists presented research on nuclear fusion and forensics, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert detailed a peace plan for the Middle East, and members discussed the crisis in Ukraine.

“I have three friends that I made at World.Minds,” Spier said after a few glasses of wine. “Two are Fields Medalists.”

With just 1,500 members, World.Minds is a concentrated collective of wealth and power with a roster that includes former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and retired Gen. David Petraeus, philosophers Peter Singer and Daniel Dennett, and billionaires Bill Ackman, Henry Kravis, and Alex Karp. Under its charter, at least 51 percent of the community must work in the sciences to ensure that it doesn’t “devolve into a business club.”

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On Thursday of last week, two of JPMorgan Chase Bank’s federal regulators fined the riskiest bank in the United States $348 million dollars for engaging in “unsafe and unsound banking practices” for failing to supervise “billions” of trades on at least 30 global trading venues.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) fined JPMorgan Chase Bank $250 million while the Federal Reserve fined the bank $98.2 million. The OCC said the misconduct occurred since at least 2019. The Fed said the bank had engaged in the misconduct over the span of nine years, from 2014 to 2023.

The key outrage embedded in these charges – that mainstream media failed to point out in its coverage last week – is that this “trading” activity did not occur at the registered brokerage firm of JPMorgan, which has properly licensed traders and trading supervisors. It occurred at the federally-insured bank, which is not allowed to have licensed traders – because casino banking brings on bank runs, bank panics and giant scandals that undermine Americans’ confidence in federally-insured banks.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

According to headlines at Bloomberg News and Reuters this morning, Donald Trump is floating the notorious hedge fund billionaire, John Paulson, to be his next Treasury Secretary. Paulson has, apparently, earned consideration for the post the same way Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s former Treasury Secretary, got the job: by raising a lot of money for the Trump political campaign. Paulson has hosted multiple fundraising events for Trump in the current election cycle and in Trump’s failed run for reelection in 2020.

Paulson is the founder and President of the hedge fund Paulson & Co. On April 16, 2010, the Securities and Exchange Commission had this to say about Paulson’s business morals when it announced formal charges against Goldman Sachs pertaining to the infamous 2007 ABACUS deal: “The SEC alleges that one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Paulson & Co., paid Goldman Sachs to structure a transaction in which Paulson & Co. could take short positions against mortgage securities chosen by Paulson & Co. based on a belief that the securities would experience credit events.” Translation, Paulson helped Goldman select dogs that would default or receive credit downgrades and then made easy bets that they would.

By Laura Parnaby

'From the mouths of Google executives, the tech giant let slip what was never meant to be made public: That Google uses its 'great strength and resources and reach' to advance its leftist values,' the authors added.

Google has strongly denied the claims in the report, calling them 'baseless, inaccurate complaints that have been debunked by third parties' including 'many that failed in the courts'.

The report cited research by AllSides researcher Dr Robert Epstein, who found that 'Google's results and get-out-the-vote reminders favored Democrats and shifted the 2020 election results by at least 6 million votes.'

Dr Epstein added that the American corporation's search algorithm 'likely shifted at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton' in 2016.

'Google's outsized influence on information technology, the body politic and American elections became evident in 2008,' the authors summarized.

by Jim Hᴏft

Michigan attorney Stefanie Lambert Junttila was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Monday following a court hearing after she gave the “evidence of numerous crimes” to law enforcement containing internal emails from Dominion Voting Systems, AP reported.

Lambert attended a court hearing in Washington, D.C., for a defamation case involving Patrick Byrne, whom she represents. Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock, is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems over his claims of election fraud.

Lambert’s arrest occurred after it was revealed that she had leaked confidential documents from Dominion to Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, who has been actively investigating claims of voter fraud from the 2020 election, according to CNN.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has made a bold move by sending a letter to U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, urging a congressional investigation into what he claims as evidence of “foreign interference” in the 2020 election.

By Tyler Durden

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dealt a blow to the Biden administration's attempts to keep the US border open - allowing Texas to enforce a new law giving local police the power to arrest migrants.

With three liberal justices dissenting, the conservative-majority court rejected an emergency request by the Biden administration which claimed that states have no authority to legislate on immigration.

The ruling means that Texas' law can go into effect while litigation continues in lower courts.

The law, SB4, allows police to arrest migrants who illegally cross into the United States from Mexico, and imposes criminal penalties. It also empowers judges to deport people to Mexico.

"Texas is the nation’s first-line defense against transnational violence and has been forced to deal with the deadly consequences of the federal government’s inability or unwillingness to protect the border," Texas argued in court papers.

By Loz Blain

A West Texas company says it's found a remarkably simple way to slash air cargo costs as much as 65% – by having planes tow autonomous, cargo-carrying gliders behind them, big enough to double, or potentially triple their payload capacity.

The idea certainly isn't a new one – payload-carrying gliders were towed toward combat zones in World War 2, full of troops and/or equipment, then released to attempt unpowered landings in the thick of things – with widely variable results, particularly where stone-walled farms were a factor.

More recently, the US Air Mobility Command tried flying one C-17 Globemaster III some 3-6,000 ft (900-1800m) back from another, "surfing" the vortices left in the lead plane's wake – much like ducks flying in formation – and found there were double-digit fuel savings to be gained.

by JW Williams

Justice Jackson said to the plaintiff, “My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways in the most important time periods.” She added, “You seem to be suggesting that duty cannot manifest itself in the government encouraging or even pressuring platforms to take down harmful information. So, can you help me? Because I’m really worried about that because you’ve got the First Amendment operating in an environment of threatening circumstances, from the government’s perspective, and you’re saying that the government can’t interact with the source of those problems.”

Commentator Charlie Kirk wrote: You CANNOT outsource censorship and call it constitutional. You CANNOT have the FBI harassing Facebook and not call it coercion. You CANNOT suspend the Constitution because you say COVID is a once in a lifetime event.

by Kit Klarenberg

On February 27th, Politico revealed that the “top secret” Defence and Security Media Advisory (DSMA) Committee - “Britain’s media censorship board” - is “trying to woo Big Tech.” This is a deeply disturbing but completely inevitable development, as London continues its unrelenting crusade to globally export its culture of state secrecy, the Western world’s most intensive and draconian, in the face of sharply rising dissent at home and abroad.

The DSMA Committee is a little-known, rarely discussed body, which has a devastating impact on what the British public is permitted to know. Under its auspices, representatives of London’s major media outlets and press associations meet with officials drawn from the security and intelligence services, military, and government, to discuss what subjects and events can be reported on, and how.

by Meryl Nass

by Michel Chossudovsky

“The PCR is a process. It does not tell you that you are sick.” —Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019.

“…All or a substantial part of these positives could be due to what’s called false positives tests.” —Dr. Michael Yeadon, distinguished scientist, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer of Pfizer

“This misuse of the RT-PCR technique is applied as a relentless and intentional strategy by some governments to justify excessive measures such as the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, … under the pretext of a pandemic based on a number of positive RT-PCR tests, and not on a real number of patients.” —Dr. Pascal Sacré, Belgian physician specialized in critical care and renowned public health analyst.

Etienne Note: We break down the long history of John Hopkins' association with the eugenics movement and their participation in the scam of "The Covid" in our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Vaccine Drug Scam Timeline at https://artofliberty. substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the -covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties to understand who is behind "The Covid

by Sasha Latypova

We all remember Johns Hopkins Event 201 shenanigans. For those who may have forgotten, Johns Hopkins University, in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, created a notable tabletop exercise known as "Event 201" in October 2019.

by Fluoride Action Network

Highlights:

• Fluoridation results in only 2% fewer cavities

• No reductions in social inequalities

• No reductions in missing teeth

• Fluoridation a likely net economic loss when capital costs are included

A new study using dental insurance records of 6.4 million adults in England found essentially no reduction in tooth decay for those living in fluoridated areas. It’s the largest ever study of the effects of fluoridation on the dental health of adults.

The LOTUS study, funded by the UK Department of Health, was intended to inform policy-makers of what to expect for future dental and economic outcomes from the current plan to expand fluoridation to all of England. Currently, only 10% of England is fluoridated. The study found “exceedingly small” reductions in caries most people would not consider meaningful.

The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill today that would ban the spraying of chemicals for geoengineering in our skies. Here’s some of the key language:

The bill would ban the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any mean, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”

This is fantastic for Tennessee.

24 Senators voted in favor, 6 opposed. The rest of the bill is below. Now we wait for the House to vote on it but I urge every House rep in TN to support this bill. Our federal government has a dark history of spraying and poisoning citizens with toxins that they never consented to coming into contact with. Just look at what they did in St. Louis during the Cold War. The suffering it caused was horrific. We can’t risk the Federal Government spraying anything on our citizens!

By Paul Serran

One of the great things about the great European Farmers’ revolt is its relentless character.

Hardly a day passes by without some group of hard working people from some European country getting in the face of authorities, media and society with their urgent plight.

Long gone are the days when the MSM tried so hard to present the agricultural fight as mere ‘demands for more subsidy’.

Today everyone understands that the escalating protests are against the failed, crippling EU environmental regulations that threaten the very existence of the food producers.

In the case of the Polish farmers there is another specific demand against cheap, unregulated food imports from neighboring Ukraine.

After the epic general strike about two weeks ago, the Polish farmers are out in force again, this time not concentrated as an army, but peppered around the country in around 600 different protests.

Based on QCEW data, the BLS may have overstated 2023 end of year jobs by 800,000.

QCEW stands for Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. It is far more accurate but less timely than nonfarm payrolls from the BLS CES Sample.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) collects data each month on employment, hours, and earnings from a sample of nonfarm establishments through the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey includes about 119,000 businesses and government agencies, which cover approximately 629,000 individual worksites drawn from a sampling frame of Unemployment Insurance (UI) tax accounts covering roughly 11.3 million establishments. The active CES sample includes approximately 30 percent of all nonfarm payroll employees in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

By John & Nisha Whitehead

“If the state could use [criminal] laws not for their intended purposes but to silence those who voice unpopular ideas, little would be left of our First Amendment liberties, and little would separate us from the tyrannies of the past or the malignant fiefdoms of our own age. The freedom to speak without risking arrest is ‘one of the principal characteristics by which we distinguish a free nation.’”—Justice Neil Gorsuch, dissenting, Nieves v. Bartlett (2019)

Tyrants don’t like people who speak truth to power.

Cue the rise of protest laws, which take the government’s intolerance for free speech to a whole new level and send the resounding message that resistance is futile.

In fact, ever since the Capitol protests on Jan. 6, 2021, state legislatures have introduced a broad array of these laws aimed at criminalizing protest activities.

by Jamie Carter

A total solar eclipse is not necessarilycoming to North America. It’s coming only to some very lucky parts of the continent that will fall under the moon’s central shadow. On April 8, the 42 million-plus people who live in, and travel into, the path of totality—the 115-mile-wide track of that shadow—will fully experience the magic of a total solar eclipse. Everyone else will just see the partial phases—a chunk of the sun blocked by a chunk of the moon.

Many Americans do not understand what the path of totality is. Garbled nonsensical oxymorons like “99% coverage of the full total eclipse” is frequently used in communications by hotels outside of the path yet desperate to cash in.

Sentiments like “I’m happy to avoid the traffic and settle for 95%” are common among the very people for whom this is nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Misunderstand the path of totality and will lose your total solar eclipse.

The COVID vaccines were supposed to reduce the risk of infection by 5X and reduce deaths from COVID by 10X. That’s what we were told by the CDC:

by Steve Kirsch

OK, so if that is true, then how is it possible that nobody can give me the name of a medical practice anywhere in the world that actually experienced statistics that were anywhere close to that?

Even more troubling is how can I easily find a medical practice where the all-cause death rate increased by 5X (vs. a promised 10X risk reduction of a COVID death)?

If the CDC was telling the truth, the chance of my finding such a practice would be 4.6e-18.

Poisson distributions never lie. So that means the CDC is lying.

Deanna Kline, RN, MSN, AGNP has been with a geriatric medical practice in the US for over 7 years (size ~1,000 patients). The practice has been in existence for 39 years.

By Israel Shahak and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” which was led by its Military Chief Mohammed Deif. On that same day, Netanyahu confirmed a so-called “State of Readiness For War.” Israel has now (October 7, 2023) officially declared an illegal war on Palestine.

The current Netanyahu government is committed to the “Greater Israel” and the “Promised Land”, namely the biblical homeland of the Jews.

Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing ahead to formalize “Israel’s colonial project”, namely the appropriation of all Palestinian Lands.

His position defined below consists in total appropriation as well as the outright exclusion of the Palestinian people from their homeland:

“These are the basic lines of the national government headed by me: The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel. The government will promote and develop settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel — in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan, Judea and Samaria.”

by Brendan D. Murphy Official

"It is pathetic and ludicrous to say we ever vanquished smallpox with vaccines, when only 10% of the population was ever vaccinated." - Dr. Glen Dettman AMM, BA, PhD.

This article details 5 historical vaccination frauds suppressed by the medical establishment, including deceptions, coverups, and empirical facts we were clearly meant to forget.

As you will see, these examples prove conclusively that opposition from the scientific and medical communities to vaccination is neither unscientific nor a “new” phenomenon courtesy of the "anti-vaxx" movement of the modern era, as the establishment would have us believe.

Let's start at the start with Vax Fraud No. 1...

Edward Jenner (1749-1823) has been lauded as a medical pioneer and saver of the lives of millions for supposedly developing the earliest crude forms of vaccination. But is he really all that?

By Taylor Penley

Planet Fitness critics are saying "go woke, go broke," calling on the top fitness chain to receive the "Bud Light" treatment after an uproar over its transgender locker room policy created a social media stir.

The chain saw a $400 million dive in valuation from $5.3 billion to $4.9 billion just days after revoking an Alaska woman's membership for snapping photos of a transgender woman, who was biologically male, shaving in the women's locker room, according to a Daily Mail report.

Patricia Silva's issue was first reported by the conservative X account Libs of TikTok, which has since continuously urged gym goers to boycott the chain and blasted the company for creating unsafe spaces for women. On Tuesday, the account shared an update regarding the valuation drop.

"Whoa. Planet Fitness saw $400 Million wiped off its value since we broke the story of them allowing men in female lockers rooms and then banning the woman who exposed it. Turns out people don’t want to support companies who cave to gender pseudoscience and allow men in womens’ private spaces! #BoycottPlanetFitness Do not let up! Keep it going!" the post read

By Hallie Golden And Claire Rush

Every part of Barbara Peraza-Garcia and her family’s single-room apartment in Seattle has a double or even triple purpose.

The 180-square-foot (17-square-meter) room is filled with an air mattress where she, her partner and their children, ages 2 and 4, sleep. It’s also where they play or watch TV. At mealtimes, it becomes their dining room.

It’s a tight squeeze for the family of asylum seekers from Venezuela. But at $900 a month —more than $550 less than the average studio in Seattle — the micro-apartment with a bare-bones bathroom and shared kitchen was just within their budget and gave them a quick exit from their previous arrangement sleeping on the floor of a church.

“It’s warm. We can cook ourselves. We have a private bathroom. It’s quiet,” said Peraza-Garcia, whose family came to the U.S. to escape crime in Venezuela and so she could access vital medication to combat cysts on her kidney. “We can be here as a family now.”

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•To maximize profits, the pharmaceutical industry will often identify vulnerable groups who lack the ability to advocate for themselves and refuse pharmaceutical products.

•When the DPT vaccine was first developed over a century ago, it was tested at Irish orphanages. Recently mass graves of those early test subjects were discovered.

•Since the DPT vaccine hit the market, physicians around the world have observed waves of infant deaths following its use, which were often sudden and inexplicable (along with many other severe side effects).

•Numerous data sources correlate increasing childhood vaccination rates with increasing infant deaths. Those deaths played a key role in creating the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. That forgotten data compromises the majority of this article.

Silkroad Foundation Ross Ulbricht 40th Birthday Celebration and NFT Launch – Wed, March 27th at 1:00 PM EST

Liberland 9th Anniversary - April 13th , 2024 , Liberland and in our Belgrade office

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MidFest) - April 2024, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Libre Planet – Free Software Foundation’s Conf - May 4th & 5th, 2024, Boston, Massachusetts

Mises Institute Summer Fellowship 2024 - May 13th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Human Action Conference 2024 - May 16th-18th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2024 - June 9th-14th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 17th – 23th, 2024, Lancaster, New Hampshire

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

More Truth Music from: The Liberator, our uncensorable, credit card-sized, flash drive of the best books, documentaries, memes, short videos, and truth music in Liberty. This week's tune is "Woke Town," a new single by Faithless Town.

