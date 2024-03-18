by Jimmy Cherizier

The latest trouble in Haiti started with assassination of the previous Prime Minister, Jovenel Moise. Cherizier said that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was sworn in after the assassination of Moise, was involved in the assassination.

PM Henry agreed to resign hours after Caribbean leaders and US Secretary of State Blinken met to discuss Haiti’s next regime. The prime minister of Barbados said that whoever is chosen as the next leader of Haiti must be a supporter of the foreign military invasion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced funding $100 million for the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti and another $33 million in humanitarian aid.

A federal program under Biden enables 30,000 citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to fly into the country each month and receive work permits and authorization to remain for two years. More than 138,000 Haitian nationals have been brought into the U.S. under the program since January of 2023.

Clayton Morris said that the Biden administration disrupts countries like Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala in an orchestrated plan to have migrants flow into the United States. If the US stopped meddling, other countries could prosper and the people would want to stay in their own countries.

From Fox News:

Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced Tuesday that he will resign, bowing to international pressure to do so amid turmoil that has overwhelmed the country.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning, Henry agreed to leave office once a transitional presidential council is created and an interim PM is named. The announcement came hours after officials, including Caribbean leaders and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met in Jamaica to discuss Haiti’s spiraling crisis worsened by violent gangs burning police stations, attacking the main airport and raiding two of the country’s biggest prisons.

Some experts have described the current crisis as a low-scale civil war.

“The government that I’m running cannot remain insensitive in this situation. There is no sacrifice that is too big for our country,” Henry said in a recorded statement. “The government I’m running will remove itself immediately after the installation of the council.”

View Source

