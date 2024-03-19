By Tyler Durden

After previously thinking NY Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers might be the right person to be a heartbeat away from the presidency, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr is now planning to select 38-year-old Nicole Shanahan, the wealthy ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, as his running mate. This according to a Saturday Mediaite report that cited "a source close to the campaign."

Shanahan is a Bay Area lawyer and tech entrepreneur who's been a Democratic Party benefactor and donated to Biden's 2020 campaign. In a February Times profile, she described herself as a "progressive through and through." Aside from opening her wallet, she has no political profile whatsoever, seemingly not even having spoken out or written about issues of the day.

Last week, the New York Times reported that, in addition to the NFL's Rogers, Kennedy was considering former Minnesota Gov and Predator co-star Jesse Ventura, among others. Mediaite's source said RFK Jr and Shanahan "align on numerous issues," including wariness about vaccines.

The source also candidly spotlighted what is likely the principal attraction: "The campaign is also looking for a candidate who can help finance the ballot access initiative.” The campaign says that effort comes with a $15 million price tag. With under eight months to the election, he's only on four ballots: Hawaii, Nevada, New Hampshire and Utah. Multiple states require the naming of a running mate before giving approval, which is why his decision is coming soon.

This leak doesn't exactly sound like a coordinated trial balloon, as a source close to the campaign proceeded to throw Shanahan under the bus:

“She might be infusing millions of dollars into the campaign to help fund the ballot initiative, which makes her attractive financially; however, she lacks the qualifications to actually do the job."

Shanahan helped bankroll Kennedy's Super Bowl ad, giving $4 million to the American Values 2024 PAC that's supporting him. That represented a major change of heart: When Kennedy announced last fall that he was bailing on the rigged Democratic nomination process, Shanahan was "incredibly disappointed" and, at the time, decided not to back him, despite having given him a $6,000 maximum contribution in May, while he was trying to dislodge Biden.

Mediaite was also first to report Kennedy's decision to go independent. On Wednesday, the outlet found that Kennedy advisor Link Lipsitz registered the kennedyshanahan.com web domain, and observed that the page was ready to facilitate donations. When ZeroHedge tried accessing it, however, we received a "connection not private" warning for the site.

A Kennedy campaign spokesperson declined to confirm the report, merely telling the New York Post, "There has been a lot of speculation in the media about Mr. Kennedy’s pick of vice presidential running mate. The official announcement will be on March 26 in Oakland."

Last summer, the Wall Street Journal reported that Shanahan's 2023 divorce from Brin was sparked by a brief affair she had with Elon Musk. In addition to ending the five-year marriage, the Journal said the episode also terminated a long friendship between Musk and Brin. Musk called the report "total bs":

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.