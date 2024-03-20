By Laura Parnaby

'From the mouths of Google executives, the tech giant let slip what was never meant to be made public: That Google uses its 'great strength and resources and reach' to advance its leftist values,' the authors added.

Google has strongly denied the claims in the report, calling them 'baseless, inaccurate complaints that have been debunked by third parties' including 'many that failed in the courts'.

The report cited research by AllSides researcher Dr Robert Epstein, who found that 'Google's results and get-out-the-vote reminders favored Democrats and shifted the 2020 election results by at least 6 million votes.'

Dr Epstein added that the American corporation's search algorithm 'likely shifted at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton' in 2016.

'Google's outsized influence on information technology, the body politic and American elections became evident in 2008,' the authors summarized.

'After failing to prevent then-candidate for president Donald Trump from being inaugurated following the 2016 election, Google has since made clear to any discerning observer that it has been — and will continue — interfering in America's elections.'

'Its impact has surged dramatically, making it evermore harmful to democracy,' they added.

'In every case, Google harmed the candidates – regardless of party – who threatened its left-wing candidate of choice.'

MRC Free Speech America, a division of the conservative Media Research Center, also blasted Google's AI service Gemini, for allegedly 'refusing to answer questions damaging' to Biden.

It said the engine also appeared to favor left-leaning Democrat candidates. This included Barack Obama over John McCain in 2008, and Obama over Mitt Romney in 2012.

The site is also accused of using its algorithm to exclude autofill results that were potentially damaging to Hillary Clinton in 2016, and 'not doing the same for then-candidates Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders'.

Google condemned the report as inaccurate.

There is absolutely nothing new here - just a recycled list of baseless, inaccurate complaints that have been debunked by third parties and many that failed in the courts,' the search engine said.

'Politicians on the left have a long history of making similar claims too.

'We have a clear business incentive to keep everyone using our products, so we have no desire to make them biased or inaccurate and have safeguards in place to ensure this.

'Numerous conservatives have been particularly successful in using our platforms to spread their message to a wide audience.'

Google said third parties including the Economist, Stanford and Ahrefs conducted similar studies and 'found no evidence to support claims of political bias'.

'Our algorithms look at features and qualities of sites, not individual pages and never political ideology,' a Google spokesperson said.

'Reputable third parties have looked at our results and found no evidence to support allegations of bias.'

They added that Dr Epstein 'has continued to make deeply misleading claims that have been widely debunked, including for omitting data that would have changed his findings'.

On the Gemini claims, they said: 'As we announced last December, out of an abundance of caution, we’re restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses.

'These restrictions include questions related to candidates / political parties and notable office holders. For these queries, Gemini’s response will direct the user to Google Search for the latest information.'

