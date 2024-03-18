by JW WIlliams

The British National Health Service (NHS) issued new guidance permanently prohibiting the prescription of puberty blockers for children for the purposes of gender transition. The NHS concluded that there was not enough evidence to show that puberty suppressing hormones are safe or effective. The decision was made after an independent review of gender transition surgeries and hormone therapy for minors that examined nine peer-reviewed studies.

The investigation was launched following a swell of referrals to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), run by Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. In April 2022, there were over 5,000 referrals to the GIDS, compared to the 250 referrals in 2012.

A significant proportion of children and young people who are concerned about gender issues frequently experience coexisting mental health, neuro-developmental and/or family and social problems.

According to one study, up to 80% of girls with autism are not diagnosed until adulthood, creating the risk for their autism to be misdiagnosed and mistreated as another condition (i.e., “diagnostic overshadowing”). The causes of autism’s overrepresentation among gender-distressed youth are not fully known, but some theorize that autistic people tend to fixate on “special interests” (social media has allowed the world of gender to become an all-consuming special interest) or use a “born in the wrong body” narrative to make sense of their social maladjustment and hold out hope that it can be fixed.

It was discovered that up to one third of patients had autism or neuroatypical conditions at the Tavistock clinic that was the driver of puberty blockers in the UK.

Michael Biggs of the Department of Sociology and St Cross College, University of Oxford, discovered that the Tavistock Institute hid the results of its own experiments, including one that tracked the first 44 children on gonadotropin-releasing hormone GnRHa that found only one positive change in body image that is not supported by its own statistical data. But there were three negative changes that involved changes in behavioral and emotional problems, including children deliberately trying to hurt or kill themselves.

Leor Sapir of Harvard University made these four startling statements:

The Tavistock NHS trust benefited financially from its children’s gender clinic and it had become a major revenue stream by 2020.

The gender clinicians were unable or unwilling to evaluate evidence scientifically because they were so ideologically invested.

Many adolescents and their parents falsely believed that the drugs would allow the minors to change sex.

LGBT groups wielded tremendous power within the NHS, the political system and the media, which frightened people to challenge the orthodoxy.

