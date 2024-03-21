by Jamie Carter



A total solar eclipse is not necessarily coming to North America. It’s coming only to some very lucky parts of the continent that will fall under the moon’s central shadow. On April 8, the 42 million-plus people who live in, and travel into, the path of totality—the 115-mile-wide track of that shadow—will fully experience the magic of a total solar eclipse. Everyone else will just see the partial phases—a chunk of the sun blocked by a chunk of the moon.

Many Americans do not understand what the path of totality is. Garbled nonsensical oxymorons like “99% coverage of the full total eclipse” is frequently used in communications by hotels outside of the path yet desperate to cash in.

Sentiments like “I’m happy to avoid the traffic and settle for 95%” are common among the very people for whom this is nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Misunderstand the path of totality and will lose your total solar eclipse.

“The point of the map is that a 99 percent partial solar eclipse equals zero percent total solar eclipse,” said Michael Zeiler, eclipse cartographer and co-founder of GreatAmericanEclipse.com, who designed the emoticon-laden “Map of Nope” meme. “A common misconception that if someone is close to the path of totality, even in the zone of 99% partial solar eclipse, then that person doesn’t need to travel and will see most of the eclipse phenomena.”

The map works because it uses humor to make a serious point—there is a night and day difference between being inside the path of totality and outside. The path of totality is the only place where you can experience the full effects of a total solar eclipse, including darkness in the day for a few minutes and the chance to see the sun’s corona with your naked eyes. This fact is confused on maps of the eclipse that show how much of the sun will be blocked by the moon across a continent.

