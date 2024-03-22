By Tyler Durden

A pair of vigilantes showed up to a house in Queens, New York where the homeowner was recently arrested for changing the locks on her own house in order to try and evict squatters.

On Tuesday afternoon, two unidentified men driving a black pickup truck pulled into the driveway of the Flushing home in search of the squatters.

"We are looking to get this guy out," one of the men told the Daily Mail. "I am here to talk to him. I want to see why he is here."

The owner, Adele Andaloro, 47, was in the process of selling the inherited property valued at roughly $1 million, when the squatters moved in.

One of the neighbors on the block, who saw what transpired, said 'holy c**p,' and said she had no idea that the squatter issue was causing so much backlash. Many of the neighbors are baffled by the ordeal - and say they want to know how the squatters gained access into the house in the first place. 'It's disgusting,' one person said, who mentioned that he has seen one of the squatters walking around outside. He added sarcastically: 'I wish I could live rent free.' -Daily Mail

Another neighbor told the Mail that she had seen concerning activity at the house over the past few weeks - including one of the squatters carrying a door into the house one night.

"I actually saw the door go into the house. The guy looked at me then looked away," she said. "I didn't know what was going on."

"They are doing construction on the house all night long," said another neighbor. "I heard a drill and saw through my window that they were drilling holes into the wall and putting up boards."

Andaloro's arrest was captured on video.

According to locals, Andaloro lived in the house with her daughter and mother. When her mother passed away several years ago, she stayed in the house and rented out the basement to an older man and his dog. After the man moved out of state, Andaloro put the house on the market - when the squatters showed up.

