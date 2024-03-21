By Paul Serran

One of the great things about the great European Farmers’ revolt is its relentless character.

Hardly a day passes by without some group of hard working people from some European country getting in the face of authorities, media and society with their urgent plight.

Long gone are the days when the MSM tried so hard to present the agricultural fight as mere ‘demands for more subsidy’.

Today everyone understands that the escalating protests are against the failed, crippling EU environmental regulations that threaten the very existence of the food producers.

In the case of the Polish farmers there is another specific demand against cheap, unregulated food imports from neighboring Ukraine.

Massive general strike by Polish Farmers two weeks ago.

After the epic general strike about two weeks ago, the Polish farmers are out in force again, this time not concentrated as an army, but peppered around the country in around 600 different protests.

The farmers again blocked roads with tractors and flares, and took their message to the whole wide world.

