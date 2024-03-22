by Brendan D. Murphy Official

"It is pathetic and ludicrous to say we ever vanquished smallpox with vaccines, when only 10% of the population was ever vaccinated." - Dr. Glen Dettman AMM, BA, PhD.

This article details 5 historical vaccination frauds suppressed by the medical establishment, including deceptions, coverups, and empirical facts we were clearly meant to forget.

As you will see, these examples prove conclusively that opposition from the scientific and medical communities to vaccination is neither unscientific nor a “new” phenomenon courtesy of the "anti-vaxx" movement of the modern era, as the establishment would have us believe.

Let's start at the start with Vax Fraud No. 1...

1. The Frauds of the Founding Father

Edward Jenner (1749-1823) has been lauded as a medical pioneer and saver of the lives of millions for supposedly developing the earliest crude forms of vaccination. But is he really all that?

Was he even an original thinker? What if he turned out to be…a charlatan?

See for yourself.

Jenner set up practice as a "surgeon" in Berkeley in the 1700s but, in fact, he did not earn the title of “doctor” at all. Jenner's history is actually quite amusing.

As Dr Walter Hadwen, JP, MD, LRCP, MRCS, LSA., explained during an address in 1896:

"Now this man Jenner had never passed a medical examination in his life. He belonged to the good old times when George III was King—(laughter)—when medical examinations were not compulsory. Jenner looked upon the whole thing as a superfluity, and he hung up 'Surgeon, apothecary', over his door without any of the qualifications that warranted the assumption. It was not until twenty years after he was in practice that he thought it advisable to get a few letters after his name. Consequently he then communicated with a Scotch University and obtained the degree of Doctor of Medicine for the sum of £15 and nothing more. (Laughter.) It is true that a little while before, he had obtained a Fellowship of the Royal Society, but his latest biographer and apologist, Dr. Norman Moore, had to confess that it was obtained by little less than a fraud. It was obtained by writing a most extraordinary paper about a fabulous cuckoo, for the most part composed of arrant absurdities and imaginative freaks such as no ornithologist of the present day would pay the slightest heed to. A few years after this, rather dissatisfied with the only medical qualification he had obtained, Jenner communicated with the University of Oxford and asked them to grant him their honorary degree of M.D., and after a good many fruitless attempts he got it. Then he sent to the Royal College of Physicians in London to get their diploma, and even presented his Oxford degree as an argument in his favour. But they considered he had had quite enough on the cheap already, and told him distinctly that until he passed the usual examinations they were not going to give him any more." ~ Dr Walter Hadwen, 1896 [1] [bold emphases added]

So, after about 20 years of practicing his special brand of "medicine," Jenner the professional charlatan realized he might benefit from some extra letters after his name, and thus it was that in 1790, Jenner simply bought a medical degree for £15.

This is the man who helped create what is now a multi-billion dollar medical empire—a person who was not only a complete fraud and confidence man, but evidently a pathological liar.

Still, at least Jenner tried to create the appearance of medical credentials, whereas his present day “descendent” and proselytiser Bill “COVI-PASS” Gates has precisely NONE and doesn’t seem to care.

Let's continue the vaccination fraud timeline...

1791: Edward Jenner vaccinated his 18 month old son with swine-pox and eight years later in 1798 with cow-pox. His son died of tuberculosis (TB) at the age of 21, and Jenner thereafter chose NOT to vaccinate his second son. (Yes, he became a "refuser" of sorts, at least where his own family's health was concerned! The irony is supreme.)

1796: Jenner living in Gloucestershire, England, is falsely credited with the concept of vaccination, which he actually appropriated from dairy maids. Dr. Hadwen in his 1896 address explained:

"He was not, however, the discoverer [of the vaccine concept]. The whole thing was a superstition of the Gloucestershire dairymaids years before Jenner was born—(laughter)—and the very experiment, so-called, that he performed had been performed by an old farmer named Benjamin Jesty twenty years previously."

Hadwen added:

"When Jenner first of all heard the story of the cow-pox legend that the dairymaids talked about, that if you only had cow-pox you can’t have small-pox, he began to mention it at the meetings of the Medico-Convivial Society, where the old doctors of the day met together to smoke their pipes, drink their glasses of grog, and talk over their cases. But he no sooner mentioned it than they laughed at it. The cow doctors could have told him of hundreds of cases where small-pox had followed cow-pox, and Jenner found he would have to drop it.[2] [emphasis added]

Yes, vaccination began with an utterly unscientific superstition, unbacked by any evidence at all and propagated by the local English dairymaids to one self-confident crank named Edward Jenner, a medical fraud who bought his credentials for fifteen pounds.

Dr. George William Winterburn (1845 - 1911), editor of the American Homeopathist and lecturer on Clinical Medicine at the Manhattan Hospital, in his work on The Value of Vaccination a Non-Partisan Review of Its History and Results, says (pp. 68-69) that even the "Royal Jennerian Society" in its second report in 1806, "admitted having seen a few cases of smallpox in persons who had passed through the cowpox in the usual way." (Hale, The Medical Voodoo)

1801: First widespread experimentation with vaccines reputedly began. Jenner had successfully self-promoted and marketed his pseudo-medicine in spite of the overwhelming evidence against his foundational premise.

1802: Jenner petitioned the English parliament (House of Commons) for funding using blatant falsehoods, stating that vaccination can be done with perfect safety (where have we heard that before?) The English Government awarded Jenner 10,000 pounds for continued "experimentation." (In his excellent 1920 book, The Horrors of Vaccination Exposed, Charles M. Higgins says it was 30,000 pounds, perhaps pertaining to Jenner's 1807 triumphant petition which landed him further funds.)

1810: The London Medical Observer (Vol.VI, 1810) publishes details of “535 cases of smallpox after vaccination, 97 fatal cases of smallpox after vaccination, and 150 cases of serious injury from vaccination, ten of whom were medical men.” (Hale, The Medical Voodoo, quoting Winterburn)

Dr Winterburn cited,

further instances of the failure of vaccination to protect in the early period, in "a severe epidemic in Marseilles when 2,000 vaccinated persons were stricken with smallpox; and the epidemic of 1831 in Wiirttemberg when 995 'protected' ones succumbed to the prevailing malady." These instances are given on the authority of the English and German health officials, Marson and Heim. Winterburn also gives the report of a French Army surgeon named Ducharme, of an outbreak of smallpox in his regiment a few months after it had been re-vaccinated, and when hygienic conditions as to space, ventilation and food were excellent, who recites the remarkable fact that in another regiment—"lodged in precisely similar barracks, situated in the same court, but on whom no vaccinations had yet been performed, not a single case of smallpox occurred"! (Hale, The Medical Voodoo, quoting Winterburn)

Jenner's arm-to-arm method of vaccination ultimately proved so dangerous that it was abandoned and even prohibited. His claim of lifelong immunity was quickly exposed to be one of the more brazen pieces of self-promotional dishonesty medical “science” has ever produced.

