by Jamie Redman

Crypto entrepreneur and Bitcoin.com founder, Roger Ver, has recently unveiled the publication of a 304-page book titled “Hijacking Bitcoin: The Hidden History of BTC,” offering a fresh viewpoint that diverges from commonly accepted historical accounts. This book provides readers with an alternate perspective, challenging the traditional narratives surrounding Bitcoin’s evolution and history.

Exploring Bitcoin’s History Through Roger Ver’s Eyes

Roger Ver has revealed the release of a book he co-authored with Steve Patterson, featuring insights from esteemed economist Jeffrey Tucker. Currently available for pre-order on Amazon, the book is set to be officially released on April 4, 2024. Its summary points out that Bitcoin’s original promise “was broken after a small group of insiders took over the project and fundamentally changed Bitcoin’s design.”

The book discusses various occurrences that happened over the years. It includes subjects like the basics of Bitcoin, debates like the store of value and medium of exchange argument, block sizes, censorship, and the Lightning Network. In the book, Ver said he invested more than thirteen years championing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as the next evolution in financial systems, convinced of their capacity to forge a much freer and wealthier society.

He regards cryptocurrencies as some of the most pivotal innovations in history. During this period, Ver said he has been a fervent supporter of the sector, backing startups, fostering business growth, and acting as a vocal advocate, while also observing a BTC price increase of over 6,500,000%. “Yet, this book is not a love story, and I wish it did not have to be written,” Ver explains in the first chapter. “The project I got involved with in 2011 has been hijacked and changed for the worse.”

Jeffrey Tucker, the economist and founder of the Brownstone Institute, echoes a similar sentiment in his introduction to Ver’s upcoming book. “The story you will read here is of tragedy, the chronicle of an emancipationist monetary technology subverted to other ends,” Tucker writes. “It’s a painful read, to be sure, and the first time this story has been told with this much detail and sophistication. We had the chance to free the world. That chance was missed, likely hijacked and subverted.”

As of March 17, archived data from Amazon’s Hot New Releases in the economics category, Ver’s latest memoir tops the list at number one, surpassing Gary Stevenson’s “The Trading Game” and Thomas Sowell’s “Basic Economics, Fifth Edition.”

