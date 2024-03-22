By Martin Vrijland

WHO IS DAVID E. MARTIN?

By Martin Vrijland

The following information is a presentation of evidence, combined with my opinions, based on factual details available in the public domain. My opinions are based on the evidence. I do not claim to present an overarching or objective truth, and I encourage all readers to engage in their own research by following the links available in this document. It is up to each individual to research for themselves in order to determine whether or not your conclusions align with my assessment and analysis of the evidence. Consider this document a starting point to a larger body of research and more thorough investigation.

For some of us, this person’s duplicity in the psychological operation was evident from the moment he sat down with Mikki Willis for an interview. We didn’t even need to research further, because we felt it intuitively. I smelled the deception before reading a single word about him, and now here we are, one year later - and people are still promoting this guy as some sort of truth-teller, and freedom-fighter. But if you understand that this entire COVID-19 operation is part of a psychological war, then you might also understand that David’s lab leak/bioweapon story is and always has been a red herring. If you don’t understand this, then there’s a long list of books you can read up on, on the subjects of Virology and Vaccines, and this paper probably isn’t for you.

If you are emotionally invested in the idea of David E. Martin as a truth-seeker and a hero of the people (a man you’ve likely never met), then this paper is also probably not for you.

For those of you who do understand the nature of psychological warfare, some of you may still cling to the hope that this person is on your side. I understand your perspective, and I pass no judgement. In the first dimension of the psy-war, David is one of the ‘good guys’ because he’s “exposing Dr. Fraudci’s corruption” - but did you really need anyone to do that for you? Was it not obvious that Dr. Fraudci was a liar from the very beginning of this operation? Fraudci has been involved in lies and deception since the HIV scam in the 1980s, and most people still believe that HIV is caused by AIDS, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. COVID19 uses the same template as the HIV operation. If you don’t understand this yet, then there’s a long list of books you can read, and multiple documentaries that you can watch on the subject.

Yes, David seems like he’s fighting for us, but that’s because most of us haven’t learned how to think past the first layer of deception, yet. I’m not passing judgement. I used to be trapped in this layer, myself. Yes, David is doing some good in the world, but I think that’s only the skin of the potato. When I peel off the skin, I see a larger, more sinister agenda. The larger agenda always leads back to the same places - the World Bank, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, etc.

David E. Martin makes an appearance in Mikki Willis's propaganda film Plandemic II, a quintessential Limited Hangout operation. This alone should have raised red flags. The goal of this propaganda film was to strike fear into the hearts of millions by putting a sexy, terrifying twist on the outlandish official story (a virus jumped from a bat to a human) and ask us to believe in an even more far-fetched, fear-based story about a virus created in a Lab and/or used as a bioweapon. In both scenarios, the virus is real and that’s the lie they’re selling. They play both sides for puppets and fools, and it will always work as long as the public continues to choose one of their sides.

The virus is what they agree on, so that should clue everyone in on the lie that both sides are protecting. For me, there was something very suspicious about Mikki Willis from the beginning. None of what he was selling felt authentic or genuine, nevermind the fact that it wasn’t supported by any real evidence.

If you disagree, then I encourage you to watch Mikki Willis tell his tall tale about being at “Ground Zero” on 9/11.

Now, you are free to believe that this person is recounting an honest and true story about his experience on 9/11, with absolutely no judgements from me. But if you have studied 9/11 thoroughly, then you know without a doubt that this story is a lie. If you haven’t, then you must rely on your intuition.

Here’s another video to consider. Just notice the level of fear and emotional manipulation in his delivery, and decide for yourself what this is all about.

A simple question to ask after watching these two videos would be - what are the odds that one person would find himself right in the middle of the two largest and most influential global events of our entire lives? Divine intervention? Or something else? If you can calculate those odds, then you’ll have your answer. If not, then trust your intuition.

For those who think that this is all just a matter of random coincidence, then perhaps watch one last video, where you will see Mikki in the far background on the left. You might think it doesn’t look like him, but here he is, telling the story. Strange, isn’t it?

In short, the Plandemic franchise presents a script written for the segment of the population who have doubts about the official story, and for those who have enough awareness to understand that the official story is a lie. In his Plandemic II interview, David helps to plant the seed of doubt as to the “origin” of SARS-COV-2. A seed that would eventually grow into the full-fledged, official mainstream “Bioweapon” or “Lab Leak” conspiracy theory of the COVID-19 PsyOp, thus accomplishing one of the main dictates of propaganda - to divide the populace into two distinct camps, thereby obliterating any dialog in the space in between. Because the public is divided about the origins of the virus, whether it is a manmade bioweapon or an organic bat-to-human phenomenon, they won’t stop and ask for the evidence that the virus actually exists and is the cause of the illness.

The Plandemic II propaganda film (like its prequel) was given an artificial boost by the mainstream media and big tech, under the disguise of “censorship.” The film called out Operation Mockingbird to inform the public about the CIA’s infiltration of the media. But how many watching would even think to consider that Operation Mockingbird might also apply to the makers of this film? Most of the skeptics don’t consider this angle, because they’ve already subconsciously chosen the narrative of the filmmakers. Once we’ve chosen a side, then it becomes more difficult to see the deception that's coming from the side we’ve chosen. That’s how the Divide and Conquer strategy works.

So, let’s learn what we can about David, not from conspiracy theories, but from his own website. Some of you may have already read some of this, and I will try to connect some more dots and apply some basic principles of logic.

From David’s Website:

Dr. David Martin knows who he is. And he’s here to show others how to remember what it means to put humanity into the human experience. Over the past 5 decades he’s fully lived and has done so in service to humanity. Unlike many who build an identity around accomplishments, he uses his actions to show others the vast extremes of possibility.

In the opening paragraph, we learn that David doesn't build his identity around his accomplishments, and then we get treated to an entire list of his accomplishments, which, I must say, seem somewhat super-human, similar to the likes of the Elon Musk types - Superman genius figures who are likely just a front for intelligence and military operations. They may not even know that they’re serving an agenda (although I’m pretty sure Musk does). Somehow these people have super-powers that allow them to accomplish what the average person would in 10 lifetimes. If you think Elon Musk is actually an independent entrepreneur who is flying robots to Mars, then I suggest you do some additional homework. Watch some of David’s videos and pay close attention to how often he talks about his accomplishments, then remember that little bit on his website where they mentioned he doesn’t build his identity around his accomplishments. This is one of many manipulation tactics employed by propagandists, known as Appeal to Authority.

But you don’t have to take my word for it (although I’m happy to give you my opinion) – just read what’s on his own website:

His first invention was a laser integrated system to target and treat inoperable tumors. His mathematics helped unravel the way the human body processes hormones and led to the detection and treatment of many diseases.

So, is David an inventor or a mathematician? Maybe both? How precisely did his “mathematics” help “unravel the way the human body processes hormones?”

What does this even mean? What are the details of this technology and what was David’s exact role in bringing it to market so that it could do its magical “unraveling”? How many years did David work on this project and what training/education did he have that gave him the skills to build this...

is observation of human behavior led to his development of technology which deciphers the intention and motivation of communication – a technology that has impacted and saved the lives of billions.

What is this technology and how precisely does it work? When did he develop it and with whom? How long did it take? Where did the funding come from? What education / training did he have that gave him the necessary skills to develop this technology? How precisely does this technology “decipher human intention” and motivation of community? What does that even mean? What are the mechanisms of this technology that allow it to do such a thing? How exactly did it “save the lives of billions”? How was that measured and what companies were involved in bringing it to market? I’m sure there’s reasonable answers to these questions. I’m not implying anything (yet), I’m just asking the questions.

His global business activities served to develop the world’s top-performing global equity index (including the CNBC IQ100 powered by M·CAM). David is the current CEO and Chairman of M-CAM, which he founded, in 1998. Here is their logo.

From their About Us Page:

Our Values

WHERE CREATIVITY AND HUMANITY ARE VALUED THROUGH CELEBRATING AND ACKNOWLEDGING INGENUITY, CUSTOMS AND CULTURES FROM AROUND THE GLOBE, INNOVATION, AND HERITABLE KNOWLEDGE.

“WE DEVELOPED STRUCTURED FINANCE SOLUTIONS WHICH EMBRACE INNOVATION AND OBSOLESCENCE SO THAT LARGE SCALE INFRASTRUCTURE AND CIVIL SOCIETY PROJECTS CAN USE PUBLIC FUNDS MORE EFFICIENTLY”

Along the way, we developed structured finance solutions which embrace innovation and obsolescence so that large scale infrastructure and civil society projects can use public funds more efficiently. Realizing that public expenditures are made across the globe, we’ve integrated sovereign technology credit obligations and trade credit offsets to form the most efficient and accountable investment products.

Along the way, we developed the only government-recognized and used (both for Congress and the U.S. Treasury) technology platform to audit patent and intangible asset quality and market enforceability. We are reminded of President Garfield’s quote from 1880, “I am an advocate for paper money, but that paper money must represent what it professes on its face. I do not wish to hold in my hands the printed lies of the government.” Well, President Garfield

(and all of us) can rest easy because we find the counterfeit innovation and get it out of circulation.

Along the way, we M·CAM’d ourselves and innovated a variety of products and services that allow businesses, schools, governments and individuals a means of using the Global Innovation Commons and our unstructured intent-based communications analysis systems to gain unprecedented visibility and actionable intelligence to insure that effective, legitimate innovation gets deployed to benefit all of us.

I’m not even digging deep here – it’s on their website. If you can figure out what any of this actually means, then you might touch upon some themes like Social Engineering and Restructuring Society through new Financial Investment schemes. All for the benefit of humanity, of course.

Let’s continue with David’s bio:

He’s brought the world’s largest white-collar criminals to justice [who?] and brought the world’s most oppressed and disenfranchised transformative ways to engage. [What does this mean?] From the starry expanses of Mongolia to the flashing lights of New York, his work is as passion-filled whether it’s with a camel herder or a global CEO.

When was David in Mongolia and what was he doing there? What were the circumstances that brought David to Mongolia? Here is a speech he gave in Mongolia in 2010, at the EBI (European Banking Institute) Think Tank Freedom Dinner. You can read their mission statement on their website and you can read the EBI’s Pandemic Crisis Related Economic and Financial Regulation Measures document here.

If David’s technology can help bring white-collar criminals to justice, can it also be used to help white-collar criminals get away with their crimes and avoid detection?

On June 4, 2010, David delivered a “Plenary Address At Mongolia’s First International Forum On Business Incubation”. His speech was titled: Telling the Mongolia Story: An Economic Vision Beyond Resources”.

“This conference brought together over 500 delegates from across Mongolia to discuss new ways to develop the economic and social potential of Mongolia. M·CAM is working with a number of local communities in the South Gobi desert and in the highlands in the Western part of the country to begin the process of establishing a Heritable Innovation Trust program for

the country and its communities in partnership with Tsend Enkhtuya, Vice President of the Mongolia Business Incubation Federation. For a complete transcript of Dr. Martin’s speech, please download the link below.”

Unfortunately, they don’t actually provide the link, so I couldn’t read the speech, but if you look down at the footer at the bottom of the page, you will see all of David’s patents listed.

Ahh okay, so David’s patents and indexes are connected to these projects? It’s still not clear what exactly brought David to Mongolia. Why Mongolia? I have no idea. But what I do know is that Mongolia has “rich deposits of copper, coal, gold, silver, iron ore, zinc, fluorspar, molybdenum, uranium, tin, tungsten, natural gas and petroleum. Abundant mineral reserves are found throughout the country, although only around 30% of Mongolia's territory has been explored.” You can read more about Mining in Mongolia here.

It’s not a red flag per se, and I’m not going to speculate or engage in conjecture but I will make a connection back to it later.

He tells his own story in the critically acclaimed documentary Future Dreaming and breaks down economic injustice in Patent Wars. An author, public speaker, business visionary, professor, researcher, oracle, father, and friend, David is a man Fully Living.

Oh wow! So David isn’t just an inventor, mathematician, Chairman and CEO, he’s also an author, public speaker, business visionary, professor, researcher and … oracle?

Google's definition of oracle:

a priest or priestess acting as a medium through whom advice or prophecy was sought from the gods in classical antiquity.

Well, that’s quite a claim. At least he’s humble.

All that was in the first 50 years, now that he is warmed up even greater things are coming! Equipped with his ‘Integral Accounting insights’ and his ‘Breathing Enterprise implementation’, what’s happening today is more interesting than everything before. And the best thing of all is that, if you’d like to experience what it’s like to be fully living, you can be part of the action!

Together with Kim Martin – the woman that taught him some of his most important lessons about fully living – and a core team of masterful colleagues, you too can step into the full

essence of what it means to Fully Live!

Wow! Where do I sign up, and how much does it cost? What exactly are these “Integral Accounting Insights” and how does his “Breathing Enterprise Implementation” work? Can these things really help me learn how to fully live?

Well, if you go to one of his many websites, you can find the answer.

Now, I know what you’re thinking - $2750 for a 4-day workshop sounds expensive! But keep in mind - that includes lunch, snacks and coffee! It’s really not that expensive, is it? Just think about how you’ll be fully living when you’re done with this 4-day workshop!

I encourage you to read all of the text on the page (which reads like a Tony Robbins’ brochure) at the link above, and come to your own conclusions.

You can start at the sentence that reads: “David and Kim's (his wife) workshops are uniquely designed to give you the tools to navigate your purpose in the world without dependency on belief, programs or experts.”

Well, except for these experts and their $2,750 program.

One suggestion - after you reach the end of each sentence ask yourself the following, simple question about the sentence you just read:

What does this even mean?

Now again, I’m not doing any deep sleuthing here, I’m just showing you what’s on his website.

Next, if you can stomach it, read through this paper that David wrote in 2010. You probably won’t find any immediate or obvious red flags, but you’ll notice a few interesting themes emerging, namely the narrative about investing in foreign countries. For humanitarian purposes, no doubt...right? If you don’t want to read the entire paper, then just skim through it.

Back to David’s Bio:

Dr. David E. Martin is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. He is the developer of the first innovation-based quantitative index of public equities and is the Managing Partner of the Purple Bridge Funds.

He is the creator of the world’s first quantitative public equity index – the CNBC IQ100

powered by M·CAM.

The CNBC IQ 100 is an exclusive, data-driven index of the 100 large-cap companies best using technology to invest in and profit from new business opportunities.

Look at the companies in this index. Among them you will find companies like Amazon, Apple, Chevron, CitiGroup, JP Morgan, Clorox, Coca-Cola, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, MasterCard, Visa, and more.

Now remember, this CNBC index, is powered by M-SCAM International – which is David’s company. He’s the Founder and CEO.

In other words, if Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and these other companies do well, then David’s index also does well. And how did these giant corporations do during the pandemic? They did really, really well. To put it another way, if Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer sell a lot of vaccines, David will be fully living.

Actively engaged in global ethical economic development, Dr. Martin’s work includes financial engineering and investment, public speaking, writing and providing financial advisory services to the majority of countries in the world.

Financial advisory services to the majority of countries in the world? How? And how precisely is he “advising” the majority of the countries in the world to invest their money? In one of his indexes? Does investing in Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, MasterCard, Visa, JP Morgan, CitiGroup, etc. qualify as ethical?

Note that phrase “global ethical economic development” … it sounds beguilingly positive. The word ‘ethical’ is defined as “relating to moral principles” – so, “global ethical economic development” is really only ethical if their moral principles align with yours. In other words, “ethical” in this context is subjective. What they consider ethical may not be what you consider ethical, and vice versa.

Dr. Martin is the architect and founder of the Global Innovation Commons …

What is the Global Innovation Commons?

The Global Innovation Commons is a massive interactive archive of energy-saving technologies whose patents have expired, been abandoned or simply have no protection.

The idea is to let entrepreneurs and national governments query the database on a

country-by-country basis to identify helpful technologies that are in the public domain. Once identified, these technologies for energy, water and agriculture are prime candidates for being developed at lower costs than patented technologies.

The World Bank is a partner on this project, along with the International Finance Corporation’s infoDev unit. The World Bank has estimated that the technologies in the GIC database could save more than $2 trillion in potential license fees. The Global Innovation Commons essentially seeks to bring the advantages of the open-source software development model — open participation, faster innovation, greater reliability, cheaper costs — to technologies that are claimed to be patented.

... David E. Martin, an intellectual property activist who works with many developing countries, argues that a great many green technologies are already in the public domain and ready to be developed. They just need to be identified and used.

Martin’s brilliant and subversive innovation, launched last week, is the Global Innovation Commons. The project is described in a cover article in the German magazine Der Spiegel Patent Lies: Who Says Saving the Planet Has to Cost a Fortune?

Hopefully you’re starting to put some pieces of the puzzle together. You can also read this one page paper. In this paper, you will read the following:

Due to changes in patent law in the early 1980’s that effectively removed the need to reduce a stated invention to demonstrated practice, American, European, and Japanese corporations started a race to patent broad technology claims in fields ranging from hydroelectric power to biochips and fuel cells...G.I.C. specifically covers the fields of Clean Energy, Water, Agriculture and Health Care.

Personally, I can’t think of anything more boring than reading about patents so I’m not going to spend too much time on this, but you can dig further, if you like. You don’t have to rely on conspiracy theories, you can read David’s own words about Global Innovation Commons here:

Patents represent a social contract about innovation – the public, via government, grants limited-term monopolies to entrepreneurs as a way to encourage innovation, and the public reaps new knowledge and market access to new technologies. This social contract to “promote science and the useful arts” has in fact done little to achieve that goal, which has instead been pursued mostly through public funding of academic research and contracts with industrial enterprises. At best, patents have been a means to manage market scarcity and thereby profits. As a practical matter, they have been more useful as litigation weapons or tokens of individual achievement.

The project seeks to bring the advantages of the open source software development model – open participation, faster innovation, greater reliability, cheaper costs – to technologies whose patent claims are no longer valid. This means that, as of right now, you can take a step into a world full of possibilities, not roadblocks. You want clean water for China or Sudan – it’s in here. You want carbon-free energy–it’s in here. You want food production for Asia or South America – it’s in here.

When one employs skills of discernment, by reading between the lines to discover the fundamental message or intention behind that message, then one might see these themes develop further...

and [David] is the author of the international legal framework for the Heritable Knowledge Trust and Heritable Innovation Trust programs.

More patents, trusts and indexes? Not my area of expertise, but you can watch David’s Video on “Quantum Disentanglement” from the Breakthrough Energy Movement conference, (2012 Holland) and while you peruse, I would

recommend looking out for the theme of Global Economic Development, which I deem as both relevant and prevalent.

There’s nothing evil about it, it’s ethical. It’s for the common wealth.

A commonwealth is a traditional English term for a political community founded for the common good … The noun "commonwealth", meaning "public welfare, general good or advantage", dates from the 15th century.

“It’s for your safety”… “it’s for the common good”… As an example - how many people have you heard recently state that they would support vaccine passports because it’s for “the common good”?

This concept and utilization of “the common good” meets many of the definition properties of propaganda – loaded language, intentional vagueness, bandwagon fallacy, glittering generality, etc.

How many times have we heard about this concept of the common good throughout history? Here’s just one example.

"The common good before the individual good. (Gemeinnutz geht vor Eigennutz)"

-- Adolf Hitler, February 1920

Continuing with David’s Bio:

He has pioneered global programs to bring corporate and stock market transparency to

multi-national extractive industries and has been instrumental in repatriating value to countries

which have been subject to corporate and financial abuses. His work on ethical engagement and stewardship of community and commons-based value interests is at the forefront of global financial innovation. Dr. Martin is a Batten Fellow at the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration.

Wikipedia tell us:

The Batten Institute for entrepreneurship and innovation is one of the Centers of Excellence at the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. It was founded in 1999 with a $60 million gift to the Darden School from alumnus Frank Batten, chairman of Landmark Communications, founder of The Weather Channel.

Landmark Media Enterprises, LLC (a spinoff of Landmark Communications, Inc.) is a privately held media company headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia specializing in newspaper publishing, Internet publishing and software.

Back to David’s bio:

He served as Chair of Economic Innovation for the UN-affiliated Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Organization and has served as an advisor to numerous Central Banks, global economic forums, the World Bank and International Finance Corporation, and national governments.

Does this particular list of accomplishments that span the realms of governance, finance, and corporatism present David as a viable and authentic leading voice in the “opposition” or “resistance” movement when it comes to Vaccines or “Bioweapons” or whatever?

The Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Organization is an official (and now defunct) NGO of the United Nations. Read the letter that their secretary wrote to the

United Nations where they express their intent to advance the ten principles of the UN Global Compact.

Using the internet archive, we can find an old version of their website in which they explicitly state their intentions to achieve the United Nations Millennium Development Goals.

Wikipedia tells us that the Millenium Development Goals:

were eight international development goals for the year 2015 that had been established following the Millennium Summit of the United Nations in 2000, following the adoption of the United Nations

Millennium Declaration. These were based on the OECD DAC International Development Goals

agreed by Development Ministers in the "Shaping the 21st Century Strategy".

You can also read about the 8 Millennium Development Goals on the World Health Organization’s website, which were replaced by the Sustainable Development Goals. The Sustainable Development Goals are “17 goals with 169 targets that all UN Member States have agreed to work towards achieving by the year 2030.”

When these globalists employ the word “sustainable”, there’s usually a hidden agenda. This agenda is called Agenda 2030 (formerly known as Agenda 21.)

Here’s a question: If David were really working for the people and against the globalists’ agendas, would the UN make him the Chair of Economic Innovation for the Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Organization, an organization that has explicitly expressed their intention to advance these agendas? Does the UN have our best interests in mind? Is the U.N. really interested in helping the world’s most downtrodden, oppressed and poor?

Here’s another question: Why would the World Bank, IFC, national governments and numerous Central Banks hire someone as an advisor, unless that someone was serving their interests? While ethics are largely subjective, it is difficult for me to believe that these entities and organizations are engaged in “ethical” humanitarian issues, and are genuinely interested in improving the lot of the average human being. Based on their own words and documents, all of these entities that David is working with are advancing these nefarious global agendas.

A spokesperson for global financial and intangible asset accountability and quality reform, Dr. Martin has worked closely with the United States Congress and numerous trade and financial regulatory agencies in the United States, Europe, and Asia in advocating and deploying infrastructure to support growing reliance on contract and proprietary rights in business transactions. Under the leadership of Dr. Martin, M·CAM has supported the modernization of banking, intangible asset, tax, and accounting laws through its work with oversight agencies and policy makers.

Do I need to comment? Let’s move on.

Dr. Martin has founded several for-profit and not-for-profit companies and organizations and serves on several boards. He was a Co-Chair of the ADC (Australia Davos Connection) Forum’s Leadership Retreat and Critical Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Councils.

What do you think these “cybersecurity councils” have planned for us?

From the ADC’s website:

Shape the future

The ADC Forum provides actionable insights on the critical issues important for shaping our future, working alongside leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society, both within Australia and from around the world.

How do you feel about these global institutions making decisions to shape our future?

Promoting business excellence by encouraging policy debate on global issues;

● Improving the quality of global leadership;

● Enhancing Australia’s position in the region and the world;

● Encouraging Australian leaders to help improve the quality of life of all Australians;

● Encouraging Australia to play a responsible, and leadership role where appropriate, within the global community; and

● Exposing Australian leaders to international experts and key international leaders.

Global issues, global leadership, global community.

Also from their About Me Page, we learn that ADC was founded by Ninian Stephen who was a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Read through the ADC’s Advisory Council and International Faculty Members and perhaps do some additional research on these individuals.

He was the founding Director of Melbourne’s Centre of Applied Innovation.

The Centre of Applied Innovation is a joint venture between David’s company - M·CAM International, and Melbourne Polytechnic.

From their 2016 Mission Statement (written by David):

As a result, the opportunity presents to consider a new paradigm in education in which: sensory perception is integrated and expanded; synthetic analytics are refined and tested; and, social integration is aligned towards purposeful engagement.

In other words, what we seek to foster is not a working class to serve the productive and consumptive needs of rent-based consumer industrialism but rather a fully interactive

participant in the social enterprise that can create, assimilate, and critique dynamic ecosystems and contribute in an accretive fashion to society.

To that end, we are building a transformative model of education which is explicitly designed to equip the learner-citizen to have the elasticity and malleable traits to thrive in a rapidly adapting ecosystem. Rather than relegating individuals based on social, economic, class, ethnic, or cultural taxonomies, our explicit objective is to maximize the integrated capabilities of each learner-citizen to offer maximal utility to the community.

They are blatantly telling us what their explicit objective is. No conspiracy theories required. I assert that these are outside of the realm of the ethical humanitarian objectives they claim to be. It’s up to you to decipher what it actually means. It’s open for interpretation, that’s why it’s so cunning.

To accomplish this, our programs are designed to:

1. Develop ecosystem IQ to increase the sensory perception and resilience of learners;

2. Develop pluralistic models of adaptive engagement both with the persistent ecosystem as well as social forms and pursuits;

3. Appropriately synthesize legacy knowledge of culture (science, technology, social and physical engineering, and metrics);

4. Clearly articulate value in its exchange for physical and experiential pursuits;

5. Architect and deploy models to enable consensus experiences; and,

6. Maximize the optionality of engagement at liberty in generative and respectful practices.

Though on the surface this sounds altruistic and benevolent, when one employs critical reading skills and careful discernment, the profuse employment of propaganda techniques becomes evident. For instance, if one considers the meaning of the purposeful diction utilized, then the subterfuge becomes clear, as does the motive behind it. Here’s an example.

pluralistic:

relating to or advocating a system in which two or more states, groups, principles, sources of authority, etc., coexist.

Moving from the Adam Smith and John Stuart Mill paradigms of rentier, industrialist and laborer to a model of intelligent integrated participant, our efforts will be experiential, participatory, and relevant.

David tells us what his objective is – to move away from Adam Smith and John Stuars Mill’s free market principles, and commit to replacing them with vague

overtures and nebulous word salad. “Intelligent integrated participant” – like what, a robot?

And using our state of the art intelligence, analytical, and application systems, our

learner-citizens will be able to apply their learning to pursuits ranging from traditional industries to transformative social impact.

That sounds an awful lot like The Great Reset to me. You can download that book for free, here.

He served as Chairman and CEO of eSurface. He was the founding CEO of Mosaic Technologies, Inc., a company that developed and commercialized technologies in advanced computational linguistics, dynamic data compression and encryption, electrical field transmission, medical diagnostics, and stealth/anechoic. He was a founding member of Japan’s Institute for Interface Science and Technology (IIST).

Wow! How on Earth can one man possibly do all of this, in one lifetime? Oh right, I forgot. He’s an oracle!

In 2002, David founded and served as Executive Director of the Charlottesville Venture Group in Virginia, which has an unknown amount of revenue and number of employees.

This Charlottesville Venture Group has been around since at least 1998. On this page, we can see some of their meetings and speeches from 1998 including:

● What Banks Can and Cannot do for Businesses in Development. - Mark Giles, President and CEO of Virginia National Bank.

● Business and the Media: What the media see as newsworthy and why.

● "The Role of State and Local Governments in the Support and Development of Technology Business", Senator Emily Couric, [speech]

● Global Export Opportunities for High Technology Firms and Export Assistance.

US Department of Commerce - Jeffrey L. Gren

In 2011, they held a 10 session education program called FastTrac TechVenture for technology and life science entrepreneurs.

At their 11th Annual Business Forum, their keynote speaker was Krishna Kodukula, a pharmaceutical professional with decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical and non-profit sectors, in research and business roles.

If we go back to David’s bio, we can read that:

He has served as a board member for the Research Institute for Small and Emerging Business (Washington, D.C.), the Academy for Augmenting Grassroots Technological Innovations (India), the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce (Virginia), and the Charlottesville Industrial Development Agency (Virginia), Humanitad (U.K), Global Urban Development, and many other agencies dedicated to ethical human development.

When I Google Augmenting Grassroots Technological Innovations, the only thing that comes up is David’s Bio and various articles/videos about David. What is this organization? Do they have a website?

When I Google Charlottesville Industrial Development Agency, the only thing that comes up is David’s Bio. What is this organization? Do they have a website?

If you’re not familiar with Humanitad, you can start by reading their mission statement on their website which ends with:

‘one world – one humanity‘

Read the full page to understand what this organization is all about. Apply critical assessment about their goals and objectives. You can also read their initiatives and see the people involved with this organization here. Also, have a look at their logo.

Go here to read about Global Urban Development. You don’t need conspiracy theories, they lay it all out on their website.

Now this next part is important and also a little confusing, so I’ll do my best to keep it organized and coherent.

As international policy contributor, economist and futurist, Dr. Martin’s work at The Arlington Institute (U.S.) included accurately forecasting the global financial crisis of 2008 and working with the launch of Singapore’s Risk Assessment Horizon Scanning initiative.

Google’s definition of futurist:

relating to a vision of the future, especially one involving the development of technology.

From The Arlington Institute’s website:

In 1989 John Petersen founded The Arlington Institute (TAI), a non-profit, future-oriented research institute, the purpose of which was to work with the leadership of the national security community to change the idea of “national security” from death and destruction to a broader understanding of security that included, environmental degradation, climate change, social value shifts, science and technology breakthroughs, and other global issues that clearly contributed to our security. The “think tank” now serves as a global agent for change focusing on facilitating the transition to a new world.

Mr. Petersen’s government and political experience include stints at the National War College, the Institute for National Security Studies, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council staff at the White House. He was a naval flight officer in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve and is a decorated veteran of both the Vietnam and Persian Gulf

wars. He has served in senior positions for a number of presidential political campaigns and was an elected delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1984. He was twice the runner-up to be Secretary of the Navy.

Here’s their logo.

You can learn more about John L. Peterson here. He founded the Arlington Institute (where David worked). They helped launch Singapore’s Risk Assessment Horizon.

So, what exactly is Singapore’s Risk Assessment Horizon?

Well, we can read about them in this document called Rising Robotics and the Third Industrial Revolution

Emerging Technologies and Society The Emerging Technologies and Society project is a collaboration between Singapore’s Risk Assessment Horizon Scanning Programme Office (RPO) in the National Security Coordination Secretariat (NSCS) and the Atlantic Council Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security’s Strategic Foresight Initiative (SFI). Initiated by RPO, the project focuses on the political, economic, and societal impacts of significant innovations arising from the science and technology fields. Through a series of meetings with leading researchers and private enterprises in the Silicon Valley, the project explores topics ranging from ubiquitous robotics and its impact on human capital developments, to algorithmic risk, quantum computing, and their challenges to national security.

Here is a book that you can read if you want to understand what these technocrats have planned for us. It’s called Technocracy in America: Rise of the Info State - by Parag Khanna.

In Technocracy in America, Parag Khanna notes that Singapore is often described as the “world’s best run company.” Central to its model is Singapore’s Centre for Strategic Futures (CSF).

Who is Parag Khanna and why am I bringing him up here?

Parag Khanna was a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Senior Research Fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, a researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a senior geopolitical adviser to U.S. Special Operations Command.

Parag Khanna is an Indian-American specialist in international relations. He is the managing partner of FutureMap and was formerly the managing partner of Hybrid Reality. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Factotum.

^^^ Click on those 2 links, read the short blurbs and look at their logos. They’re not hiding in the shadows, they are out in the open. It’s important because Singapore is a central part of this story.

By governing through “scenarios”, experts and citizens can converge to build realistic scenarios from which to instruct and construct policy. Singapore’s CSF aggregates these scenarios, and is plugged into the World Economic Forum’s Risk Response Network and the Davos-based World Risk Forum.

World Risk Forum London is a one day launch event brought to you by the Mining Journal intelligence team, designed to bring industry leaders together to discuss and debate the biggest risks facing the industry. It will cover topics like the Ongoing Challenge of Infrastructure, engaging with the next generation of talent, environmental protectionism, and planning, and much more.

This connects us back to Mining in Mongolia, which needs more research.

The World Economic Forum has held its conference in Davos for over 50 years. This year, they’re doing it in Singapore.

As a reminder, here is the World Economic Forum’s Logo. The agenda is in your face and in their logos, always.

Are you following along so far? Now stay with me.

Singapore’s CSF’s “sister outfit,” is the Horizon Scanning Centre (HSC) - as part of the Risk Assessment and Horizon Scanning (RAHS) program (which David Martin Helped Launch). As a core tool of the RAHS program, the HSC convenes an annual International Risk Assessment and Horizon Scanning Symposium (IRAHSS) gathering of futures practitioners.

This Singapore horizon scanning initiative analyzes signals of potential “future shocks,” utilizing computer-based tools for scanning and modeling, for the purpose of building resilient systems.

In reference to the horizon scanning initiative, David said:

“The implication of RAHS and its foresight into economic turning points in the horizon is tremendous. Many financial institutions already conduct their own risk assessment. However, with a platform to share information, especially across markets, this will be a more robust method of economic risk assessment and horizon scanning.”

What does all of this mean? Well, just follow along for a little while longer…

Dr. David E. Martin helped with the launch of the RAHS while working for the Arlington Institute. The Arlington Institute’s efforts came to the attention of the government of Singapore in 2001, resulting in a two-year partnership to develop a tool suite called DIANE (Digital Analysis Environment).

DIANE: Revolutionizing the Way We Collect, Analyze, and Share Information

You can read more about DIANE here .

DIANE represented the beginning of a revolution in what the Arlington Institute called “anticipatory analysis” — the process of analysis with the goal of anticipating the emergence of specific futures. It was the success of DIANE that led to the development of the “national surprise anticipation center” — the Risk Assessment Horizon Scanning (RAHS) program.

Stick with me…

As mentioned, The Arlington Institute (TAI) was founded in 1989 by John L. Petersen, whose prior endeavors were mainly on behalf of the Department of Defense, leading to early TAI collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard (see “The Road to 2012,” written in March 1993, by Petersen, and dedicated to his “best friend, Diane” - (whom I think is his wife now).

Petersen is a contributor to KurzweilAI.net. The Arlington Institute (TAI) provides assessment of major trends in key sectors (such as science, technology, energy, and space) defining the landscape of emerging futures, as well as offering global scenario development (including the use of “wild cards”) and agent-based modeling/simulation with respect to concerns pertaining to climate change, nanotechnology, bio-terrorism, genetic modification and biotech, augmented intelligence, and global epidemics.

Several individuals from the Military and Intelligence sectors have served on the Board of Directors at TAI, including Betty Sue Flowers, Owen Wormser, and James Woolsey, Jr. (former CIA Director).

TAI is committed “to playing a significant role in facilitating a global transition to a new world that operates in a fundamentally different way from the past.”

There’s no need to get lost in salacious conspiracy theories about the New World Order — these are their words, on their websites for the world to see. They’re not hiding it, but they know that most people are never gonna go look, which is why I am writing this.

Read the entire page and read between the lines.

What kinds of events could be the catalyst for a big, historical shift? That query led to an exploration of “wild cards,” rapidly moving, surprise events that had the potential of quickly and fundamentally reshaping the global landscape. In an attempt to understand the breadth of the possibilities, he wrote his second book, Out of the Blue: Wild Cards and Other Big Future Surprises in 1997 which became a World Future Society best-seller and was the first and only book on the subject written in English.

Tse Hao Guang is the Strategist at the Centre for Strategic Futures (CSF) in Singapore. Here is what he wrote in this article called: “Bio-surveillance in the Era of COVID-19,”

“Canadian think-tank Policy Horizons has recently articulated the potential for a ‘biodigital convergence,’ where biological and digital systems interpenetrate to change the way we live, work, and even define what is natural or human. The rise of bio-surveillance, accelerated by COVID-19, is undoubtedly one undercurrent of this driving force. The need to ensure safety and order through more direct and fine-grained monitoring of human bodies has led to these new methods of sensemaking.”

How do you feel about a biodigital future that is going to change the way we live? How do you feel about these folks proclaiming the need to ensure safety and order by monitoring human bodies, while they define what is natural or human?

Policy Horizons Canada is a federal government organization that conducts foresight. Our mandate is to help the Government of Canada develop future-oriented policy and programs that are more robust and resilient in the face of disruptive change on the horizon.

Who’s excited for some disruptive change on the horizon?! This technocratic takeover and the augmentation of nature and bio-digital convergence has been planned for a very long time. The intention is to propel civilization into a human

2.0 or post-human / transhuman existence. Today, this operation starts in

Singapore.

David helped launch these initiatives. He’s not hiding it. Where do you think I found this information? ON HIS WEBSITE.

As mentioned above - In 2017, Parag Khanna, Founder & Managing Partner of

FutureMap — a data and scenario-based strategic advisory firm — wrote the

book Technocracy in America: Rise of the Info-State. Read this book for more details.

In this book, Khanna wrote the following, when discussing the notion of “Big Data.” He noted that Singapore’s prime minister is a computer scientist, and

“with the completion of a nation-wide fiber optic Internet roll-out, Singapore’s physical sensor network (‘Internet of Things’), provides enormous volumes of data...”

Khanna urged that Western democracy be replaced by Singaporean technocracy. What do you think will be the final event they need to bring about this technocracy system? A cyberterrorism attack, of course. They’re already running simulations for this and planning it.

These plans also include the growing cyber insurance industry, which is directly connected to all of the risk assessment projects that David is involved with.

They are helping to artificially inflate economic bubbles that present solutions to the problems they will create. This is an obvious example of the Hegelian dialectic which we often see repeated in their operations. They dress it up with phrases like “anticipatory analysis”, “surprise events” or “signals of potential disruption” — but I think this is just an attempt to hide what the real plan is – create the problem (cyber-attack), present the solutions (cyber insurance, internet passports, etc), and profit. Then, implement the new plan for global technocracy. Some might think that this perspective amounts to paranoid conspiracy theory, but read what they’ve written in their books and documents, the evidence is undeniable!

According to Khanna:

“. . . it’s time to admit that America needs less of its own version of democracy—much less . . . Democracy alone just isn’t good enough anymore.” ...The search for an optimal state form continues into the information age—and it should logically be called the ‘Info-State’.”

They’re telling us straight away that they plan to do away with Democracy. But Democracy was a horrible system to begin with — the United States isn’t a Democracy, the U.S. is a Constitutional Republic. Democracy is the cancer that’s partially responsible for the situation we find ourselves in today – the tyranny of the majority. That’s my opinion, maybe you disagree. But the fact is,

the U.S. was never set up as or meant to be a Democracy. So even here, they are engaging in deception.

“Info-states such as Switzerland and Singapore are also the places where we can witness the best efforts at direct technocracy . . . Experiments in direct technocracy are already visible around the world from Estonia and Israel to the UAE and Rwanda to India and China—across both democracies and non-democracies.”

“Technocracy becomes a form of salvation after society realizes that democracy doesn’t guarantee national success. Democracy eventually gets sick of itself and votes for technocracy.”

That’s why they LOVE Democracy. With Democracy, all they have to do is convince the masses to vote in their favor. That’s how they’ve managed to get this far because they’ve used the fraudulent system of Democracy to achieve their objectives. They do this by terrorizing the public with made up stories about viruses, bioweapons, cyber-terrorism, climate change, etc. — psychological warfare, fear and propaganda.

In 2010, Parag and Ayesha Khanna wrote an article for Big Think titled “Technocracy and Technology in Singapore.” They explained that Singapore:

“wants to be a ‘living laboratory’ of R&D for the world’s multinationals while stimulating its own creative revolution towards the knowledge economy...But can it be done the Singaporean way—technocratically—instead of the organic Silicon Valley way?”

“By and large, Singapore is not pursuing scientific discovery for its own sake, but rather identifying key sectors where it can marry leading-edge technology with the massive market opportunities of Asia: bio-medicine, clean-tech, and digital media . . .

Now, you might be thinking - well, what’s wrong with clean-tech? There’s nothing wrong with clean-tech! We all care about the environment. What’s troubling is the agenda that sits right behind these objectives.

With respect to bio-medicine, it’s well-known that Asian societies have had fewer inhibitions with respect to research in controversial areas such as stem cells. What Singapore has in mind, however, is to capitalize on the convergence of Asia’s (read: China and Japan’s) aging and longer-living population trajectories. That means focusing on nano-medicine to improve the early detection of cancer, computerized medical devices to enhance the recovery of stroke patients, and boosting the sustainable manufacturing of chemically and biologically synthesized drugs. All of this requires a strategic hybrid of the research and development

components of R&D, which Singapore has been building by luring some of the world’s top clinical scientists to its new Biopolis facility.”

Biopolis is Singapore’s premier biomedical sciences research hub.

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)—is located in the Biopolis complex, as described in the same 2010 article by Parag and Ayesha Khanna:

“Data mining, cryptography, and human-robot communication are also receiving investment from Singapore’s A*Star, showing the government’s interest in the semantic web, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality.”

What is cryptography? Wikipedia tells us that cryptography

is the practice and study of techniques for secure communication in the presence of third parties called adversaries.[2] More generally, cryptography is about constructing and analyzing protocols that prevent third parties or the public from reading private messages...

What else might help them implement this plan?

A cyber-terrorism attack, of course. What will happen after the cyber terrorism attack? They will force internet passports on the global population and take full control of online communication. We won’t be able to connect to the internet anonymously anymore. They will sell it to us under the guise of “cyber safety,” and “secure communication,” and they will tell us it’s needed in order to combat “dangerous misinformation” and “harmful content.” Beyond that, is the control of and the creation of a new digital currency. What do you think crypto is all about?

Listen to their own words here.

They aren’t hiding it. It’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s on the World Economic Forum’s Youtube page.

Are you going to fall for it again when it happens? Are you going to believe their next fake story about the cyber-terrorism attack? Or are you going to understand that it was all planned, just like 9/11, COVID19 and the rest of the scams that these hustlers have been engaged in for the last 100+ years?

And who do you think will present the solution to this problem? The same people who will create the problem, of course. That’s how it always works.

Jeremy Jurgens, World Economic Forum Managing Director:

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.”

Klaus Schwab:

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack [that] could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.

To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity

community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”

A*STAR is Singapore’s leading public sector initiative spearheading economic oriented research to advance scientific discovery.

Sounds right up David’s alley, doesn’t it?

Sebastian Maurer-Stroh is a Senior Principal Investigator in protein sequence analysis at A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute (BII). Maurer-Stroh reported on the first two cases outside of China to have “tested positive for SARS-CoV-2,” which was utilized to suggest the start of the “pandemic.” He was also an integral player in the Zika virus scam in 2016, as he was responsible for [allegedly] tracing the historical evolution of the Zika virus genome.

The World Economic Forum plays an obvious central role in this operation, and many of you don’t need a lesson about Klaus Schwab - you already know about all of that. Now take what you know and connect the dots to David.

This operation can only move forward in its current phase, if a virus exists. Without a virus, there’s no need for a vaccine or bio-surveillance, and no justification for any of what they have planned. The virus allows them to speed up their plans because it provides a “catalyst” or “emergency” situation. That’s

why David is selling a story about a Bioweapon and scheming with his patents.

That’s what snake-oil salesmen do. They convince us that we have a fictitious problem, and then they sell us the elixir as the solution to the problem. They’ve been doing it for hundreds of years.

The next step will be the cyber-terrorism attack. They already ran their simulation on July 9, 2021. They’re not hiding. They’re out in the open.

UK based QuantuMDx (QMDx) is another A*STAR project. Click on the link and look at their project — Rapid PCR Testing. One of the main goals of their strategic collaboration, established in 2012, was to develop a DNA sequencing nanowire biosensor, to enable rapid genomic sequencing. A future development was to include a nanowire platform with built-in sensing circuitry.

QMDx “owns the exclusive worldwide rights to DNA sensing and DNA sequencing using nanowires.” In 2015, QMDx partnered with Scienon, a German life sciences company, to bring their nanowire array to market. The array consists of nanowires printed with molecular probes, and is used to transfer biological material onto biosensor chips.

McKinsey & Company is another company involved. It is a global management consulting firm with ties to Singapore. As a “Tier 1 Member” of The Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC) — an A*STAR-led platform comprised of public-private partnerships — McKinsey launched a global network of Digital Capability Centres (DCCs), in 2017, with a key innovation hub in Singapore, to “help companies harness the powerful emerging technological changes—known collectively as Industry 4.0—that are disrupting industries across the world.”

On December 10, 2020, McKinsey published an article in the McKinsey Quarterly titled “How COVID-19 is redefining the next-normal operating model,” wherein the firm presents its perspective on how “pandemic accelerations” should be incorporated into business models.

READ WHAT THEY SAY. THESE ARE THEIR WORDS, NOT MINE:

“With everything disrupted, going back to the same old thing is a losing strategy. The strongest companies are reinventing themselves by embracing pandemic-driven change.”

“Business leaders tell us that the metabolic rate of their organizations has soared. Their companies have accelerated by adopting new ways to work. Boundaries and silos have been removed; new technology has been adopted quickly, delivering digital products that customers suddenly needed; decision making has accelerated and been pushed further down in the organization.”

“Leading CEOs have taken note of all this and have decided that there is no going back. They are actively taking advantage of this particularly malleable moment, where new ideas are becoming the foundation of new ways of doing business, to reinvent their companies in ways that simply make more sense for today’s—and tomorrow’s—economy. As historian Yuval Noah Harari puts it: ‘That is the nature of emergencies. They fast-forward historical processes.’”

“The exigencies of the pandemic have given many companies a tangible experience of operating at unprecedented speed (exhibit). Companies that don’t lean into this emergent shift run the risk of being leapfrogged by those that do understand why a swift, nimble, and versatile operating model is best and necessary for uncertain times like these.”

“Thanks to the pandemic, many companies have embarked on experiments in which they’ve organized around outcomes, in flattened structures that replace physical colocation with hybrid models.”

The “pandemic” is the GREATEST THING THAT THESE PEOPLE COULD HAVE EVER DREAMED OF!

Do you think it’s all just a freakish and random set of happenstance coincidence, that the exact thing they needed to put their plan in motion – happened in such a way? Do you really think that they were all just sitting around, twiddling their thumbs, waiting for an emergency?

OF COURSE NOT. DON’T BE NAIVE. THEY PLANNED IT.

Now, if we understand that they planned it, then we can follow this path of evidence to its logical conclusion. There, we will also come to understand that they don’t really need a virus. They only need everyone to believe that there’s a virus. Just like they won’t need a real cyber-terrorism event; they will simply

create a fictitious one.

This is the nature of psy-war. This is why they hammer their virus into our skulls, non-stop – psychologically suggesting it every chance they get. But they have no evidence of a virus.

I’m not suggesting that the illness isn’t real. But it’s not caused by a virus. They are telling us the truth when they call it a “novel” coronavirus.

A “novel” is a fictional story.

David’s role in this is clear. He helped launch some of these initiatives in Singapore. Surely he’ll have an innocent explanation, and you are free to believe him, if you like. They don’t hide their intentions, they merely dress them up with shiny phrases like “innovation,” “ethical development,” and “global economic solutions.”

David Martin, has served as an advisor to central banks, global economic forums, national governments, and the World Bank.

Prior to founding M·CAM®, Dr. Martin was the founding CEO of Mosaic Technologies, Inc., a company that developed and commercialized technologies in advanced computational linguistics, dynamic data compression and encryption, electrical field transmission, and medical diagnostics.

David will say he was doing humanitarian work. But that’s always how nefarious agendas operate. They hide their true intentions under the facade of helping the poor, saving the environment, or compassionate philanthropy.

He was a founding member of Japan’s Institute for Interface Science and Technology (IIST). His additional engagements include domestic and international technology transfer and clinical research in the fields of linguistic genomics, fractal financial-risk modeling, and cellular membrane ionic signaling.

David has altruistic explanations for all of this, which he’ll be happy to extol in one of his numerous Youtube videos. It’s up to YOU to decide if these are red flags or not. But one question to ask: How does someone who is involved with so

many companies (including running his own), advising so many governments all over the world, directing, conducting business, writing, traveling the world giving speeches, and being an oracle - have so much free time on his hands to make so many YouTube videos? Doesn’t he have a million companies to run and governments to advise? Where does he find the free time?

As a matter of curiosity, given that David Martin has direct ties to The Arlington Institute and its Intel and Singaporean affiliates, is it not surprising that he was chosen for the Plandemic II: Electric Boogaloo operation?

Or maybe it’s all just a coincidence?

Personally, I think that this is why David glosses over the issue of the existence of the virus (the elephant in the room), and instead wants you to focus on patents that say a thing about a possible bioweapon. But patents aren’t proof of anything, they’re just words on a piece of paper. They want us focused on the bioweapon, so that they can put their global plan into motion. The bioweapon story helps them achieve these agendas because as long as everyone is divided and both sides are psychologically invested in the virus, whether as manmade or organic in nature, the plan will move forward to its next phase - the cyber-terrorism chapter. Without the virus, the bio-surveillance, the vaccines, the COVID passports, etc. - it all falls apart. This isn’t speculation. I just laid it all out above, in detail - from their documents, and their websites.

So, now that you have this information, watch a couple of David’s interviews with a new perspective. Like this one that he did with Reiner Fuellmich on July 12.

Notice how quickly he moves past the central issue of this entire scam, which is the existence of the virus. Notice how he casually just says that it was “reportedly isolated” and then moves on to talking about the patents. He wants the focus on the patents because they will eventually use this as part of a larger story to roll out their Singapore plan. This is the predictive programming phase, which is why there is constant mention of patents.

David has brought this patent aspect of the story to the forefront and made it the most important part of the conversation. So what can we expect next? New legislation for patent reform? David has been pushing for patent reform since at

least 2012, and this article refers to him as a “patent reform activist.”

So this story about Moderna filing patents is pretty convenient, isn’t it? Won’t this story help to make the case for patent reform? I see the narrative that’s unfolding here, do you?

Do they need the patent reform to help implement their Singapore plan? Based on what I’ve read, I think it’s a strong possibility. What lengths would these people go to, to gather support for their prized patent reform? Would they go as far as, I dunno - faking a bioweapon story?

I don’t know much about patent law, but I’m guessing that buried somewhere underneath their buzzwords about “risk assessment,” “innovation,” “financial engineering,” “structured finance solutions,” “credit offsets,” “large scale infrastructure,” “civil society projects,” and all the new technologies they’re developing is some kind of patent reform scheme that’s vital to the success of the Singapore plan and the global technocratic takeover.

Coronavirus gives these criminals a foot in the door to make sweeping changes globally, powered by the U.N., the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

To me, this whole script about Moderna’s patents is suspicious. It’s a cover story for something else. If I were Moderna, or Klaus Schwab or the Rockefeller Foundation, and I wanted to install a global technocracy but needed certain pieces put into place (such as patent reform in my favor) in order for my plan to move forward, do you know what I’d do?

I’d come up with a scam just like this one. I’d first create a lie about a virus that “jumped” from a bat to a human, and use this lie to strategically move some pieces on the chessboard into position (vaccines, social engineering, biosurveillance, censorship, etc.). Then, I’d create another lie about a bioweapon, use this to spread fear, divide the public and then create a subplot about patents (which I filed years ago, in preparation for this scam.) Then I’d hire a “patent reform activist” to “blow the whistle” on my patent shenanigans, which would result in public outrage. The public would then demand and beg for the exact patent reform I’ve already written.

Rather than pushing their pre-written solutions to their fabricated problems through Congress like they usually do, this time they’re going global, through the United Nations, the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, all thanks to a fictitious virus that they created out of thin air. I realize this is all conjecture on my part, but is it really that far-fetched? Isn’t that what they always do?

Isn’t it true that words like “reform” or “regulation” that are presented as beneficial to the public are usually just the opposite? If we understand who usually writes this type of legislation, then we have the answer.

This is why they have to keep the focus on the virus. Every successful magician gets you to focus on one hand, while he distracts you with the other. By diverting your attention, he captures you in an illusion and pulls one over on you. You were paying attention the entire time, but you missed it, because you were focused on the bells and whistles (viruses and bioweapons).

The virus is the illusion. Both sides will insist forever that they have a virus.

But where is the virus? The CDC has admitted that they don’t have a virus. FOIA requests have yielded no evidence of a virus. Which original paper describes the discovery of the virus? Which text in that paper describes its proper isolation? Which text in that paper details the negative control experiments that were performed (as required), and which text in that paper discounts toxicology as a possible cause of the illness?

These are the only questions that matter. All other talk about patents is misdirection and sleight-of-hand deception tricks. So the rest of the hour of this video is meaningless nonsense, once we understand what’s really going on here.

Why doesn’t Fuellmich stop him right there and ask these questions? Hint - Because he is a fraud, too. Do you think Reiner “announce 100 exciting things and achieve none” Fuellmich is running for political office in Germany now, to fight for the people? Get real. Reiner’s lawsuits are like Trump’s sealed indictments - they are figments of imagination. Disagree? Then go find a case number for any of these so-called lawsuits. Don’t bring up the meaningless one from Canada, that’s an obvious distraction and a scam. It was meant to fail.

Reiner is moving into politics now and forming a new party called “Die Basis,” to divert attention from the failed legal efforts, to take votes away from any legitimate opposition parties, and to help determine future election outcomes.

That’s how the opposition is controlled. They want us to put our trust in false prophets so that we’ll think someone’s on the case. Then they get these pied pipers to run for office so that we’ll put our trust back into the political system.

Well, guess what? There are no legitimate lawsuits and none of these people are fighting for us. They are all participating in a grand deception. An illusion.

They will also mock us while they perform these magic tricks, right to our faces.

They show us who Dr. Martin is connected to and it’s obvious, if you know what to look for...

That’s how these tricksters operate. As a side note - did you know that pro-vaccine queen Dolores Cahill is also running for political office in Ireland now, too? Do you think that this woman, who has spent her entire career developing vaccines, is actually fighting for the people of Ireland? Of course she’s not! She’s an actress and a pawn for globalists, engaged in deception. You can watch these theatrics she engaged in the other day to verify this. It should be clear that these are nothing but third-rate, pathetic staged acts for public consumption.

In that third video, notice the professional camera work and audio. Also take note of her “American campaign manager.” These folks are all working from the same playbook, and they’re all on the same team as the bad guys. The technocratic globalists put their false opposition minions in political office so that the people will feel a sense of victory, and have their faith in the political system restored.

The public will remain docile and complacent because they think these deceivers are fighting the system, demanding answers, filing lawsuits and going after corruption. Nonsense. It’s an elaborate ruse.

We can see the clues clearly throughout these videos, such as when she says “Anyone who dresses up as a guard…” meaning, he’s not a real guard, he’s an actor, dressing up in a costume … and his name is Hugh Shovelin! That’s right, they’re “shovelin” it right in our faces. What more evidence do you need? Will you support RFK Jr. when he decides to run for office, too?

Consider this other interview that David did with that stooge Brian Rose (who, of course, is also running for political office now - same playbook, same template.) David wants us to believe that Moderna “has patents” from March 28, 2019 for Beta SARS Coronavirus, which is true.

David isn’t lying. He’s deceiving, which is worse than lying. Here's how it works - the part that's true is that Moderna actually did file a patent, years ago. It was part of their elaborate plan to get the patent reform they need. The deception is that they want us to believe that the patent proves a single damn thing about the existence of the “virus” (as they’ve defined it.) But it does not.

From the video, David says:

"If on March 28, 2019 ... the following sentence was written in a patent application: 'because of a concern for re-emergence or a deliberate release of SARS Coronavirus was initiated' - that sentence was written into a patent application on March 28, 2019."

Follow along to understand this deception and backwards logic. David is telling the truth - that sentence was written into a patent application ... but so what?

Anyone with $100 can file for a patent. I can go into my backyard with a hammer, nails and some lumber and claim that I invented a Time Machine and then apply for a patent for it. It means nothing. David doesn't mention this obvious fact about applying for a patent. Why not? Why doesn’t Brian Rose ask him about this obvious flaw in his argument?

David continues with the deception:

"Vaccine development was (past tense) initiated - that means before March 28, 2019 - a deliberate release was not only contemplated, but Moderna wrote it into their patent applications.”

What does that prove? If Moderna were involved in a Global deception psychological warfare operation, then of course they would want us to believe in these fear based fairy tales. So they’d fill out a patent application, a few years before the operation, to document their deception – which they would then use in the future to sell the conspiracy. That’s how I’d do it.

Just because I filled out a patent application for my Time Machine, does that mean my Time Machine exists, and works? How dare you say it doesn't - HERE'S THE PATENT APPLICATION. HERE'S THE EVIDENCE!

David continues with the spin and misdirection:

"This was a patent application, that had first been submitted in 2015...and the US Patent Office had rejected it ... not once or twice ... over and over and over again ... but on March 28, 2019, suddenly a SARS BETA CORONAVIRUS specific vaccine ... and specifically not just SARS Beta Coronavirus, specifically the S1 Spike 1 protein, the thing that was allegedly ... modified in December 2019 in a bat cave in China - that was specifically referenced in March 2019."

Notice how he subtly and sneakily drops that strange bit in – about how it was modified from a “bat cave in China.” He’s suggesting that the bioweapon was created from a previous coronavirus that was found “in a bat cave,” and turned into a bioweapon. That’s a psychological trick but “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for” only works on the weak-minded.

David is engaging in fantasy and spinning for the conspiracy crowd - the ones who know that the official story is a lie. Those folks need to be herded and given another false story, which agrees, in part, with the official story. David provides

the conspiracy candy.

By getting us to buy into the idea of a virus, he is legitimizing Moderna and the rest of the vaccine poisoners, while at the same time conducting psychological warfare by altering reality. Because if the virus were created in a lab, what changes? Nothing. We still need the vaccines, right?

They will still move forward with their Singapore plan, right?

His logic goes like this (simplified) - If this sentence were written, then a bioweapon must exist.

The company went public in 2018 - this patent application was written March 28, 2019 ... (around the time of the IPO) it is reasonable to assume that somebody knew that there was going to be ... are you ready for this - their words, not mine - 're-emergence for deliberate release of a BETA CORONAVIRUS.'

IS THAT REALLY A REASONABLE ASSUMPTION?

Other than words on a patent application, is there any actual scientific proof of an accidental or deliberate “release" of a beta coronavirus? Is there any legitimate evidence from anywhere in the world (other than words on a piece of paper), that such a thing even exists in our physical reality, was properly isolated, and/or causes the illness? If so, then where’s the original paper? You might go find the paper, but we’ve been through these papers dozens of times and they don’t follow the scientific method. No true isolation occurred, and no negative control experiments were performed. They know this, so they ignore it. They distract and dazzle us with patents, instead. Meaningless words on a piece of paper, which David and his followers tout as “irrefutable evidence.” Utter nonsense.

Do documents with words, sentences and paragraphs in them, prove that the content of those words, sentences and paragraphs are true? Or is it more logical to conclude (given the lack of physical evidence), that the documents are a fraud and deception?

When the Pentagon releases documents about UFOs and Extraterrestrial beings from another planet, is that really proof of anything? Is a “whistleblower’s” word about a thing really enough evidence that the thing is true?

If the DOJ released a document tomorrow which stated that your mom murdered JFK, would that be sufficient evidence for you? I mean, they have the documents, what more do you want?

David says that it's "reasonable to assume" that someone knew there was going to be a "deliberate release" of a beta coronavirus, based on nothing but words on a patent application.

Given the evidence that I’ve outlined above, I think it’s much more reasonable to assume that this whole story about patents is an elaborate scam, as part of a long-con to implement the global technocratic system they’ve been planning for decades. There’s a word for that – it’s called fraud.

Dr. Martin also spoke here (transcript provided) with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in November 2020. In reference to his work as a patent researcher, David said:

“..our business is, we actually have to monitor every patent that issues anywhere on earth.”

Imagine having the knowledge of all patents around the world. With that type of knowledge could come great power. Not only does David Martin aggregate this information and knowledge, he also holds multiple patents himself, that enable him to conduct deep-tech computer modeling and analyses with this data.

Does it make sense what all of these global initiatives are about yet?

Dr. Martin’s work as a Fellow of the Batten Institute at the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia and his related work at the Indian Institute for Management Ahmedabad, India, has brought unprecedented curricular focus to areas of intangible-asset risk management, finance, and accounting standards. In addition to his academic work, Dr. Martin has closely advised innovation-based finance and investment programs in India, Bermuda, Brazil, China, Denmark, the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States, Mongolia, Egypt, Ecuador, Singapore, Germany, Slovenia, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates. He has served as the Constitutional and Economic advisor to the Autonomy Committee of East New Britain and New Ireland, Papua New Guinea and has worked with ethical trade frameworks for the Kingdom of Tonga, the Independent State of Samoa, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea.

Here’s a question - why is it that when I perform an internet search for “Autonomy Committee of East New Britain”, the only thing that comes up is David’s bio and

all of his websites? What is this “Committee?” Do they have a website?

So far, I’ve come across several organizations that have no presence on the internet (at least none that I’ve found.) Are these fronts for some other covert operations?

You can do further research if you want. It’s all there on his website.

His work has been the subject of two internationally awarded documentaries, Patent Wars which highlights his work on reform of the global innovation system and Future Dreaming: A Conversation with David Martin which is a dialogue about humanity and its optimal interaction in the universe. He has spoken at the United Nations General Assembly on citizen-led peacemaking initiatives and has been featured on Bloomberg television and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Would the United Nations General Assembly invite David E. Martin to speak at their conference if he posed any sort of threat to their agenda? Of course they wouldn’t – they invite him to speak because he serves their agenda.

Maybe the United Nations really is focused on peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet. If that’s the case, then why are they using the Flat Earth Map with 33 sections as their logo?

No, I don’t believe the Earth is flat, although it is a little curious as to why David was in Antarctica recently, maybe he was saving the penguins?) – I am simply showing how these people mock us right to our faces.

A speaker, author, business executive and futurist, Dr. Martin’s work has been engaged in every country on Earth. He works with his family in every endeavor of life. Together with his wife Kim, he directs the Breathing Enterprise workshops and facilitates implementation of Integral Accounting. Dr. Martin received his undergraduate (BA) from Goshen College, his Masters of Science from Ball State University, and his Doctorate (PhD) from the University of Virginia.

They show us everything in plain sight. All the facts are right there. He tells us he is a futurist.

Recently, some people have started to point out some of David’s questionable connections, and he made a cringeworthy video addressing this, which you can watch here.

In this video, David accuses normal folks of “assassinating his character” simply for pointing out some of what I’ve outlined above.

But is this really character assassination? All I’ve done is taken words from David’s own website, plugged them into my search engines and copy/pasted into this document. I’ve presented the facts, connected some dots and given you some of my opinions.

But my opinions don’t matter, at the end of the day. I haven’t assassinated his character, I’ve merely pointed out exactly what he says in his own words, on his own websites.

Is it “character assassination” to go to David’s website and read about his career achievements and the companies, government agencies and global institutions that he’s involved with, and has been working with for all these years?

Here’s another question - How can anyone actually conduct character assassination against someone who refers to himself as an oracle?

In this video, David openly admits to working with weapons labs. He openly admits to working with world governments. Watch as he mocks researchers and calls us “assholes.” Who exactly is doing the character assassination here? Isn’t that nothing but veiled gaslighting?

Also notice how he admits to being controlled opposition. He doesn’t actually deny any of it. He laces it with faux-sarcasm, mockery and cheesy comedy, but his schtick only works for his followers.

David wants us to believe that worldwide governments would hire him to work on “humanitarian projects” like figuring out ways to “block high frequency radiation like 3G, 4G, 5G”.

Maybe that’s true, but in order to believe that story, one would first have to believe that these worldwide governments actually have an interest in blocking high frequency radiation. Do you believe that?

David says the Japanese government hired him to work on “Pulse Electromagnetic Therapy” … “a technology that was built after the US dropped Atomic Bombs on Nagasaki and Hiroshima.” You are free to believe that story if it makes you feel good.

He mentions one of his “longest clients,” a company in Japan, that developed this technology, and then goes on to explain how the CEO that he worked for and that CEO’s father both won the “Imperial Medal” from the Emperor of Japan “for being some of the greatest humanitarians dealing with post radiation burns and I helped bring that technology globally in the 1990s.”

Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize a few years ago, after dropping hundreds of thousands of bombs on brown people, as part of the largest drone strike operation in history, too, remember?

Are medals and trophies actually an indication of authentic altruism or, rather, superficial rewards given to someone who has followed orders? What kind of person brags about working for other people who received token prizes?

David then says that he worked with the Government of Japan and was an advisor to the Ministry of Science and Technology. He’s admitting it straight away. He’s not lying, he’s telling the truth.

The question here is whether or not you believe that the Japanese Government and/or the Japanese “Ministry of Science and Technology” has our best interests

at heart. Do you believe they are “working for the people of Japan” and are humanitarians? There is no character assassination needed. He destroys his own credibility with his own admissions. The “character assassination” bit is just spin and fanciful misdirection.

Why would Japan hire a patent expert to work on such projects? I’m sure David has an innocent explanation for it all, wrapped in the blankets of philanthropy and humanitarianism, of course. These narcissists are always saving the world, afterall.

Watch the video and notice his thespian antics and propaganda techniques. Watch how he pulls out that book and pretends to read about how to be “controlled opposition.” At no point does he deny any of it, because he can’t – so he wraps it in mockery, sarcasm and buffoonery.

Then he attempts a little self-deprecating humor by making fun of his bowtie. But nobody’s making fun of his bowtie except for him. I don’t need to do that. I don’t need to stoop down to that level. I show the facts.

Look how he flashes his rings. Look how he puts them right up to the camera so everyone can see them up close. Mockery. He chooses to make it comical by playing on the “Deep State” meme. But I’m not claiming he’s part of the Deep State. The Deep State narrative is just another manufactured conspiracy theory, used to divide us, just like the “lab leak” / bioweapon one that he’s selling. He’s not part of the Deep State.

HE’S A GLOBALIST.

The folks he’s working with and for are TECHNOCRATS AND GLOBALISTS.

So what he’s doing here is called DAMAGE CONTROL. It’s a desperate attempt at defending himself against what the facts reveal.

He thinks he can disguise his smug arrogance and condescending tone with these theatrics but his act is nothing but transparent, psychological predatory/preparatory propaganda, which attempts to meet and dominate the

arising revelations that challenge his persona, his plans and the entire false narrative that he’s constructed.

These are just my opinions, of course - and you are free to disagree.

But notice what he doesn’t mention in the middle of his act. He never mentions Singapore. Instead, he creates a feeble, farcical comedy out of the whole thing and distracts his viewers with sleight-of-hand techniques and red herrings.

But he doesn’t deny any of the facts about his global business dealings. He dresses it up and makes a cartoon out of it so people will dismiss it. Then watch how he talks down to the viewers and claims the moral high ground. He says: “It’s fascinating to me how desperate we’ve become … to pretend like somehow or another we can make sense of nonsense ... the very definition of insanity is to try to apply rational, thoughtful logic to sociopathic behavior.”

Fascinating indeed.

More? Okay. At 15 minutes into this interview with pro-vax deceiver Del Bigtree, David says that he was a member of the medical school faculty at the University of Virginia and that medicine is his training and background. He says he did submissions to the FDA and worked on the CDRH panels. So, now he has medical training, too? I’m not doubting his medical training specifically, but for me, it’s suspicious that one person can become an expert in all of these different fields, and hold all these different positions, working closely with governments and banks all around the world, in one lifetime – finance, patents, law, author, public speaker, accounting, consulting, business, professor, researcher, mathematician, advisor, board member, economist, futurist, inventor, CEO, medical training … oracle?

At 38-42 minutes into the same video, notice how David waves his magic wand and talks about all sorts of things having to do with “combining coronaviruses,” “Gain of Function” etc., none of which can be verified in the real world, and none of which has been proven in a laboratory, anywhere in the world – all designed to sell the lie of the virus. David wants us to believe that it’s okay to have a patent for a virus if it’s used to make a vaccine, but it’s not okay if it’s used to make a biological weapon (that’s where it crosses the line).

At 49 minutes, he legitimizes the idea of the virus by claiming that it was “harvested” from “known bat colonies.” Again, more Sci-Fi spin and Hollywood scriptwriting.

You may also find other videos of David making the case against the mRNA vaccines and showing his audience how it’s not actually a vaccine by the legal definition. He has plenty of videos where he goes into this, in detail. David isn’t lying about this, but he’s not presenting the full story. The implication is that these vaccines are dangerous, but regular vaccines are generally safe. He doesn’t come out and say it explicitly, but read between the lines to understand what’s behind these statements.

Have a look at David’s indexes - the indexes that he’s been pimping all over the world. Go to M-SCAM’s website, and click on the indexes section, which shows just how well all of David’s indexes have performed since COVID19 started.

COVID19 has made David and his investors a lot of money.

Do you think that was all just a matter of random dumb luck?

Look at the graphs below. How do you think these indexes will do after the fake cyber attack (problem) and the technocratic system (solution) that is coming our way?

David and his banking/technocrat buddies in Singapore and the World Economic Forum will make even more money as they roll out their new technocratic slave system to the world and stamp out every last one of our freedoms, including our freedom of speech on the internet. All to protect us from “harmful misinformation” and “dangerous content,” while they pretend to save the world and consolidate more resources. They’ll be “fully living” while the rest of us are fully suffering.

They will accomplish these objectives by flying the banners of internet safety, environmentalism, public health, philanthropy, humanitarianism and the “common good” – that’s how they are able to move their collectivist agenda forward.

If you understand that this massive global psychological warfare operation is being conducted by these organizations, isn’t it “reasonable to assume” that a guy who has been working closely with them for decades, directly on the projects they’ve created to implement all of these plans is part of all of this? Is it logical to trust this person, given all of the evidence I’ve laid out above?

So what more do you need? I showed you the transhumanism agenda. I showed you their plans for “modernization of banking,” “transformative social impact,” “social integration,” “human-robot communication”, “data-mining”, “cryptography,” “artificial intelligence,” “global epidemics,” “credit offsets,” “augmented reality,” “human development,” “chemically and biologically synthesized drugs,” “global scenario development,” “learner-citizens,” “bio-surveillance,” “ubiquitous robotics,” “equity indexes,” “science and technology,” “human capital development,” “genetic modification and biotech,” “augmented intelligence,” “global innovation”.

I showed you how all of these deceptive buzzwords are linked to the United Nations, The World Bank, The World Economic Forum, The World Health Organization and many other companies and organizations working to push these initiatives, ideas and agendas.

I showed you that they are “committed to playing a significant role in facilitating a global transition to a new world.” Those are all their words, not mine. I’m sure I could find even more if I spent more time on it, but this should be plenty.

I showed you the connections to Singapore, and the initiatives that he helped launch. Those initiatives that are now being put into motion because of COVID19, the perfect catalyst. I showed you the links to military and intelligence, including the CIA - and I showed you the overlap with the climate change / Agenda 2030 plan.

I showed the Sustainable Development Goals, the companies working on nano-tech, the desire for patent reform, the cyberterrorism plan and the cyber insurance market information. I showed you their intentions to push all of these agendas, and I showed you how all of this is linked to David.

I showed you all of their masonic logos, illuminati symbolism and what they have hidden in plain sight, for all to see.

Are your eyes open?

Coronavirus wasn’t created in a lab. It was created in the minds of psychopaths.

