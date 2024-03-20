Parents beware: Johns Hopkins HEAT wants to brainwash your school-aged children.
Totalitarians always come after your kids.
Etienne Note: We break down the long history of John Hopkins' association with the eugenics movement and their participation in the scam of "The Covid" in our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Vaccine Drug Scam Timeline at https://artofliberty. substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the -covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties to understand who is behind "The Covid
We all remember Johns Hopkins Event 201 shenanigans. For those who may have forgotten, Johns Hopkins University, in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, created a notable tabletop exercise known as "Event 201" in October 2019.
This exercise was designed to simulate an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus that could be transmitted from bats to pigs to people, eventually leading to a severe pandemic. As we now know, the primary objective of "Event 201" was to brainwash the already mindless governmental apparatchiks to act in lockstep when COVID-19 trigger words and images get plastered all over media.
To induce and maintain the level of fear of the “virus” with 99.8% survival rate necessary for the high degree of public acquiescence to illegal tyrannical measures, Johns Hopkins University developed the COVID-19 Dashboard. It was launched on January 22, 2020, by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering and the Applied Physics Laboratory:
I don’ think I need to remind anyone that real geniuses work in Hollywood, not at Johns Hopkins. This ingenious dashboard was invented in the late 90’s by the Hollywood’s tireless predictive programming of the global pandemic narrative:
It’s as if the makers of “Outbreak” knew this day would come!
Every totalitarian tyrannical state since Sparta (900-192 BC) relied on a combination of violence and brainwashing, using cult ideology(ies) to instill mass compliance. A totalitarian state always aims at separating the children from the influence of the family, lest they develop state-unauthorized independent critical thinking. Mao’s bloody Cultural Revolution relied heavily on gangs of students. The Cultural Revolution crippled the economy, ruined millions of lives and thrust China into 10 years of turmoil, bloodshed, hunger and stagnation. The Soviet Union had Young Pioneers (compulsory communist organization for school children) and Comsomol (communist student organization). In both, China and the Soviet Union, the children were encouraged to snitch on their parents and family members if their ideas and private speech were anti-communist. The snitching resulted in opportunities for promotion for the youth and imprisonment and labor camps for the family members.
It comes as no surprise to me that Johns Hopkins is now using Lenin-Stalin-Mao little red strategy converting K-12 children into Young Covidian Pioneers.
People just don’t get it and if they don’t start getting it Very Very Very Very Soon, then it’s just a hop, skip and a jump into a TOTALITARIAN, BRUTAL, COMMUNIST SOCIETY, Where YOU CANNOT TRUST ANYONE, Even YOUR CHILDREN, YOUR FAMILY, YOUR BEST and CLOSEST FRIENDS, YOUR COWORKERS, NEIGHBOURS, ANYBODY AT ALL, because They Will MAKE UP LIES ABOUT YOU and THROW YOU TO THE COMMUNIST “THOUGHT POLICE” TO SAVE THEIR OWN SKIN !!! In The Former USSR (UNION of SOVIET SOCIALIST REPUBLICS), People In The Above Categories Would Be Asked About Anti-Communist Thinkers, Organizers, Members Of Anti-Communist Organizations and They Would Give “The Secret Police” A NAME OR NAMES and SOMETHING TO TIE YOU TO AN ANTI-COMMUNIST GROUP OR ORGANIZATION In Return For THEIR FREEDOM and then One Day After Work, You Would Be On Your Way Home From The Factory Where Your Family Was Having Supper and Waiting For You and Your Family Had Absolutely NO IDEA WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU, YOU JUST DISAPPEARED FOREVER !!! A Black Car With 4 Men Inside Wearing Long Black Trenchcoats Would Pull Up Beside You, and They Stopped, The Men In Trenchcoats Hopped Out Of The Car, Beat You With Truncheons, Put You In The Middle Seat Surrounded By “The Secret Police” and The Car Would Be Seen Driving Into The Kremlin and YOU WOULD NEVER BE SEEN AGAIN !!! You Would Be BRUTALLY TORTURED Whether You Knew Anything Or Not and Then KILLED Or TAKEN TO A FORCED LABOUR CAMP SOMEWHERE DEEP IN SIBERIA and THERE YOU WOULD BE BEATEN and FORCED TO WORK UNTIL YOU DIED.
This IS NOT JUST RUMOURS, It Was Well Documented !!! As the article says, it was Not Just In The USSR, CHINA 🇨🇳 and ALL OF THE TOTALITARIAN REGIMES THROUGHOUT THE WORLD RESORTED TO THESE TACTICS !!! They were so worried that the Citizens, the People Would Try To Overthrow Them That They Would Kill Totally Innocent People That Others Gave Up Just To STOP THE TORTURE and GET A BULLET TO END THEIR SUFFERING !!!
Don’t Believe Me, Then Use A Confidential Search Engine Like FireFox and Look Into It Yourself !!!
Totalitarianism IS COMING BACK, Unless People TRULY WAKE THE HELL UP and STOP 🛑 IT !!!!!! You WILL BELIEVE, Either NOW BY LOOKING IT UP and LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD
OR
WHEN YOU GET KIDNAPPED OFF OF THE STREET and GET TORTURED, KILLED and/or INTERRED INTO A FORCED LABOUR CAMP and BEATEN and WORKED UNTIL YOU DIE !!!!!!
Good Fucking Luck If You Don’t Believe It and Choose Option 2 !!!