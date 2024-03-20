Etienne Note: We break down the long history of John Hopkins' association with the eugenics movement and their participation in the scam of "The Covid" in our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Vaccine Drug Scam Timeline at https://artofliberty. substack.com/p/solving-covid-the-covid-19-eugenics and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the -covid-19-suspects-and-their-ties to understand who is behind "The Covid

by Sasha Latypova

We all remember Johns Hopkins Event 201 shenanigans. For those who may have forgotten, Johns Hopkins University, in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, created a notable tabletop exercise known as "Event 201" in October 2019.

This exercise was designed to simulate an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus that could be transmitted from bats to pigs to people, eventually leading to a severe pandemic. As we now know, the primary objective of "Event 201" was to brainwash the already mindless governmental apparatchiks to act in lockstep when COVID-19 trigger words and images get plastered all over media.

To induce and maintain the level of fear of the “virus” with 99.8% survival rate necessary for the high degree of public acquiescence to illegal tyrannical measures, Johns Hopkins University developed the COVID-19 Dashboard. It was launched on January 22, 2020, by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering and the Applied Physics Laboratory:

I don’ think I need to remind anyone that real geniuses work in Hollywood, not at Johns Hopkins. This ingenious dashboard was invented in the late 90’s by the Hollywood’s tireless predictive programming of the global pandemic narrative:

It’s as if the makers of “Outbreak” knew this day would come!

Every totalitarian tyrannical state since Sparta (900-192 BC) relied on a combination of violence and brainwashing, using cult ideology(ies) to instill mass compliance. A totalitarian state always aims at separating the children from the influence of the family, lest they develop state-unauthorized independent critical thinking. Mao’s bloody Cultural Revolution relied heavily on gangs of students. The Cultural Revolution crippled the economy, ruined millions of lives and thrust China into 10 years of turmoil, bloodshed, hunger and stagnation. The Soviet Union had Young Pioneers (compulsory communist organization for school children) and Comsomol (communist student organization). In both, China and the Soviet Union, the children were encouraged to snitch on their parents and family members if their ideas and private speech were anti-communist. The snitching resulted in opportunities for promotion for the youth and imprisonment and labor camps for the family members.

It comes as no surprise to me that Johns Hopkins is now using Lenin-Stalin-Mao little red strategy converting K-12 children into Young Covidian Pioneers.

