Government skywriting coming to an end?
The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill today that would ban the spraying of chemicals for geoengineering in our skies. Here’s some of the key language:
The bill would ban the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any mean, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.”
This is fantastic for Tennessee.
24 Senators voted in favor, 6 opposed. The rest of the bill is below. Now we wait for the House to vote on it but I urge every House rep in TN to support this bill. Our federal government has a dark history of spraying and poisoning citizens with toxins that they never consented to coming into contact with. Just look at what they did in St. Louis during the Cold War. The suffering it caused was horrific. We can’t risk the Federal Government spraying anything on our citizens!
The debate over “chemtrails” is just dripping with controversy. On the one hand, the idea of stopping harmful chemicals from being released into our air seems like a no-brainer. Yet, the issue is way more complex than that and is entangled with a whole ‘nother layer of suspicions surrounding government agendas. A significant group believes “chemtrails” are used as a veiled tactic to push the left’s tyrannical “green agenda.”
They think what we’re told are harmful chemtrails might just be contrails, crafted to stir panic. These critics also argue that legislative actions are merely symbolic, not targeting any specific substances, because, frankly, they are clueless when it comes to what chemicals to ban. The crux of their argument is that portraying “chemtrails” as a genuine threat bolsters the narrative of man-made climate change, making it a strategic piece of climate propaganda. This camp believes it’s all a sophisticated ruse to cement the idea of climate change in the public consciousness, even with many folks on the right.
This is a popular image many folks online share to show “chemtrails.” This image features zigzagging trails at a seemingly lower altitude that fade rather than persist. It’s hard to look at this and not raise an eyebrow or two. These visuals starkly contrast with the typical contrails, which form at high altitudes and don’t trail off in such a manner. It’s visuals like these that fuel the debate and speculation around chemtrails versus contrails.
