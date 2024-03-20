by ABC 7 and Inside Edition

Adele Andolaro inherited her family’s home in Queens after her parents passed away. She was trying to sell it, but someone changed the entire front door and locks on the house. In New York, squatters have rights after 30 days. Andaloro recently entered her property when a woman walked up to the house, unlocked the door, and left. Two men were in her home and they were escorted off of the property by police. Andolaro called a locksmith to change her locks. The two men returned and called the police; she was arrested for unlawful eviction because she changed the locks. It takes an average of 20 months for an eviction case to have a resolution in New York City.

A man who calls himself the ‘Squatter Hunter’ helps homeowners remove squatters [see second video].

The Squatter Hunter

There is a deluge of homes becoming occupied by squatters across the US following stiff anti-eviction rules during COVID. Flash Shelton is the ‘squatter hunter’ who takes back properties for owners by legally leasing the homes from the homeowners, moving in, and then pressuring the squatters.

