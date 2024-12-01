Dear Subscribers,

I hope this message finds you well and enjoying the holidays with friends and family! Julie and I went roller skating with some friends and their kids the other evening and are enjoying a quiet Thanksgiving in Memphis. Two big stories this week:

1. We have published the videos from Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference

Check out everything (Except Prezence!) at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org or watch at CiVL, the new free streaming site for intellectuals, voluntaryists, and libertarians at https://watch.civl.com/programs/the-voluntaryism-conference-2024 where you can watch on Roku, Fire and their app. I also started publishing the videos with slides and transcripts starting with my introduction.. I.E. What is Voluntaryism? Do we REALLY need "government"?

2. We are having a HUGE Black Freedom Friday Sale at Government-Scam.com/Store where you can get a 25% discount of copies of my book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator flash drives, and other cool and unique books and merch! This year we are discounting 5 and 10 copy "Friends Bundles" of "Government" for the first time ever which means you can get copies for as low as $8.62 each!!

Finally, please don't forget about your favorite non-profit on Giving Tuesday!!!! More info on Tuesday!!

Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $2375 from 54 backers or 9% of our $25,000 goal with 15 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government

Top Stories of the Week

We are excited to announce the release of the full videos from Liberty on the Rocks, - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference including a bonus video from Senior Mises Institute Fellow Dr. Bob Murphy on the Market for Private Military Defense. All the videos can be found on the website of the conference at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org AND on CiVL, the new streaming platform for intellectuals, libertarians, and voluntaryists where the content is available for the “big screen” on Roku, Fire and their app. Check it out at: https://watch.civl.com/programs/the-voluntaryism-conference-2024

Etienne de la Boetie2, author of Government: The Biggest Scam in History Exposed, delves into the provocative ideas that challenge conventional views on governance. Etienne argues that government, far from being a legitimate or moral institution, serves as a mechanism for control and exploitation driven by intergenerational organized crime using “government” as a technique to rob and control populations. He introduces voluntaryism, a philosophy advocating for a society free of coercion, where interactions are voluntary and markets fulfill the roles traditionally held by the government. Etienne discusses concepts like the non-aggression principle, the power of free markets, and the manipulation of public perception through media. This episode sets the stage for a thought-provoking journey into a society without rulers, where peace and prosperity arise from individual freedom and spontaneous order.

Continue reading...

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Use the coupon code: Liberty25 at the Government-Scam.com/Store to get 25% off everything in the store… Including 5 and 10-pack “Friends Bundles” of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which have never been discounted before!

The discount takes the price per copy to as little as $8.62 each!

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Here is your HEALTHY holiday weekend video binge! All the videos from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference have been uploaded to Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org, which also has all the pictures from the conference, and CiVL, where you can watch on Roku, Fire or the CiVL app: https://watch.civl.com/programs/the-voluntaryism-conference-2024

All the pictures from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference are up on Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org with all the videos from the conference for a healthy holiday weekend video binge!

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: Add this total to the $19 BILLION in government contracts that Elon Musk has received and you will start to realize he is no "outsider" https://insideevs.com/news/742024/tesla-regulatory-sales-profit/

by Mack Hogan

Tesla has made $2.1 billion this year by selling regulatory credits to automakers that haven't hit emissions targets.

Credit sales account for 43% of the automaker's profit.

If environmental standards get rolled back, that money may dry up.

Elon Musk spent around $200 million to help elect President Donald Trump. It was a surprising pairing, as Trump has long criticized electric vehicles, the primary thing Musk's biggest company makes. Trump has promised to get rid of the federal clean vehicle incentive for consumers, which Musk says will ultimately help Tesla. But if Trump delivers on another promise—rolling back emissions standards for other automakers—it may hurt another key Tesla revenue stream.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by dnyuz

President-elect Donald J. Trump is keeping secret the names of the donors who are funding his transition effort, a break from tradition that could make it impossible to see what interest groups, businesses or wealthy people are helping launch his second term.

Mr. Trump has so far declined to sign an agreement with the Biden administration that imposes strict limits on that fund-raising in exchange for up to $7.2 million in federal funds earmarked for the transition. By dodging the agreement, Mr. Trump can raise unlimited amounts of money from unknown donors to pay for the staff, travel and office space involved in preparing to take over the government.

Mr. Trump is the first president-elect to sidestep the restrictions, provoking alarm among ethics experts.

Continue reading...

by Keith Knight

I believe that every argument should begin with commonly understood definitions. Capitalism is a social system based on the explicit recognition of private property and voluntary contracts. Communism is the abolition of private property altogether. And socialism is institutionalized aggression against private property and contracts between consenting adults.

Every short-coming of capitalism applies many times over to socialism since the latter does not legally recognize people’s right to voluntarily defund or disassociate with unproductive actors in society.

Under capitalism, no one can take a penny out of your pocket or get a second of your time unless you voluntarily give it to them. But under socialism, the state (or council or committee) has the monopolistic privilege to coercively fund certain activities via taxation, which means the right to threaten people with prison if they don’t chip in. What makes capitalism unique is the right to engage in the original appropriation (using unclaimed scarce resources) and contracting with others (employees and employers).

Continue reading

by David Sencil

The #FreeRoger movement has gained momentum across social media and the broader crypto community, with major voices like Bret Weinstein posting a video, Sal the Agorist posting a separate video, and Giacomo Zucco and Tone Vays expressing their support for Ver on a podcast.

Many other accounts are advocating for Roger such as Ran Neuner, Miss Bitcoin Mai, and Naomi Brockwell. The movement, centered on the plight of Roger Ver, calls for the U.S. government to end what supporters see as unjust prosecution against him. An open letter urging action has garnered widespread attention, while media outlets like Zerohedge have penned detailed pieces outlining Ver’s predicament and why justice demands his release.

Roger Ver is a pioneering figure in the cryptocurrency world. A staunch advocate for economic freedom and decentralized finance, Ver earned the moniker “Bitcoin Jesus” for his role in evangelizing Bitcoin and investing in its ecosystem during its nascent stages. His outspoken advocacy for Bitcoin as a path for financial freedom in order to escape the growing overreach and centralization of public and private institutions inspired many, but made him no friends with the powers that be.

Continue reading

By Bob Unruh

A federal program in which Drug Enforcement Administration agents unconstitutionally demanded to search travelers' luggage, without any probable cause a crime had been committed, has been suspended after the scheme was caught on video.

It is the Institute for Justice, which is fighting on behalf of victims of the program, that confirmed the government's abrupt flip-flop.

The institute confirmed, "Today, the Department of Justice suspended the Drug Enforcement Administration's controversial practice of having agents intercept travelers, interrogate them, and insist on searching their bags in what the agency calls 'consensual encounters.'"

The encounters actually are anything but consensual, as the video reveals one agent insisting that he is "the government" and can confiscate a traveler's backpack and take it away – to some unknown location – for a search.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Vaccine exemptions among kindergartners have risen from 3% to 3.3%, according to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), indicating a shift in parental attitudes towards vaccinations

The decline in vaccination rates is attributed to parents’ growing concerns about the increasing number of recommended vaccines as well as their side effects

The decline in vaccination rates has sparked fear-inducing reports and comments from health officials. But many studies have long questioned the vaccines' efficacy

Numerous serious adverse events have been associated with the scheduled vaccines, resulting in heightened safety concerns among parents

Protecting the right to obtain vaccine exemptions is essential for making informed choices. We should have the freedom to decline certain vaccines for ourselves and our children if we feel the risks outweigh the benefits

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

The agricultural world is witnessing a remarkable transformation, driven by groundbreaking technology. Among the most fascinating innovations is a farming robot equipped with lasers that can destroy hundreds of thousands of weeds in mere hours. This high-tech solution is not just a marvel of engineering but a timely response to persistent challenges in farming, from labor shortages to the environmental impact of chemical herbicides.

By combining artificial intelligence with precision laser technology, companies like Carbon Robotics are reshaping the way farmers tackle one of agriculture’s most labor-intensive tasks. These futuristic machines offer a glimpse into the potential of sustainable farming, where innovation meets efficiency, paving the way for a healthier and more productive future for agriculture.

Continue reading

by fluoridealert

Florida's State Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, held a press conference on Friday, November 22nd to announce that his office is advising all communities within the state to stop adding fluoridation chemicals to the public drinking water due to the neurotoxic risk the practice poses to the developing brain. Dr. Ladapo has both a medical degree and a PhD in health policy from Harvard and is a professor of medicine at the University of Florida, where his focus is on reducing health risks for low-income and disadvantaged populations.

He was joined at the press conference by Florida dentist Claire Stagg, DDS, MS, and Ashley Malin, PhD, an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology at the University of Florida's College of Public Health. Dr. Malin was the lead author of a study published in May in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) that found that children of mothers living in fluoridated Los Angeles, California had double the odds of several neurobehavioral problems compared to mothers with lower fluoride exposures. Funding for the study was provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and it was the 10th consecutive NIH-funded study in humans finding adverse effects of fluoride on children’s developing brains.

Continue reading

By David Stockman

A goal of $2 trillion of budget savings is crucial to the very future of constitutional democracy and capitalist prosperity in America. In fact, the soaring public debt is now so out-of-control that the Federal budget threatens to become a self-fueling financial doomsday machine. So more power to the DOGE of Musk & Ramaswamy. In spades!

For want of doubt, just recall this sequence. When Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980 on a call to bring the nation’s inflationary budget under control, the public debt was $1 trillion.

By the time Donald Trump was elected the first time it had erupted to $20 trillion, which has now become $36 trillion. And under current built-in spending and tax policies it will hit $60 trillion by the end of the current 10-year budget window.

Thereafter, however, soaring interest expense will ignite a veritable fiscal wildfire. On paper the public debt would power upward unabated to $150 trillion by mid-century under CBO’s latest projection. Yet even the latter is based on a Rosy Scenario budget model that assumes Congress never again adopts a single new tax cut or spending program and that the US economy steams along without a recession, inflation recurrence, interest flare-up or other economic crisis during the entirety of the next quarter-century!

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Last Friday, in a flurry of announcements of cabinet nominees, President-elect Donald Trump dropped the name that the entire world had been waiting to hear: his pick for U.S. Treasury Secretary. The man Trump chose, Scott Bessent, is the founder and majority owner of the hedge fund, Key Square Capital Management LLC.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bessent will inherit sprawling powers. He will sit at the helm of a federal agency that includes the IRS; the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates national banks and reports on their hundreds of trillions of dollars in derivatives; the Bureau of Engraving and Printing; the U.S. Mint; the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) which is tasked with combating money laundering but has failed miserably in the job; and numerous other units.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: 1. This interview has already been censored off Bitchute, which has also been censoring our videos on our own Bitchute channel even though we paid for their premium service (Never Again!) 2. When I was searching for the new interview, I discovered that the interview Grant “Prezence” Ellman and I did on my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! three years ago is the all-time most-watched interview on his Bitchute channel.

Jeff Perry of Voluntaryism in Action welcomes Etienne de la Boetie2 back to the their podcast: A Voluntary View!

Etienne’s first book detailed the problems with the organizations known as “the government.” His new book details the solution, from roads and national parks to pickleball courts.

Check out Etienne’s Kickstarter for the book: ⁠https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government/x/20496747#/

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

All my investigations are free to access, thanks to the generosity of my readers. Independent journalism nonetheless requires investment, so if you took value from this article or any others, please consider sharing, or even becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is always gratefully received, and will never be forgotten. To buy me a coffee or two, please click this link.

On November 15th, The Times published a remarkable report, revealing serious “questions” are being asked about the viability of Britain’s two flagship aircraft carriers, at the highest levels of London’s defence establishment. Such perspectives would have been unmentionable mere months ago. Yet, subsequent reporting seemingly confirms the vessels are for the chop. Should that come to pass, it will represent an absolutely crushing, historic defeat for the Royal Navy - and the US Empire in turn - without a single shot being fired.

Continue reading

Perhaps autumn half-term week was not the best time for driving long distances in an EV on largely unplanned routes, but then family life is like that, full of the unexpected, joyful and sometimes sad.

The first thing I learnt during 11,000 miles in the Mach-E was that it isn’t a “proper” Mustang. Secondly, if you regularly cover high mileage in an EV, you need to travel when everyone else isn’t to avoid queuing at chargers.

Fortunately, now that my three-month eschewal of fossil fuels is over, I’m able to use my Honda Civic Type R for long personal journeys, although the Ford is still pressed into service when work calls.

Recently, a family illness was a force majeure and the Civic was being serviced so the Ford was the only transport. Unfortunately, no amount of planning could avoid bank-holiday travel and the armada of electric vehicles needing to charge.

Continue reading

by jchristoff

I can't review Trump's first 10 days as President elect before I speak about government in general. I guarantee you that my writing below will give you deep insights that you have never considered before.

People like me keep trying to convince others that government is actually a business, with employees, owners, expenses, profit and short-term/long-term business goals. Generally, people don't often understand this concept because of all the mental conditioning put into them, most often through the government run school system.....which is also part of the government business model. It will only take me 2-3 paragraphs to get people thinking deeply and clearly about this idea.

Let's look at a store like Foot Locker. They sell shoes. As we walk into Foot Locker, we know that the employees are paid by the owners to sell us the shoes. It's a business. It isn't shocking that the employees at Foot Locker and the owners collude and develop strategies to maximize instore sales. The colors in the store, the music, the theme, the brands, the scripted sales pitch, the media advertising, the uniforms worn by the staff, the celebrity endorsements, the lighting and even the scents inside the store.....are all purposely coordinated to increase the chances that you buy some shoes. The average base cost of the shoes is about $35 per pair, the shoes sell to the public for $120 per pair, there's a profit motivation behind everything that the business does, the employees take their orders from the owners (and therefore aren't permitted to color too far outside the lines if you will) and maximizing profit is the overarching goal of the entire organization. Maximum profit is about gathering as many cash inflows as possible, while reduced as many expenses as possible. It's a business, not shocking to anyone.

Continue reading

by Aussie17

Transcript (Highlights are mine - A17)



Hello, my name is Dr. Mike Yeadon, and in the next 15 minutes or so, I would like to address those of you who've been vaccine injured or bereaved, and also those of you who are involved in the political process in Northern Ireland, as well as anywhere else in the world who might hear me. At the end of this process, I hope you will believe what I'm going to tell you, which, shockingly, is that the materials masquerading as vaccines were designed intentionally to harm the people who received them. I'm probably the most qualified former pharmaceutical company research executive in the world speaking out on this matter, and since I spent my entire career in the business of working with teams designing molecules to be new potential medicines, I think I am qualified to comment on it, and that is my shocking judgement that has been only reinforced over the last almost four years since I first said it.

Continue reading

by Greg Reese

Continue reading

by TriTorch

[Author’s note: Hello good folks, this will likely be a very difficult read. After all, when you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares into you. And this is the abyss. Unmoor your boats and put a tight grip on your millstones, ladies and gentlemen. You will need them. They are sadistically bursting the dam of morality that holds back the tides of unchecked evil.

You’re going to have to get off the bench and in your school board’s face to solve this. As Reasonable Horses put it: “As promising as the Trump admin appears, secular cultures that rot from the bottom up do not magically heal from the top down.”

It is our duty to heal this from the bottom up. Outside of divine intervention, no one is coming to these precious childrens’ rescue, except us. To my fellow Christian readers, a new friend recently mentioned that, “prayer is the most powerful weapon in our arsenal against evil”, and I agree, but prayer that isn’t forteified with action is far more likely to be a toothless tiger. Our choices are to either sit on the bench and wait for armageddon or jump into the fray and do our best to thwart it. Which course do you think God prefers? To wield your valor or to run and cower?]

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

Since I no longer have the time to respond to all the correspondences I want to respond to, I began doing monthly open threads where I could focus on addressing the remaining questions that had accumulated over the last month, and tagging each open thread to a topic I have wanted to write about but didn’t feel quite merited its own article.

In this month’s open thread, I’ll share my thoughts on a question many have asked me since Trump and RFK Jr. won the election and an actual window has been created to change healthcare policies in America—what could be done to increase the survival rates in our hospitals and how can you protect a loved one that’s hospitalized?

This question, in turn, is a reflection of a sobering realization many had throughout COVID-19—what many of us believed about our hospitals was utterly incorrect, and rather than help patients, hospitals effectively functioned like assembly lines that ran disastrous protocols (e.g., remdesivir), denied patients access to their loved ones and refused to use alternative therapies (e.g., ivermectin) even when it was known the patients were expected to die otherwise.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck has been on a mission to shift the corporate landscape in America from insanity and rainbows to what he considers "sanity and neutrality." He has successfully pressured companies such as Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe's, Ford, Coors, Stanley Black & Decker, Jack Daniel's, DeWalt Tools, Craftsman, Caterpillar, Boeing, and Toyota to move away from toxic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

Now, Starbuck is at it again. He wrote on X that America's largest employer, Walmart, has decided to end its woke policies after he "had productive conversations to find solutions" with management.

He stated that the changes Walmart committed to "will send shockwaves throughout corporate America," adding that their executives deserve "major credit" for wanting to end corporate wokeness.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Today’s New York Times carries a diagram prepared by the U.S. Department of Justice during its multi-year investigation into then Congressman Matt Gaetz. (We have printed the left-hand section of the diagram above.) The diagram illustrates the following about the DOJ’s investigation into the man that President-elect Donald Trump wants to install as the U.S. Attorney General – the top law enforcement officer at the U.S. Department of Justice:

The DOJ had receipts for the money flows between Matt Gaetz and the women he was paying for sex and the other individuals involved in the related sex and drug parties from 2017 to 2020.

The public also learned this past week from the attorney, Joel Leppard, who represented two of the young women who were paid for sex with Gaetz – that the DOJ had interviewed at least a dozen of the women whom Gaetz had paid for sex. These women are indicated on the diagram published by The Times with the dollar amounts paid.

Continue reading

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com.

A Texas father who tried for years to stop his ex-wife from allowing his pre-teen child, who now identifies as 'Luna,' to be chemically castrated has been dealt a blow in California court.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Juhas ruled that Jeff Younger's ex-wife Anne Georgulas would be granted full custody of his 12-year-old son James and would be able to allow him to transition.

It comes as a blow to Younger, 59, who announced on X that he 'lost all parental rights' over his twins and wished his children goodbye.

'Goodbye, boys. Perhaps, we will meet when you are adults,' he said in the post.

He was granted 'supervised' visitation, but the father said he 'won't do that.'

Younger said he does 'send letters and gifts to my sons,' but his ex-wife is not required to make sure the boys receive them.

Continue reading

by Blaze News

The American Farm Bureau Federation dropped its calculation of the average cost per person for a Thanksgiving dinner, and many on social media responded with anger and ridicule.

NBC included the calculation in its article that called the $58.08 price tag for 10 people a "historically affordable" sum.

“If your dollar had the same overall purchasing power as a consumer in 1984 ... this would be the least expensive Thanksgiving meal in the 39-year history of the AFBF Thanksgiving survey, other than the outlier of 2020,” the authors at the Farm Bureau wrote.

The report said that food prices had risen 19% since 2019, but that median household wages had increased by about 25% in the same period.

Many on social media responded that those statistics did not fit their personal experience this year as they shopped for the holiday dinner.

Continue reading

Brian Stark’s Sparkboxes can add a fully functional home to your backyard—or a remote location—in just one day, with no utility hookups required and in record time. With an incinerating toilet, a two-month water supply, and enough solar power to run everything, these homes are ready to live in the moment they’re installed. Made from repurposed shipping containers, Sparkboxes are powered by solar panels during the day and lithium batteries at night, eliminating the need for traditional energy sources. The incinerator toilet burns waste, saving up to 2,000 gallons of water per person annually, with only a faint campfire scent outside during a flush. Brian Stark believes that the off-grid flexibility and real pop-up features of the Sparkbox make it a solution to quickly respond to housing needs, from pre-approved backyard units to transitional housing, special needs, or workforce housing. —Steel + Spark Sparkboxes: https://www.steelandspark.com/

Continue reading

By Steve Kirsch

Pfizer recently updated the results of their randomized clinical trial of the COVID shots on pregnant women entitled “To Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of BNT162b2 Against COVID-19 in Healthy Pregnant Women 18 Years of Age and Older. ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT04754594.

This prompted me to have a second look at these results which were first posted on July 14, 2023, over a year ago.

Did you know that the study showed that if you were assigned the vaccine, your child had a stunning 4.2X higher rate of AESIs such as MAJOR congenital abnormalities and developmental delays in just the first 6 months after birth?

Because the trial enrolled fewer women than planned, the effect size reached only the 90% level of significance. Based on just this trial, we are 90% certain that the vaccines made things worse. However, when you look at other data, the certainty approaches 100%.

Continue reading

By Nikki Main Science Reporter For Dailymail.Com

Microsoft has quietly rolled out an AI feature that automatically accesses your data in Word and Excel documents.

The company introduced Connected Experiences on all of its Microsoft 365 apps last month.

It's turned on by default if you have Windows X and above, and requires users to manually disable the feature to turn it off.

Connected Experiences analyzes user's content to provide design recommendations, grammar and editing suggestions while also offering relevant links to more information.

The data includes information like user's search history, app usage and location to personalize their results when Connected Experiences is active.

Users have criticized the new feature and accused Microsoft of using the data from the 365 apps to train it's AI models, but a company spokesperson told DailyMail.com that 'these claims are inaccurate.'

Continue reading

by Kit Knightly

Earlier this month Australia’s government announced plans to ban anyone under the age of sixteen from using social media.

Social media companies aren’t happy about it, predictably, and the kind of people conditioned to oppose everything social media-related are proudly cheering it on.

That’s how the issue is being framed. Social media/big business vs protecting children.

But that’s not what it’s really about. It’s really about digital identity and removal of anonymity.

Think about it – how do you enforce banning anyone under 16 from social media?

Well, you need everyone to prove their age before starting an account.

How do they prove their age?

Why, with a new Australian government backed digital identity of course.

Perhaps the one that was created by an Act of Parliament in May and is due to come online on December 1st.

Continue reading

by charles hugh smith

And so we end up back in MovieLand, where we vicariously experience having powers we do not possess in real life.



Films reflect the collective unconscious in ironic ways. During the Great Depression, films didn't dwell on the miseries of real life; they were carefree concoctions making light of the idle rich (The Thin Man, 1934, My Man Godfrey, 1936), with the realistic (but still ending on a positive note) The Grapes of Wrath arriving a decade into the Depression in 1940.



In contrast, the boom years of the 1950s were the heyday of dark-themed Noir films that explored (and exploited) the underbelly of human nature and American life.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

At the height of the covid lockdowns and mandates a massive portion of the global economy was shut down, leading to supply chain instability, huge job losses and a stagflationary crisis. However, climate change propagandists argued that the event was actually a positive for the planet when it was revealed that emissions fell by 5.4%. They asserted that the covid lockdowns were a practice run for what they called "climate lockdowns" - Presenting a plan for scheduled disruptions to global economic activity as a means to slow the effects of climate change.

Globalists also presented climate lockdowns as a kind of collective social punishment in the event that populations refused to cut carbon output on their own. As World Economic Forum "Agenda Contributor" Mariana Mazzucato argued in 2020:

Continue reading

by Kit Knightly

The old mainstream media is dying, and has been for years.

This has only become more apparent in the weeks since Donald Trump was re-(s)elected. News that CNN is firing half their workforce, that MSNBC’s ratings continue to slump and is probably being sold, or that The Guardian is leaving X and in financial trouble are greeted with celebratory memes.

Newspaper readership has been dropping for decades, and television news channels struggle to drum up the audience of a moderately popular YouTube channel featuring cute cat videos set to quirky music.

And you know what? Great. That’s all good stuff.

CNN, MSNBC, The Guardian – all of them – they deserve to go under. Digital communication has allowed people to undermine and overthrow decades-old propaganda outlets.

But does that mean it’s over? Is Elon Musk actually correct when he reassuringly declares on X that “YOU are the media now”.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

High linoleic acid (LA) intake during pregnancy may harm fetal growth and increase obesity risk in children. LA is found in seed oils and processed foods, with consumption increasing significantly in recent decades

Excessive LA interferes with the production of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, disrupting the balance needed for optimal fetal development and triggering increased inflammation during pregnancy

High maternal LA intake is associated with altered birth weight, increased risk of childhood obesity and long-term health consequences, including metabolic diseases and brain development issues

Animal studies show that high-LA diets during pregnancy negatively impact offspring's brain composition, endocannabinoid system, kidney development and liver function, with some effects being more pronounced in males

Continue reading

by Patrick Ben David

Anneke Lucas, who claims to have been a child sex slave in an international elite Satanic network that indulges in pedophilia and murder of children, was recently interviewed by Patrick Ben David. We ran an interview featuring her story in October, but now she has named some elites that she alleges to be involved in child sex abuse.

Lucas said that David Rockefeller trained her to be a sex slave and a spy. She claimed that Rockefeller asked permission from Evelyn de Rothschild to make her an elite sex slave. She also claimed that Pierre Trudeau, who was the prime minister of Canada from 1968 to 1984, and is the father Justin Trudeau, was “scary” because his interest was in killing a child (scroll to the 1:09:00 time stamp). Lucas said that she works with survivors who said they were trained by Jeffrey Epstein from the time that they were babies. She says she never met Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

Continue reading

by Sean Cate

Japan has made a groundbreaking discovery: a vast reserve of rare materials valued at over $26 billion. This monumental find promises to bolster the country's economy and position it as a key player in the global rare-earth market. The materials, critical for cutting-edge technology, were located in the deep waters around the Minami-Tori-shima island. Here's how this discovery could reshape Japan's economic landscape and its role in the tech industry.

Credit: The Nippon Foundation

Japanese researchers, supported by the Nippon Foundation, uncovered over 230 million tons of rare materials during a survey of over 100 sites on the seabed, some as deep as 5,200 meters. These deposits include manganese, cobalt, and nickel, crucial components for the production of lithium-ion batteries and other high-tech applications. The survey area spans 10,000 square kilometers, revealing a dense field of "easily minable" manganese nodules, making extraction feasible and efficient.

Continue reading

by Mike Maharrey

The Federal Reserve booked $19.9 billion in operating losses in the third quarter.

Keep in mind that Fed losses ultimately become your losses. The taxpayer is on the hook for the central bank’s shortcomings.

Fed losses in the last quarter were 35 percent lower than in Q3 2023, but up from just over $16 billion in Q2.

The Fed has been bleeding red ink since Q4 2022, with total losses amounting to over $200 billion.

The central bank’s own rate hikes are squeezing its bottom line. Its financial condition offers a glimpse behind the curtain into the unseen consequences of its attempt to ratchet down the price inflation it created with quantitative easing (QE) and artificially low interest rates since the 2008 Financial crises, including the monetary malfeasance of the pandemic era.

The Federal Reserve assures us that these massive paper losses don’t have any effect on its operation and won’t hinder its monetary policy.

Continue reading

By Rosanne Lindsay

In the 21st century, wild fish are are being replaced with farmed fish, as livestock, in the aquaculture industry.

However, the growth of aquaculture has come at the expense of the environment and the health of the fish. This results in the potential for major disease problems and food safety issues, according to a 2022 article in Frontiers Immunology.

As livestock, fish succumb to the same synthetic treatments as other commercial livestock. According to MDPI, a member of the United Nations Global Compact, in the name of Sustainability: vaccines have a significant role in managing live stocks.

Vaccines have been applied as “preventive measures” in fish to reduce the chance of diseases such as rabies, as well as parasitic and bacterial pathogens, which occur as part of the commercial farming process. Rabies in fish? [That is another fish story for another time]. Meanwhile…

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

High blood pressure (hypertension) is increasingly common, with more people diagnosed each decade.

This is because the threshold for “high” blood pressure keeps getting lowered—despite no evidence existing that those levels reduce deaths.

Excessively low blood pressure carries significant risk. Likewise, many of the blood pressure medications have common and significant side effects doctors often don’t recognize.

In this article we will review the key aspects of each common blood pressure lowering medication and healthier ways to address elevated blood pressures.

Frequently, when you dig into medical myths, you discover that many of the dogmas that underlie a popular drug are actually sales slogans a marketing company created. For instance, cholesterol lowering statins are widely prescribed despite the fact lowering cholesterol does not prevent heart disease (in fact cholesterol protects you, so when it’s low, you more likely to die), statins don’t prevent death, and these drugs harm 20% of users (often severely).

Continue reading

by Matt Taibbi

In an irony so miserable it must be true, widespread belief that peace talks are coming after Donald Trump’s inauguration is pushing Russia and the U.S. into a game of nuclear chicken, leaving us with “60 days to decide on World War,” as one Russian newspaper put it this week.

While the story may not be getting Cuban Missile Crisis treatment here, Joe Biden’s decision to green-light launches of U.S.-made ATACMS missiles into Russia has that country’s media in freakout mode. Rhetoric was hotter than ever today, the 1000th day of the war, after at least six ATACMS were fired into Russian territory.

“Russia and the West have reached the point of no return,” declared Moskovsky Komsomolets.

“Halfway to Armageddon,” read a RuNews24 headline.

“The most dangerous moment of escalation in the history of this war, and maybe the most dangerous moment in European history since 1945,” historian Alexander Friedman told EuroRadio.

Continue reading

by Jamie White

A “credible” whistleblower within the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) claimed agency supervisors regard Trump supporters as “domestic terrorists,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed on Tuesday.

According to Comer, who’s the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, a whistleblower reached out to his office to explain how a FEMA contractor visited an elderly veteran’s home in Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and ordered the family to take down Trump signs to avoid the wrath of FEMA supervisors.

“During the recess for votes, my staff made contact with a new whistleblower who provided a credible account that a FEMA contractor visited the home of an elderly disabled veteran’s family around October 10 following Hurricane Helene,” Comer said during a hearing where FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell faced questions over the agency’s hurricane response.

Continue reading

by Prem Thakker

The US on Thursday quickly rejected the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant – a response that stands in stark contrast to its embrace of such warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

From the White House to Congress, US politicians are striking a largely different chord as international law now catches up to its ally and largest benefactor of military aid. Here are some examples:

The Biden White House

The White House immediately issued a statement on Thursday, making its stance clear on the ICC warrants against Israeli leadership.

"The United States fundamentally rejects the Court’s decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said. “The United States has been clear that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter. In coordination with partners, including Israel, we are discussing next steps."

Continue reading

Funky Fathers - CD Release Party - Dec 7th - The Ritz - San Jose

- Doors: 8:00 PM

Red Pill Friends - New Hampshire Liberty Tour

- Fri., 12/13 The Root, Temple, NH, 7pm Tickets

- Sat., 12/14 Harmony Mountain Eco-Farm, Lancaster, NH, 8pm

rsvp & info call/text Cindy (603) 631-6139

- Sun., 12/15 House Concert, Strafford, NH, 7pm

rsvp & info email Molly mvanmeter [at] protonmail.com

How To Become The True Media - Mark Passio Seminar Series - Starts Jan 6th

An Intensive 23-Week Technology Skill-Sharing Seminar Hosted By MARK PASSIO Of WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com Every Monday 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time From Monday January 6, 2025 to Monday, June 9, 2025

(Total of 23 Class Sessions)

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

The Funky Fathers performing on 12-9-23 at the Resource Center for Non-violence in Santa Cruz CA to protest Health officer Gail Newell AS SHE IS receiving the Hammer of Justice award for her lockdown policies in Santa Cruz during Covid inside the facility. Song "Gail to Jail" written by Mike Mattingly. Musicians: Mike Mattingly- Vocals and rhythm guitar Tom McQuillen- Guitar Drums- Beth Robie

Check out he Funky Father's at their CD Release Party on Dec 7th at the Ritz in San jose, CA 400 South First Street. Doors open at 8:00 PM

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!

