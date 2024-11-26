Trump Surrounding Himself with Operation Warp Speed Accomplices
If the nanotech in the shots is the interface between humans and AI then expect another fake pandemic and more shots.
Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $2110 from 46 backers or 8% of our $25,000 goal in less than a week with 18 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nothing good about this... when fauci falls, trump.will b in an unforgiveable position if he goes along w big pharma. We do have RFK in the way. I hope.
I suggest sending information to RFK, Jr., letting him know that government murder will destroy this country. I have sent him info 2x, and I do not see any limit on characters. Please, write him. Overwhelm him. He needs to know that WE KNOW. Fear of God needs to come upon him.