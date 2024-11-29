by Jamie White

A “credible” whistleblower within the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) claimed agency supervisors regard Trump supporters as “domestic terrorists,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed on Tuesday.

According to Comer, who’s the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, a whistleblower reached out to his office to explain how a FEMA contractor visited an elderly veteran’s home in Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and ordered the family to take down Trump signs to avoid the wrath of FEMA supervisors.

“During the recess for votes, my staff made contact with a new whistleblower who provided a credible account that a FEMA contractor visited the home of an elderly disabled veteran’s family around October 10 following Hurricane Helene,” Comer said during a hearing where FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell faced questions over the agency’s hurricane response.

“While there, the FEMA contractor recommended that the family remove Trump campaign materials and signs from both their house and yard. He warned the family that his FEMA supervisors do not take kindly to Trump supporters and that they seem like domestic terrorists.”

Despite removing the Trump materials, FEMA has still not provided the family with disaster relief assistance, Comer claimed.

“The elderly homeowners were so frightened by this and afraid that they would not recover their loss that they removed all Trump materials and signs. Nevertheless, FEMA has not returned to their residence. This took place not in Florida, but Georgia,” he said.

This comes after the FEMA employee who was fired for directing staff to avoid homes with Trump signs in Florida revealed that was part of an agency-wide discriminatory practice against Trump supporters that came from the top.

“This is a colossal event of avoidance, not just in the state of Florida, but you will find avoidance in the Carolinas…senior leadership will lie to you and tell you that they do not know,” Marn’i Washington said earlier this month.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) corroborated her claims, revealing her politically motivated directive wasn’t an isolated decision, but rather part of a systemic practice by FEMA.

“And that’s what we, in Congress, need to get to the bottom of. The FEMA administration wants to say this was an isolated incident, but there is alleged text messages from Washington, DC to the supervisor advising them and directing them to do this,” Steube told Fox News.

“So somebody higher up within FEMA was advising the people on the ground to do this,” he continued. “So if it was happening in Lake Placid, I can guarantee you it was happening in other places all across the great state of Florida and the country.”

During the hearing, Criswell claimed the discrimination against Trump supporters was “an isolated incident that has not gone beyond” the one employee.

This is the kind of bureaucratic abuse within the administrative state that the incoming Trump administration is seeking to investigate and remove, much to the chagrin of the Deep State and intelligence community.

Criswell also faced questions from the House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee earlier in the day:

Watch the Oversight Committee hearing in full:

