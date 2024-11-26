by jchristoff

I can't review Trump's first 10 days as President elect before I speak about government in general. I guarantee you that my writing below will give you deep insights that you have never considered before.

People like me keep trying to convince others that government is actually a business, with employees, owners, expenses, profit and short-term/long-term business goals. Generally, people don't often understand this concept because of all the mental conditioning put into them, most often through the government run school system.....which is also part of the government business model. It will only take me 2-3 paragraphs to get people thinking deeply and clearly about this idea.

Let's look at a store like Foot Locker. They sell shoes. As we walk into Foot Locker, we know that the employees are paid by the owners to sell us the shoes. It's a business. It isn't shocking that the employees at Foot Locker and the owners collude and develop strategies to maximize instore sales. The colors in the store, the music, the theme, the brands, the scripted sales pitch, the media advertising, the uniforms worn by the staff, the celebrity endorsements, the lighting and even the scents inside the store.....are all purposely coordinated to increase the chances that you buy some shoes. The average base cost of the shoes is about $35 per pair, the shoes sell to the public for $120 per pair, there's a profit motivation behind everything that the business does, the employees take their orders from the owners (and therefore aren't permitted to color too far outside the lines if you will) and maximizing profit is the overarching goal of the entire organization. Maximum profit is about gathering as many cash inflows as possible, while reduced as many expenses as possible. It's a business, not shocking to anyone.

So how can the average person not understand that government is also a business and that it's run in the exact same manner? Government may be the most profitable business that merchants have ever come up with. Unfortunately, this is when the average person's head starts spinning wildly.

The politicians on the TV screens are employees. Those employees take their directions from the business owners, who don't work the floor of their business....just like the owners of Foot Locker don't sell you the shoes directly. The owners and the staff are different. The goal is to maximize profit, just like any other business. Government sells a product. Although government does indeed sell this product daily, most people can't see what that product actually is. Government sells THE ILLUSION that they are your legitimate rulers and that giving them your money voluntarily (without resistance) is also completely legitimate. Your belief in government as your rightful rulers, who have a legitimate claim to all or any of your income, is the illusion sold to the public daily. As a business owner myself for 30 years, I can tell you that this is a brilliant business model. The profit is unimaginable. The expenses to run this business are up there as well.

Maintaining this massive illusion is where the bigger expenses come in.....like the voting process, the campaigning, the big government buildings that trigger you mentally to feel very small, the paying of your friends to violently police and enforce the illusion, the brainwashing system called government schooling etc etc. It's not all profit, just like any other business. There are lots of expenses involved with making the sale to you, the customer. Although the expenses are pretty big, the profits are massive and beyond comprehension.

Can you imagine the profit when you can convince everyone on earth that it's their moral duty and obligation to hand over up to 65% of their income, without resistance or question? Like any other business, there's a drive to increase the inflows (the taxes and wars that enslave other zones in the same way) plus reduce the expenses. Those expenses are related to maintaining the very costly illusions that your vote counts and that you (a customer in the store) have a say in the way the store is run. Simple stuff or at least I think so.

In short, the video of RFK below, shouldn't shock anyone who understands even 10% of what I wrote above. The owners of US government corporation told their employees to say certain things during the election cycle, in order to maximize the profits of the store. The election cycle is part of the illusion needed to keep the cash inflows rocketing into the owner's bank accounts. Below we have RFK already back peddling on his promise to MAHA, to Make America Healthy Again.

Vaccines are poison, period, end of story....but they also have a purpose in running the business. Vaccines are part of the illusion production process, as sick and brain damaged people are easier to steal from than healthy and intelligent people. Vaccines target brain function and health directly. If anyone really wanted to make America healthy again, not injecting poison into the citizens would be a good starting point......but again, that's not going to help the business maintain or increase its profits. No business is in the business of putting themselves out of business. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that one of the veteran employees at US Corp is starting to say something different, regarding MAHA. Like all businesses, they're not going to do anything to push their profits down purposely. All employees (especially senior management) also need to toe the line, or they'll be fired....or much worse when the business is this profitable, this old and this secretive.

Let's make this crystal clear. The guy who promised to make America healthy again, isn't going to take any vaccine off the market, even the COVID injection, which has been proven to have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and put tens of millions on permanent disability. Something that killed and crippled Americans is going to stay on the market? What? Really? Hold on? Did I just hear that right? Yes, he says it below himself. Like I said, it's a business and vaccines are something that help maximize that business's profits. It's easier to sell illusion to sick people. RFK said what's below, only 2 days after the election victory. He may even disagree with what he's saying (and I believe he does) but he's not the owner of the store. If I'm missing something about why RFK gave this "the system will keep poisoning the people" answer, please reach out to me privately and I'll gladly admit that I was wrong publicly.

Did you get excited about what some of the employees were saying leading up to the election? The owners hoped you would because the elections are maybe the biggest expense in their illusion sales process. Of course you got excited because it's all about maximizing sales. Your excitement is the sale. Did you buy more illusion as you shopped at the store this time around? Did the employees sell you the usual product government sells.....which is an illusion and your unwavering dedication to doing what you're told plus paying your taxes without question or resistance? The sales and profit of this business is based on you believing that all of this is legitimate, especially you volunteering your cash inflows into their business. How much money have you given to this business over your lifetime? How much illusion have you bought from the government illusion store this year alone, which makes you feel amazing about the theft of your freedoms and your financial assets?

RFK also says something about how the US "handled" the pandemic. The truth is that there was no pandemic. COVID as a virus (SARS-COV-2) was never proven to exist. RFK also states that, "he won't compel anyone to take fluoride out of their water supply" (in the US) because of course that would affect the profit of the business. This business is based on the belief in an illusion, that government is a legitimate force to bully and extort everyone inside the US at will. The more brain damaged a population is (and that's what fluoride is being used for), the easier it is to maintain the illusion, and the higher the profits of the business.

Also, please pray for this young reporter, who may not understand that he's not interviewing an owner of the business. We all know that drilling an employee (who's in charge of PR for a business this big) is pretty dangerous, especially when the reporter is putting forth an effort to destroy the illusion that took trillions of dollars to build over many centuries. This reporter is young and naive. That was his advantage. Some people say that the reporter was trying to ambush RFK, to turn Americans against him....by getting RFK to openly admit that he would be taking their poison away. If Americans would get upset because they're getting poisoned less, then frankly we're all doomed regardless.

As for some of Trump's appointments to positions in his cabinet, a few are listed below. The inflows for this business are now being maintained once again, as the illusion has been firmed up for another 4 years. The sales pitch of key employees was so good this year, we have more people believing in the illusion than ever before. The illusion was flying off the shelves. It was like Black Friday but only illusion was being sold. People I know and respect, were also walking out of the store with heavy shopping bags full of illusion. But never worry, the stock of illusion was quickly replenished. Everyone walked away with their fair share.

The profit of the United States Corporation (that's the business) will be maximized, which is what any business owner wants. The United States of America is the actual land mass or what you call the US country. The United States Corporation is the business and its headquarters is in Washington DC, where the corporate executives (that run the company) have full corporate legal shielding, as do any corporate executives running any incorporated company in the world. Corporate executives are permitted to lie, in order to maximize profit, with very little legal backlash available to their victims.

Trump has picked Susie Wiles as his Chief of Staff. She's works inside a company who's a lobbyist for Pfizer, Bill Gates' Gavi Vaccine Alliance, and the United Nations, whose firm Mercury LLC has a parent company that is a World Economic Forum partner. The same company is also said to be lobbyist for major food companies who poison the American public daily like Kellogg's etc. Again, poisoning the population increases profit of this company because dumb, overweight and sick people believe in illusions more than smart, healthy and physically strong people. Dumb and brain damaged slaves .... that's good for profit. Strong, smart and empowered slaves.....that usually causes these businesses to go bankrupt throughout history.



Trump selected Brian Hook, a firm supporter of Israel with major ties to defense contractors, to head his Department of State Transition Team. Oddly enough the "owners" of the United States Corporation can be traced back to banking families in and around the Middle East (and Rome etc), so of course the US corporation is going to support the goals of its owners. It's their profit, so it's their right to spend it in any way they see fit. Like every business, the owners own the profits and can do what they want with them. The illusion is also slowly being dismantled, which of course cuts many illusion-based expenses from the budget and increases the profit of this business exponentially. Making hundreds of millions of people inside the US believe in this illusion every 4 years is extremely expensive. The owners want these expenses to come to an end by 2030. You will own nothing and be happy really means........this business is now going to maximize profit and the illusions will no longer be produced. Maybe you want to stop being a loyal customer of this business? That starts with you working your way out of these illusions.

And just a couple days ago it was announced that Trump's pick for Ambassador to the U.N. is Rep. Elise Stefanik, a war cheerleader who believes that the U.S. Government should supply Israel with "what it needs, when it needs it, without conditions". Why would an employee inside any business ever speak against the owners of the business or speak against the goals of the owners? Do you want to stay employed or not? Obviously, Elise wants to stay employed in the business, and she profits immensely for doing so. Unfortunately, the business will fire her eventually and leave her penniless as well. Evil spares no one. not even her loyal foot soldiers.

As for who's funding JD Vance or Vivek Ramaswamy, I'll let Mr. Icke educate you in this regard below. The initial funder of JD Vance's political career is Peter Theil. a steering committee member of The Bilderberg Group. The Bilderberg Group represents "all the owners" of all the businesses you call countries and all the employees inside those countries, which you call politicians.

The key to you moving toward freedom is to stop believing or participating in these illusions. Stop buying what they're selling. You'll also need to dedicate to a regime of building full spectrum strength in your body and mind. This group of ancient pirates don't like their illusions or primary source of income exposed, so your strength will be needed when they try to force feed those illusions into your body, mind and soul. May God help us all to start using the eyes and minds he gave us.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.