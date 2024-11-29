by Sean Cate

Japan has made a groundbreaking discovery: a vast reserve of rare materials valued at over $26 billion. This monumental find promises to bolster the country's economy and position it as a key player in the global rare-earth market. The materials, critical for cutting-edge technology, were located in the deep waters around the Minami-Tori-shima island. Here's how this discovery could reshape Japan's economic landscape and its role in the tech industry.

A Seabed Treasure Trove

Credit: The Nippon Foundation

Japanese researchers, supported by the Nippon Foundation, uncovered over 230 million tons of rare materials during a survey of over 100 sites on the seabed, some as deep as 5,200 meters. These deposits include manganese, cobalt, and nickel, crucial components for the production of lithium-ion batteries and other high-tech applications. The survey area spans 10,000 square kilometers, revealing a dense field of "easily minable" manganese nodules, making extraction feasible and efficient.

A Boon for Technology

Credit: Unsplash

Rare materials like cobalt and nickel are indispensable for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. With global demand for battery-powered technologies expected to rise by 400–600% in the coming decades, Japan's newfound reserves could provide a sustainable supply for industries reliant on these materials. "This discovery strengthens Japan's technical production capabilities," notes Yasuhiro Kato, a professor of resource geology at the University of Tokyo.

Economic Windfall

Credit: Unsplash

Currently, nearly 95% of the world's rare-earth materials come from China, making this discovery a game-changer. If Japan chose to sell its entire reserve, it could generate over $26 billion. However, experts predict the country will prioritize keeping these resources for domestic use to reduce reliance on imports and fuel its growing industries.

Meeting National Demand

Credit: Unsplash

The reserves include 610,000 tons of cobalt and 740,000 tons of nickel. This supply is enough to meet Japan's domestic demand for cobalt for 75 years and nickel for 11 years. This stockpile ensures Japan's ability to support its technology and manufacturing sectors without external dependency.

Environmental Considerations

Credit: Unsplash

Mining at such depths poses ecological challenges. To minimize environmental impact, Japan plans to extract only three million tons of material annually. This cautious approach is informed by previous deep-sea mining operations in other regions that caused significant ecological damage. Sustainable extraction practices will likely be a cornerstone of Japan's mining strategy.

Strategic Implications

Credit: The Nippon Foundation

The discovery positions Japan as a competitive player in the rare-earth market. This could alter the geopolitical landscape, reducing China's monopoly over these critical materials. It also opens doors for Japan to lead innovation in electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and advanced electronics, enhancing its global influence in the tech industry.

Continue reading..

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Use the coupon code: Liberty25 at the Government-Scam.com/Store to get 25% off everything in the store… Including 5 and 10-pack “Friends Bundles” of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which have never been discounted before!

The discount takes the price per copy to as little as $8.62 each!