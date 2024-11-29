by Patrick Ben David

Anneke Lucas, who claims to have been a child sex slave in an international elite Satanic network that indulges in pedophilia and murder of children, was recently interviewed by Patrick Ben David. We ran an interview featuring her story in October, but now she has named some elites that she alleges to be involved in child sex abuse.

Lucas said that David Rockefeller trained her to be a sex slave and a spy. She claimed that Rockefeller asked permission from Evelyn de Rothschild to make her an elite sex slave. She also claimed that Pierre Trudeau, who was the prime minister of Canada from 1968 to 1984, and is the father Justin Trudeau, was “scary” because his interest was in killing a child (scroll to the 1:09:00 time stamp). Lucas said that she works with survivors who said they were trained by Jeffrey Epstein from the time that they were babies. She says she never met Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.

There were many comments under the video criticizing Patrick Ben David’s confrontational interview style. –JW Williams

Note: The material in this video is disturbing. The speakers’ views are their own. It is nearly impossible to ro prove or disprove Lucas’ story as the people whom she named are now dead. She has said that she does not name people because she is afraid for her life.

Continue reading...

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Use the coupon code: Liberty25 at the Government-Scam.com/Store to get 25% off everything in the store… Including 5 and 10-pack “Friends Bundles” of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which have never been discounted before!

The discount takes the price per copy to as little as $8.62 each!