[Author’s note: Hello good folks, this will likely be a very difficult read. After all, when you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares into you. And this is the abyss. Unmoor your boats and put a tight grip on your millstones, ladies and gentlemen. You will need them. They are sadistically bursting the dam of morality that holds back the tides of unchecked evil.

You’re going to have to get off the bench and in your school board’s face to solve this. As Reasonable Horses put it: “As promising as the Trump admin appears, secular cultures that rot from the bottom up do not magically heal from the top down.”

It is our duty to heal this from the bottom up. Outside of divine intervention, no one is coming to these precious childrens’ rescue, except us. To my fellow Christian readers, a new friend recently mentioned that, “prayer is the most powerful weapon in our arsenal against evil”, and I agree, but prayer that isn’t forteified with action is far more likely to be a toothless tiger. Our choices are to either sit on the bench and wait for armageddon or jump into the fray and do our best to thwart it. Which course do you think God prefers? To wield your valor or to run and cower?]

Ramming the Overton Window Hellish Places it Should Never Go

Timeline of how deviant behavior becomes normalized a step at a time:

We’ll Get Them Through Their Children

Key Tenet to this Article: Pedophiles go where the children are.

A pattern that you will notice if you stare into this abyss long enough is that if an organization claims to exist to protect, educate, or house children, then that organization has more than likely devolved into a predator front and is using their stated purpose to gain total access to the most vulnerable among us. This applies to UNICEF and the WHO as well as you will soon see.



How far will we let them go before we launch them like a rocket right back to the hell they slithered out of? The evil that follows is boundless. If there is one thing sacred in society it’s our children. They are innocent, naive, and impressionable and must be protected at all costs. Full stop. And they are currently being assaulted and corrupted from every angle.

Here we go. Buckle your seat belt.

The Road to All Out Ruin

Here are the World Health Organization’s revised sex education guidelines for 0-4 years of age. A common initial tactic for pedophiles to loosen up their victims is to first talk to them about their private parts, but the WHO blows right past that and jumps straight into ‘early childhood masturbation’. If any teacher follows these guidelines and shatters the trust of a classroom environment along with the sacred teacher student relationship they should immediately be strung up by their toes, and here the WHO outright recommends injecting this depravity directly into the curriculum of children during their most vulnerable years. If this doesn’t scream to you that the devil himself is buckled into the driver’s seat of this s—show, I do not know what would:

Once groomed from ages 0-4 with masturbation and “homework” assignments…

…children will then be seasoned enough to kick it up all the way to sexual consent by age 5:

While they break down the barriers to pedophilia in the classroom, pedophilic crimes and child protections laws will then be disintegrated because the thought process will degrade to, “well if it’s consensual, it isn’t rape”, as is already being done in California:

As well as Colorado where predators that purchase 1 to 5 year old children for sex get probation. Efforts to give harsher penalties were blocked on the logic that the predators are victims themselves:

