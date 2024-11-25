by David Sencil

Roger Ver’s Battle With U.S. Authorities Sparks Global Outcry

The #FreeRoger movement has gained momentum across social media and the broader crypto community, with major voices like Bret Weinstein posting a video, Sal the Agorist posting a separate video, and Giacomo Zucco and Tone Vays expressing their support for Ver on a podcast.

Many other accounts are advocating for Roger such as Ran Neuner, Miss Bitcoin Mai, and Naomi Brockwell. The movement, centered on the plight of Roger Ver, calls for the U.S. government to end what supporters see as unjust prosecution against him. An open letter urging action has garnered widespread attention, while media outlets like Zerohedge have penned detailed pieces outlining Ver’s predicament and why justice demands his release.

A Brief History of Roger Ver

Roger Ver is a pioneering figure in the cryptocurrency world. A staunch advocate for economic freedom and decentralized finance, Ver earned the moniker “Bitcoin Jesus” for his role in evangelizing Bitcoin and investing in its ecosystem during its nascent stages. His outspoken advocacy for Bitcoin as a path for financial freedom in order to escape the growing overreach and centralization of public and private institutions inspired many, but made him no friends with the powers that be.

Ver’s passion for personal freedom and wariness of onerous government control began before Bitcoin. In the early 2000s, Roger was prosecuted by the U.S. government for selling firecrackers on Ebay, a charge many believed was politically motivated because Ver was running for political office as a libertarian at the time. Roger was the only person ever charged with selling fireworks on Ebay. Bizarrely, others continued selling the exact same product without a license while he was serving prison time for it. That experience changed the course of his life, ultimately leading him to leave the U.S. in search of greater freedom.

He left America in 2014, becoming a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis and renouncing his U.S. citizenship. Using an exemplary law firm, Ver filed his exit taxes with America. Ten years later, in April 2024, Ver was arrested in Spain at the behest of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning those 2014 exit taxes. The charges include mail fraud, tax evasion, and filing false tax returns, with the potential for a 109-year prison sentence if convicted.

The DOJ alleges Ver provided misleading information about his assets when he renounced U.S. citizenship in 2014. Additionally, they claim Ver failed to report bitcoin sales, supposedly evading taxes on the sale of 70,000 BTC in 2017, resulting in a loss of at least $48 million to the IRS.

Ver was granted bail in Spain but remains under strict conditions, including the surrender of his passport and biweekly court appearances, while the U.S. seeks his extradition.

The #FreeRoger Movement

The #FreeRoger campaign emerged as a direct response to these allegations. Advocates argue that the charges are retaliatory, targeting Ver for his political and financial activism. The movement has rallied supporters through:

An open letter: Hosted on the campaign’s website, it calls on the U.S. government to drop the charges. Social media advocacy: The hashtag #FreeRoger has gained traction, supported by prominent figures in crypto and beyond.

Supporters view Roger Ver’s case as emblematic of a broader trend of “lawfare” targeting dissenting voices in the crypto space. Critics argue that his prosecution is less about justice and more about setting an example to discourage innovation and resistance to centralized authority. This might seem crazy to some, but makes sense for those paying attention to the U.S. government’s hostile relationship with crypto, such as almost all of the SEC’s crypto enforcement actions these past four years.

Yes, Roger Ver’s fate hangs in the balance, but there are implications that extend beyond his personal freedom. The #FreeRoger movement isn’t just about freeing one man—it’s about defending the principles of economic independence, innovation, and freedom from tyranny that Ver has championed. Defending Roger also sends a strong message to governments that the crypto community will not be bullied nor cowed by questionable charges and cruel and unusual punishment.

Learn more about his case, sign the open letter, or share the #freeroger hashtag on social media.

