Etienne Note: 1. This interview has already been censored off Bitchute, which has also been censoring our videos on our own Bitchute channel even though we paid for their premium service (Never Again!) 2. When I was searching for the new interview, I discovered that the interview we did on my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! three years ago is the all-time most-watched video on his Bitchute channel.

Jeff Perry of Voluntaryism in Actionwelcomes Etienne de la Boetie2 back to the their podcast: A Voluntary View!

Etienne’s first book detailed the problems with the organizations known as “the government.” His new book details the solution, from roads and national parks to pickleball courts.

Check out Etienne's Kickstarter for the book:

The voluntaryism conference he referred to: ⁠https://sedona.artofliberty.org/⁠

And his Substack: ⁠https://artofliberty.substack.com/⁠

More Etienne Notes:

Here is the slide from my Liberty on the Rocks presentation: How the Free Market Provides Public Goods for Free without the Waste, Fraud, Abuse and Extortion of Monopoly "Government"

The article I mentioned on the psychology of Elon Musk, Jake Paul, Joe Rogan and other manufactured high-status monkeys: https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/are-jake-paul-and-elon-musk-artificially

