Did you know that behavior psychology has proven that humans are biologically programmed to watch what are perceived to be "High Status" Humans and Monkeys?

What if this fact of behavior psychology is being manipulated by the monopoly media to create manufactured celebrities who are being used to control what people pay attention to? Is this dynamic being supercharged on platforms like X/Twitter where information is being algorithmically controlled?

Here is a snippet from my conversation with Dr. Barre Lando and Mike Winner of Alfa Vedic. I break down my educated speculation that Elon Musk is an artificially created “High-Status Monkey” designed to steer human perception with Twitter / X. Find the entire interview HERE.

Let me explain in more detail: It turns out that monkeys and humans have an innate biological desire to see higher-status monkeys/humans. This was discovered/proven in a series of experiments conducted by Duke University Medical Center researchers Robert O Deaner, Michael L Platt, and Amit V Khera. in 2005, who hooked up male rhesus monkeys to a video monitor also connected to a hamster bottle containing cherry juicy juice. The study was entitled Monkeys Pay Per View: Adaptive Valuation of Social Images by Rhesus Macaques. The various images would keep scrolling across the screen as long as the monkeys kept drinking the juicy juice.

At any time, the monkey could stop the image to stare by NOT drinking the juice (delay of gratification), so in essence, the monkeys could pay to see certain images.

It was discovered that the male monkeys would pay to see two different types of images:

Rear female monkey hindquarters/perineum (monkey pornography) Kinda obvious… but what was even more fascinating is that they would pay to see pictures of: Higher Status Monkeys!

Monkeys live in a tribe called a troop. Every troop has a defined pecking order where the male monkeys are ranked by their ability to beat up the other monkeys. The researchers found that the monkeys would pay to see pictures of higher status monkeys in the troop/tribe. Monkey #3 would pay to see pictures of monkeys #2 & #1 but wouldn’t pay to see pictures of monkeys #4 - #20.

Was Jake Paul Created & Steered on Cartel Media Platforms like YouTube, where this Jake Paul music video has generated 302,000,000 views.

Because we live in such a mediated world where monopolization of the media means that monied interests can pay to have certain celebrities and alleged business tycoons plastered across almost every single screen, it leaves the population open to a “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus” attack where certain celebrities (Jake Paul, Elon Musk, Trump, Alex Jones, RFK Jr., Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Tim Pool, Jeff Berwick, etc.) and media narratives (the legitimacy of “government,” statism/patriotism, cultural debasement, etc.) are spread across the monopolized media in a weaponized attempt to steer human perception in a wide-spread multi-billion dollar system enabling the theft of trillions.

High status in humans includes the ability to beat up other humans, which is evident with the current societal fascination with the Mike Tyson - Jake Paul fight, where much of the population is having their attention steered.

But human high status is also dependent on celebrity and wealth, which have apparently been given to Elon Musk to create the highest-status monkey on the planet.

Is Elon Muck DARPA’s boy who takes technologies invented on the tax-payer nickel and privatizes the profits for organized crime “government” insiders?

CIA Google/YouTube is Censoring this 5 Minute Greg Reese video exposing Elon Musk with age restriction. Watch on Bitchute HERE without logging in.

Is he a created frontman designed to steer the perception of the masses who are being tricked into giving him their attention using basic behavior psychology?

Does his purchase of X/Twitter supercharge that ability to steer perception with the ability to promote his tweets (Which lower-status humans are willing to “pay” to see) AND the ability to algorithmically promote controlled opposition voices placed into X feeds? In contrast, authentic voices are demonetized, de-indexed, and shadow-banned.

Are Netflix and X Using Behavioral Psychology and Algorithmic Manipulation to Steer Human Perception into Time Wasters, Manufactured Celebrity Political Endorsements, Paid-For-Statism/Patriotism, Addiction, and Cultural Debasement?

Three minute Greg Reese video breaking down the history of Netflix and its connection to Edward Bernays, the father of paid-for political propaganda and its history of cultural debasement.

Netflix

Time Wasters - CHECK!

Bread and Circus Games - Boxing blood sports

Manufactured Celebrity Political Endorsements - CHECK!

Paid-For-Statism/Patriotism - CHECK!

The Star Spangled Banner - 60 million households shown the “hymn” of Star Spangled Banner sung by another “celebrity” with the artificial holy symbol of the American flag on giant monitors. Another technique we are tracking in our article 15 Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves

Addiction - CHECK!

Gambling—This was prominently promoted during the event with an “official gambling partner,” Draft Kings. If the fight was staged, then most who gambled on the outcome were fleeced.

Cultural Debasement - CHECK!

Women (and men) Brutalizing Each Other for Enter-Tain-Mente - I called my 20-something sons and suggested they might not want to watch women beat each other up…

Is this why X's logo has hidden Freemasonic symbolism and numerology?

See our article: Etienne & Jason Christoff - Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump’s OK Sign and Twitter's New Logo?

Other Facts About Musk

Elon Musk Is Not a Renegade Outsider – He’s a Massive Pentagon Contractor

Elon Musk is introducing his new right-wing fans to the idea of implementing a carbon tax, and it goes about as well as you would expect.

Mentioned in the Podcast

The Federal Bureau of Tweets: Twitter Is Hiring an Alarming Number of FBI Agents

By Alan Macleod, Mint Press News

Flashback National Security Search Engine: Google’S Ranks Are Filled With Cia Agents

Tiktok: chinese “trojan horse” is run by state department officials

