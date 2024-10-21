Paid for Statism – Elon Musk Paying Chumps $47 to Pledge Allegiance to the Shady CON-stitution
Becomes 17th Unethically Manipulative Cult-Indoctrination Technique Used by “Government” We Are Tracking at Art of Liberty Foundation
Etienne Note: While I am all for freedom of speech and the right to bear arms, those are rights that everyone has inherently. It is only the false belief in the legitimacy of “government” that threatens those rights. Pentagon contractor and DARPA front man Elon Musk is having folks pledge their allegiance to the document used to rob and control them! The document that has completely and utterly failed to either limit “government” or protect even the basic human rights of the 1st and 2nd amendment as evidenced by “Free Speech Zones” and Red Flag Laws. I am going to make this the 17th technique in our article: 15 Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves: Paying Chumps to Pledge Allegiance to the shady, one-sided “Con-stitution” that was/is forced on the population.
BTW, Fun Fact: No one who swears an oath to the Con-stititution is really bound by the oath under the well-recognized legal doctrine of Fraudulent Inducement (Fraud in the Inducement) because the “government,” its mandatory schools and monopoly media system lied to the population using unethically manipulative techniques about the legitimacy, desirability and necessity of having a “government.” Because there was “fraud in the inducement,” the oaths and pledges are null and void.
Elon Musk handed out a check worth $1 million dollars to a random voter who signed his "free speech and right to bear arms" petition in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Musk made the promise to do it every day until election day.
As the tech entrepreneur handed the man the check, the voter said, "Thanks, Elon. This is really great."
Musk said that one of the issues was getting people to know about the petition and that the $1 million payment would be certain to get the legacy media’s attention. "The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition, and that's it,” Musk said when he handed the man the check.
The free speech and right to bear arms petition was launched by Musk earlier this month, who posted with the announcement of the petition, "Sign our petition to support the Constitution! Also earn $47 for every person you refer to sign the petition if they’re in a swing state. Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms."
During a town hall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania earlier this week, he focused on the topics of free speech and gun rights, per the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. "The reason they have the First Amendment was because the countries people came from, if you spoke your mind, you’d be imprisoned or killed. That’s why you have it," Musk said.
He added, “And then the right to bear arms is also really important. That’s there to protect … the Second Amendment is there to protect the First Amendment. As soon as the government can disarm the people, they can do anything they want.”
Threatening "the right to bear arms" is another ruse the government is playing on the people. They don't care if you have guns - they can boil your brains in NY from a control panel in Arizona. Your guns are like water pistols to the calibre of weapon power the government has. It's so silly, it's like David demanding the right to pick up a rock and throw it at Goliath. We need smarter strategies - if we want to get through this.
Based on the cuckjerberg sht, deep state "laptop" sht..... oh, and I guess your new friend the Cheneys?
You are losing whatever you've gained over the last few years.