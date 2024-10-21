by Thomas Stevenson

Elon Musk handed out a check worth $1 million dollars to a random voter who signed his "free speech and right to bear arms" petition in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Musk made the promise to do it every day until election day.



As the tech entrepreneur handed the man the check, the voter said, "Thanks, Elon. This is really great."

Musk said that one of the issues was getting people to know about the petition and that the $1 million payment would be certain to get the legacy media’s attention. "The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition, and that's it,” Musk said when he handed the man the check.

The free speech and right to bear arms petition was launched by Musk earlier this month, who posted with the announcement of the petition, "Sign our petition to support the Constitution! Also earn $47 for every person you refer to sign the petition if they’re in a swing state. Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms."



During a town hall in Delaware County, Pennsylvania earlier this week, he focused on the topics of free speech and gun rights, per the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. "The reason they have the First Amendment was because the countries people came from, if you spoke your mind, you’d be imprisoned or killed. That’s why you have it," Musk said.



He added, “And then the right to bear arms is also really important. That’s there to protect … the Second Amendment is there to protect the First Amendment. As soon as the government can disarm the people, they can do anything they want.”

