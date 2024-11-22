Etienne Note: The Free State Project has moved thousands of liberty lovers to New Hampshire. How can we get these guys to play the Free State Project’s liberty clubhouses while they are in the state? Can someone pass this along to the right folks at the Quill, the Shell, the Wearehouse, the Praxeum, The Independence Inn, and any new ones that I am forgetting? How about Murphys on Taproom Tuesday?

by Veronica Fannin

A nourishing evening of freedom songs with

Ruthless Mike, Jude Roberts & Brendan Daniel

∞



Fri., 12/13 The Root, Temple, NH, 7pm Tickets



Sat., 12/14 Harmony Mountain Eco-Farm, Lancaster, NH, 8pm

rsvp & info call/text Cindy (603) 631-6139



Sun., 12/15 House Concert, Strafford, NH, 7pm

rsvp & info email Molly mvanmeter [at] protonmail.com



Red Pill Friends (Ruthless Mike, Jude Roberts & Brendan Daniel) are coming together for a nourishing weekend of health freedom-inspired music through the free state of New Hampshire! Enjoy an intimate performance of inspired original folk music with harmony singing, banjo, guitar and harmonica from three seasoned musicians sharing the stage for the first time.



Their self-titled compilation album will be available on tour and at Bandcamp.com

Ruthless Mike (Mike Merenda) is co-host of The Terrain Theory Podcast and a founding member of folk rock trailblazers The Mammals, whose latest single is the topical & timely Unpopular Ideas. "Some of the best songwriting of their generation." - LA Weekly

www.ruthlessmike.substack.com

www.instagram.com/_ruthlessmike_

Jude Roberts is a masterful singer known for his plaintive stories and crystalline voice. His anthem, "Fall On Your Sword, Mr. Fauci," debuted on InfoWars, and his music is commonly featured in presentations by renowned natural healer Dr. Tom Cowan.

www.juderoberts.com

instagram.com/juderoberts_music

Brendan Daniel is a hardscrabble singer-songwriter and harmonica player from the band Town Meeting whose song "Organized Crime" based on Etienne de la Boetie’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! premiered at ArtofLiberty.org. Brendan's debut solo album was recorded live at the Free State Project's Porcupine Festival in 2023.



www.brendandanielmusic.com

instagram.com/brendandanielmusic

“Along with being fine musicians and superb singer-songwriters, Mike, Jude and Brendan are committed warriors in the fight for health freedom and truth. Their songs challenge the authority and legitimacy of government, call out big pharma, speak out against vaccines, taxes, war, Anthony Fauci and much more, and their music stands up for natural health, traditional medicine, holistic living, regenerative farming, human connection, the terrain paradigm, voluntaryism, good food, freedom, the search for truth and transcendence and the sovereignty of the self.

In short: their music is emerging as a voice piece for the truth and natural health movement. Together, the three friends are working to keep alive and vital the timeless art of the protest song and to innovate the art form for our novel times.

For me, their lyrics sing with the bold and beautiful power of poetry, and the fierce spirit of their music is imbued with a kind of courageous love. Their songs will surely resonate with all who aspire to be awake and aware in our world today and who yearn to transcend the delusions and the polarizing dualities of our days and times.”



-Joseph Modugno, 11/20,24

