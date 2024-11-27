By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com.

A Texas father who tried for years to stop his ex-wife from allowing his pre-teen child, who now identifies as 'Luna,' to be chemically castrated has been dealt a blow in California court.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Juhas ruled that Jeff Younger's ex-wife Anne Georgulas would be granted full custody of his 12-year-old son James and would be able to allow him to transition.

It comes as a blow to Younger, 59, who announced on X that he 'lost all parental rights' over his twins and wished his children goodbye.

'Goodbye, boys. Perhaps, we will meet when you are adults,' he said in the post.

He was granted 'supervised' visitation, but the father said he 'won't do that.'

Younger said he does 'send letters and gifts to my sons,' but his ex-wife is not required to make sure the boys receive them.

'Let my story be a cautionary one for young men. Fathers have no rights to their children. Do not enter the family law system,' he said. 'California Judge Juhas gave my ex-wife authority to castrate my son, James.'

Chemical castration involves a child taking puberty-blocking medication to stop the sex hormones from being produced. It is not the same as surgical castration.

Chemical castration is reversible, but the side effects of long-term usage of hormones blockers is currently unknown.

Last year, Younger begged his ex-wife not to chemically castrate their son after she moved to California.

Younger revealed a video of his child claiming he's a girl on Tucker Carlson Tonight. When asked if he was a boy, James told his dad in the video: 'No, I'm a girl.'

In the video, which is several years old, the young boy claimed his mother, who is a pediatrician, told him he was female because he 'loved girls' and would dress him up in 'dresses.'

He claims Georgulas moved to California from Texas to seek gender treatment for their son in 2022.

A court has previously ruled Georgulas cannot seek 'transitioning' treatment of their son and she has 'freely acknowledged' the order. The Supreme Court of Texas ruled in December 2022 that she 'lacks the legal authority to consent to such therapy.'

'My blood ran cold when I realized what she had planned for that boy,' Younger told Carlson at the time.

He claims the boy's mother 'started transitioning him when he was two' and 'tried to enroll him in a gender clinic when he was five.'

Younger said doesn't think the mother's relocation to California was 'an accident.'

In 2019, Younger was granted joint custody of their children, which included a say in medical decisions related to the child, including treatment regarding gender transition.

In 2021, a judge gave Georgulas full custody over James, including his medical care. But that ruling said the control did not extend to extend to hormone-suppression therapy, puberty blockers or transgender reassignment surgery.

Permission for any of those treatments must also be obtained from the boy's father, the initial ruling said.

The ruling noted that full custody was given to the mother in part because Younger 'failed to timely make the payments of child support, medical support and interest as ordered and only paid his past due support after the motion for enforcement was filed.'

An attorney for Georgulas said at the time the case is 'not about the child's gender issues' and said there were 'issues with regards to Jeff's parenting abilities.'

Younger had asked the Texas Supreme Court to ban the mother from relocating to California over fears she would be able to take advantage of the new sanctuary law, but judges threw out his claim.

The Texas Supreme Court said: 'Under an existing Texas court order that Mother agreed to and that Mother acknowledges is binding on her, Mother lacks the legal right to consent to gender-transition therapy for her son.

'This legal disability is just as real in California as it is in Texas, and Mother readily acknowledges this as well.'

It added that the court order in Texas that would prevent Georgulas from getting gender-transition therapy for her son without Younger's permission remain in effect nationwide.

The court said: 'The only court to have acted so far has preserved Father’s right to withhold consent to gender-transition therapy for his son. That right is enforceable in California, where Mother lacks the legal authority to consent to such therapy for the child, both before and after SB 107 [the sanctuary law].'

California's sanctuary law protects transgender children and their families who flee from 'Alabama, Texas, Idaho or any other state criminalizing the parents of trans kids for allowing them to receive gender-affirming care.'

'If these parents and their kids come to California, the legislation will help protect them from having their kids taken away from them or from being criminally prosecuted for supporting their trans kids’ access to healthcare,' State Senator Scott Weiner said in a statement.

The sanctuary law went into effect on January 1, 2023.

Younger also claimed the child's school district 'tried to secretly transition' James and forced the father to dress his son in girl's clothes.

'I'd bring my son to school in boy's clothes and they'd give him a dress and make him use the girls' restroom,' the father-of-two claimed on Carlson's show.

Georgulas had the boy registered in school as a girl, according to Younger.

