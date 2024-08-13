Dear Subscribers,

We are still a week behind... but I am catching up! I hope to have this week's issue out Tuesday with a new article for the Important News on the scam of Trump's "attempted assassination."

We have a featured section on what is going on in Venezuela. We have friends on the ground in Venezuela who assure us that Maduro lost the election and is incredibly unpopular in the country. We were getting comments criticizing the articles we choose as coverage because of the organized crime media is running much propaganda on the situation. YES! We agree! It appears that the US is running their usual "color revolution" bag of tricks to force him from office BUT according to our sources on the ground Maduro lost AND is now brutally cracking down on the population to retain his hold on power. The whole debacle proves why "government" is the worst way to organize society.

While some of the articles in the issue are over a week old.. Here are some more recent summaries:

CIA News Networks and The Mighty Wurlitzer Are You Getting Your News from the CIA?

Top Story of the Week

Etienne Note: More and more evidence comes out every single day that the "vaccines" are causing massive death and disease that the organized crime monopoly media is ignoring. This week it is Singapore who was the most vaccinated place on the planet and now they are seeing massive increases in both excess mortality over previous years AND massive reductions in their live births pointing to reproductive issues with the "vaccines." These are official "government" numbers. Different countries... All showing the same massive increases in deaths and reductions in births... Sure smells like eugenics to me... This is what you are being distracted away from he staged assassination attempts, transgender boxers, and the satanic Olympic opening ceremonies...

Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at

and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at

to understand who is behind "The Covid"

by Aussie17

Singapore recently released it’s Annual Birth & Death Statistics and let me tell you it’s not looking good.

The damning chart appears on page 1 of the Annual Statistics Report, showing that the natural increase decreased from single digits when the pandemic hit and accelerated when the population started taking the vaccination, reaching double digits at 13.0% and a staggering 39.4% after the boosters.

Continue reading…

Videos of the Week

Liberty folk singer Jordan Page, who headlined the Ron Paul 2012 campaign events, has also released a song for the Free Ross campaign. Almost 600,000 people have signed the on-line petition at

https://FreeRoss.org/

Continue reading...

by Lowkey

The MintPress podcast “The Watchdog,” hosted by British-Iraqi hip-hop artist Lowkey, closely examines organizations about which it is in the public interest to know—including intelligence, lobby and special interest groups influencing policies that infringe on free speech and target dissent. “The Watchdog” goes against the grain by casting a light on stories largely ignored by the mainstream, corporate media.

The British public has spoken, and they have collectively let out a sigh of apathy.

The latest election results might have produced a landslide for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. But going beneath the surface, Britons appeared less than pleased with the options they were given. Turnout was among the lowest seen since the 1880s when women (and most men) could not vote.

Continue reading...

Venezuelan Stolen Election, CIA Engineered Regime Change OR Both?

by Redacted and KTSM in El Paso

Riots are exploding across Venezuela in a contested election. The US media is provoking discord over the elections by pushing for President Nicolas Maduro to be ousted. Critics says that economic pain is being used to incite unrest to foment a color revolution in order to install a puppet regime so that elites, oligarchs and multinational corporations can steal Venezuela’s oil.

This video is an example of the mainstream media narrative:

Venezuela recently held an election last Sunday and incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, head of the Socialist Party, beat the right-wing challenger Edmundo Gonzalez.

The mainstream media and many alternative media outlets claim that the election was fraudulent and that Maduro should be ousted.

Venezuela requires ID and fingerprints to vote and uses electronic voting machines along with paper receipt ballots that are also counted. Government officials from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are trying to persuade Maduro to release the vote tallies to dispel doubts of Maduro’s victory.

Continue reading

By tyler Durden

Summary: While things were somewhat calm through much of the daylight hours on the streets of Caracas, tensions are now at boiling point and full-blown confrontations with police as thousands of opposition supporters have been literally walking, some from rural areas, to the Presidential Palace. BBC and CNN are confirming that Maduro's security services have fired tear gas and rubber bullets against outraged demonstrators who believe Sunday's election was stolen. Some US members of Congress have added their voice, urging the White House not to recognize the results of a Maduro victory.

"Thousands of people descended on central Caracas on Monday evening, some walking for miles from slums on the mountains surrounding the city, towards the presidential palace," writes BBC. A handful of other cities have also witnessed unrest Monday, confirms CNN: "Protests were also reported in other cities, including Maracay, where opposition activist Esthefania Natera told CNN that people were on the streets "to yell and demand to tell the truth because we know the real results." The coastal state of Falcón saw demonstrators topple a statue of leftist icon and Maduro mentor Hugo Chavez, according to activists posting video on social media.

Continue reading...

By Tyler Durden

Update(02:00ET): The Venezuelan government has announced official election results shortly after midnight: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has won a third term with 51% of the vote, announced the country’s electoral authority, with 80% of ballot boxes counted. But there are widespread reports that several key exit polls pointed to a huge opposition upset victory by Edmundo González.

The opposition is claiming victory and that the election has been stolen amid reports that Maduro's security forces have deployed significant numbers of armored vehicles and heavily armed-police to the streets of Caracas ahead of likely unrest.

The opposition is further calling on the military to turn against Maduro and back the 'rightful' victory of Gonzalez.

Continue reading...

by Greg Reese

Without fair elections, America can expect the same in a few months

Continue reading...

By Tyler Durden

by Celia Farber

Clip here.

Thousands of protesters head toward Maduro’s residential palace.

Incredible footage.

More here.

Barricades to Maduro’s home apparently breached.

The airport has possibly been captured by protesters.

Clip here.

Revolutionary Communists Of America March in Philadelphia.

Continue reading

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

by Luis Cornelio

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI will pay disgraced former FBI official Peter Strzok and his former lover Lisa Page millions in a settlement over the release of their anti-Trump text messages, CNN reported on Friday.

Strzok will receive $1.2 million, while Page will get $800,000 after the bureau released email exchanges that exposed their anti-Trump bias during the 2016 presidential campaign. Such bias ultimately ignited the now-defunct Russian collusion hoax probe.

The infamous messages between Page and Strzok, both married at the time, showed them discussing ways to “stop” Trump, whom they labeled an “idiot.” The two also backed Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate, in text messages.

Continue reading...

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

On Monday, we wrote about the $2.3 trillion in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that JPMorgan Chase is being paid to hold for the New York Fed as custodian and the multitude of related services for which it is billing the New York Fed on a monthly basis.

Wall Street On Parade had filed a Freedom of Information Act request for JPMorgan’s invoices to the New York Fed for calendar year 2023. Instead of the 20 business days that a FOIA is supposed to take, we were stonewalled for three months and then received invoices with dollars amounts redacted.

Continue reading...

By Patty McMurray

On October 16, 2020, the Muskegon City Clerk’s office called the Muskegon Police Department to investigate what appeared to be a mass voter registration fraud effort targeting urban communities across the state of Michigan. Between 8,000 and 10,000 voter registrations (many of which, according to the police reports, were fake) were being mailed from the Staybridge hotel in Auburn Hills, MI, and from the GBI Strategies/Empower Michigan headquarters in Southfield, MI, to the Muskegon Clerk’s office.

Later in our investigation, we discovered that clerks across the state of MI were receiving similar packages from GBI Strategies.

Continue reading...

By Tyler Durden

In the evolving global energy landscape, renewable sources are becoming increasingly cost effective. Even without subsidies, renewables are often the cheapest option available.

This chart, created by Visual Capitalist's Selin Oguz and Ryan Bellafontaine, in partnership with the National Public Utilities Council, shows which electricity sources are the most and least expensive in 2024, using data by Lazard.

Onshore wind power effectively costs $0 per megawatt-hour (MWh) when subsidies included in the Inflation Reduction Act, such as the Investment Tax Credit, Production Tax Credit, and Energy Community Adder, are applied.

Demand for storage solutions is rising quickly. If storage is included, the minimum cost for onshore wind increases to $8 per MWh. Offshore wind, while more expensive, still presents a competitive option at a minimum of $71 per MWh with subsidies.

Continue reading

by Im Lee

Watch on Rumble • YouTube

I was on Del Bigtree’s The Highwire back in March and mentioned Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) Aerial Spray Squadron. You can imagine my excitement when I got an email update from ICAN that they followed up with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Request that netted a 2940 page bombshell report! These documents show that the aerial spray program is headed up by United States Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) Deployment Operations and Operations Management (DOOM).

DOOM, imagine that.

Eye on the Sky - Del Bigtree & Jim Lee (14:54)

July 19, 2024

ICAN’s legal team recently obtained records through FOIA showing that the U.S. military sprays dangerous chemicals from airplanes over residential areas. The spraying is usually done at night (when insects are most active), so you likely wouldn’t realize that your home had been sprayed. It’s done by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), which has a specialized unit that is dedicated to spraying large areas of land (5,000 acres or more).

Continue reading

By Aaron Siri

Not a single routine childhood vaccine was licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial. Not one. See the carefully created and fully referenced chart at https://icandecide.org/no-placebo which was compiled by our firm with funding from the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

I will also be holding a Spaces event on Twitter this Tuesday at noon Eastern time to discuss this chart: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ynJODQVbDXxR. See you there!

Continue reading

by Stephen Dietrich

Just days into her 2024 presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has already had a major leak.

A note from Harris’ camp shows the coordinated effort to reshape public perception of her mismanagement of the U.S. southern border after President Joe Biden named her the administration’s “border czar.”

The leaked document, reportedly circulated among Democratic lawmakers, has exposed the talking points aimed at deflecting criticism of Harris’ role in the illegal immigration crisis.

It instructs Democrats on how to discuss Harris’s controversial stint by claiming that “there has never been such a position” as border czar. It also insists that Harris “was NOT asked to lead on the Admin’s immigration or border enforcement policies” and that the vice president’s focus was to “change conditions in OTHER countries, NOT U.S. border.”

Continue reading

By Bronwyn Thompson

In some good news for nearly half the world's men, scientists have found that a naturally occurring sugar in humans and animals could be harnessed as a topical treatment for male pattern baldness. This discovery could deliver a non-invasive, inexpensive and safer alternative to leading treatment minoxidil.

An international team of scientists from the University of Sheffield and COMSATS University Pakistan has found that the organic compound 2-deoxy-D-ribose (2dDR) can stimulate new hair growth, following eight years of research into how this deoxy sugar could assist wound healing. The accidental discovery came about when they saw how hair around wound patches was showing accelerated growth, compared to non-treated areas. They believed it was having a direct impact on ailing hair follicles.

Continue reading

By Paul Ridden

Swiss clean-energy aviation startup JEKTA has announced a partnership with fuel-cell powertrain developer ZeroAvia to extend the flight range and payload capacity of an upcoming electric amphibious passenger aircraft called the PHA-ZE 100.

For the past few years, JEKTA has been designing its Passenger Hydro Aircraft Zero Emission 100 – or PHA-ZE 100 – around a battery-electric powertrain.

The amphibious passenger aircraft will feature a composite airframe to nip corrosion in the bud, 10 electric motors/props at 180 kW each spread over the roof-mounted wings for a cruising speed of 135 knots (155 mph), and enough quick-charge battery blocks for one-hour hops "from oceanic islands to Scandinavian fjords" – with 30 minutes in reserve to cope with unforeseen flight plan changes.

It can accommodate up to 19 passengers and three crew, making use of materials for the inside such as cork, natural fiber composites and vegan leather. JEKTA recently tapped MBVision to help visualize a bunch of interior designs for the aircraft, including economy, executive, VIP and air ambulance layouts.

Continue reading

By Brendan Cole

The billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who has died aged 87, spent hundreds of millions of dollars in later life as Republican kingmaker—and President Donald Trump was a key beneficiary of this largesse.

Adelson, who died of complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, had an estimated worth of around $35 billion, according to Forbes.

This gave him and his wife Miriam plenty of scope to hand vast sums of money to GOP campaigns and causes through super PACs.

The Adelsons became the biggest individual donors in American history in 2012 when they gave over $90 million to the unsuccessful Republican campaign to beat President Barack Obama.

Aiming for a GOP win next time around, he reportedly told Donald Trump in May 2016 that he would spend more than he had in any previous campaign, raising the prospect of a donation exceeding $100 million. He eventually gave the Trump presidential campaign a smaller amount, but the $25 million donation was still the Trump campaign's largest.

Continue reading

By Abubaker Abed and Mohammed al-Hajjar in Deir al-Balah, occupied Palestine.

Israeli air strikes on a girls' school in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killed at least 30 people and wounded over 100 on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Khadija Girls' School was sheltering over 4,000 displaced Palestinians, according to civil defence officials in the enclave. A field hospital was also operating inside the school complex.

“I am so lucky to have survived,” Fadel Keshko, a 22-year-old man who was staying in the school with his sick grandmother and nephew, told Middle East Eye.

“The building I took shelter in was directly targeted. The distance between me and the rocket was just a metre away. I am horrified and terrified.”

Keshko and his relatives have since fled to Khan Younis, where the Israeli army is currently attacking areas previously designated as humanitarian zones.

Continue reading

By Peter St Onge

Canada’s standard of living is on track for its worst decline in 40 years, according to a new study by Canada’s Fraser Institute.

The study compared the three worst periods of decline in Canada in the last 40 years – the 1989 recession, the 2008 global financial crisis, and this post-pandemic era.

They found that, unlike the previous recessions, Canada is not recovering this time. Something broke.

In fact, according to the Financial Post, since 2019 Canada’s had the worst growth out of 50 developed economies. Inflation-adjusted Canadian wages have been flat since 2016.

So, yes, something broke.

And it’s nowhere near over: Canada’s per-person real GDP is still falling and with a looming US recession – the US is 75% of Canada’s exports – Canada could crash again before it ever recovered.

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

Earlier this year I wrote about "The Globalist's SECRET Message!"

If you read that editorial, you'll know the "secret" message turns out to be remarkably open and shockingly frank: "There are too many useless eaters out there and it's time to get rid of them!" (SPOILER: You are, in the globalists' estimation, just such a "useless eater.")

So, we already know about the technocrats' plan for global depopulation. Now, how about their political action plan? How is it that these enemies of humanity propose to organize the polities of the world as they send us to the slaughter pen?

Why, as it turns out, that plan isn't much of a secret, either! In fact, its creators have written and talked about it extensively and out in the open. Want to hear about it? Let's take a look.

If you watched The WWI Conspiracy, you'll know Cecil Rhodes isn't just the Rothschild-financed mining monopolist who helped foment the Boer War (though he certainly is that!). You'll also know that Rhodes started a secret society modeled on the Jesuits for the purpose of forming a one world government to be ruled over by "the English-speaking races."

Continue reading

by Chris Powell

In the July 18 edition of Gold Newsletter, editor and publisher Brien Lundin wrote about the failure of silver prices to keep up with gold prices. "I'm not the kind of conspiracy buff that many of my friends in the industry are," Lundin wrote, "but it's hard to look at silver and not see some hidden hands at work (especially considering who holds so much of the metal in both physical and paper forms while acting as custodian for the biggest silver exchange-traded fund)."

Of course, Lundin meant investment bank JPMorgan Chase and silver ETF SLV.

JP Morgan ChatGPT

Why anyone would invest in silver or the other precious and monetary metals with JPMorgan Chase can be explained only by ignorance.

In the last decade, the bank has pleaded guilty to five felonies and has paid more than a billion dollars in government fines and civil lawsuit settlements, including a fine of $920 million for manipulation of the monetary metals markets by some of its traders:

Continue reading

By tyler Durden

by Ana Maria Mihalcea, Md, Phd

I have received so many questions about how do the elites protect themselves from the self assembly nanotechnology? I have been reading a lot of their books, including those of Robert A Freitas who is frequently referred to by Ray Kurzweil. Who is he?

Robert A. Freitas Jr., J.D., published the first detailed technical design study of a medical nanorobot ever published in a peer-reviewed mainstream biomedical journal and is the author of Nanomedicine, the first book-length technical discussion of the medical applications of nanotechnology and medical nanorobotics. Volume I was published in October 1999 by Landes Bioscience while Freitas was a Research Fellow at the Institute for Molecular Manufacturing (IMM) in Palo Alto, California. Freitas published Volume IIA in October 2003 with Landes Bioscience while serving as a Research Scientist at Zyvex Corp., a nanotechnology company headquartered in Richardson, Texas during 2000-2004.

Continue reading

by Marin Grin

I really dislike Kamala. Her approval rating when she ran for President, “was so low you could count it on one hand, if the hand had no fingers”, said Bill Maher recently. She is complicit in the cover up for Joe Biden’s decline. In the big picture, about which I know very little, she, like Joe, is a tool. She was so unpopular and now they can play her card - black woman (asian), Marxist, Liberal who said “they should never stop” referring to the Antifa-type burnings in Minnesota and other places…. and really people think this person can lead the country to unity? Are you freaking kidding me? I am sharing my favorite videos and stories about Kamala tonight so we can all see how media (CIA mouthpiece) is doing a makeover to Kamala - rebranding her by erasing her past failures (oh there are many), and as Dr. Ben Carson states in his interview with Tucker, deifying her.



Please note that some of these videos and images are from people on both sides of the uniparty aisle. If any video has a identifying logo or a party, I am not endorsing that party. I am simply sharing the information that I feel is important, perhaps profound, concerning what they are doing to Kamala. Also, as I displayed several very realistic AI videos yesterday, I can’t verify if anything is true, propaganda, AI generated so please do your due diligence, and let me know if I report anything that is absolute hogwash…like what the Dems just did to their voters.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Ahead of today's big event - the Treasury borrowing estimates publication - we said not to expect any fireworks and also that unlike recent spikes, the most likely range of calendar Q3 and Q4 borrowing estimates is $750BN for the July-September quarter and $450BN for the October-December quarter (which assumes a year-end cash balance of $650 billion).

And at exactly 3:00pm the Treasury published the anticipated numbers, which came close to our estimates for Q3, but well above our forecast for Q4, specifically:

Q3 funding needs were revised lower to $740 billion (just below our forecast of $750 billion) from $847 billion projected last quarter. According to the Treasury, the borrowing estimate was "is $106 billion lower than announced in April 2024, largely due to lower Federal Reserve System Open Market Account (SOMA) redemptions and a higher beginning-of-quarter cash balance." In other words, the QT taper is primarily responsible for the lower funding needs. As a reminder, the Fed’s plan hadn’t been in place when the Treasury released its previous borrowing estimate. The Treasury also kept its quarter-end cash balance estimate unchanged at $850 billion.

Continue reading

by Frank Bergman

A damning new study has revealed that autopsy data shows Covid mRNA shots have overwhelmingly contributed to all-cause deaths around the world.

The bombshell study found that Covid shots are “directly” linked to a staggering 73.9% of all deaths.

The research team behind the study was made up of some of America’s leading oncologists, cardiologists, doctors, and scientists, including:

Nicolas Hulscher

Paul E. Alexander

Richard Amerling

Heather Gessling

Roger Hodkinson

William Makis

Harvey A. Risch

Mark Trozzi

Peter A. McCullough

The study found that 73.9% of all deaths were “directly due to or significantly contributed to” by Covid mRNA injections.

The autopsy data exposes a direct link “between COVID-19 vaccination and death,” the researchers note in their study’s paper.

In the “Background” section of the study’s paper, the researchers explain:

Continue reading

By Food Babe

I recently went to the store and evaluated every lemonade brand I could find…and let me tell you, the ingredients FLOORED me.

If you love lemonade as much as I do, it can be super frustrating when you can’t find a single brand without processed ingredients.

Lemonade should be made with just lemons, water, and sugar (or honey)…

But almost every brand out there (even organic like Santa Cruz Lemonade) contains “Natural Flavors”. You’ll also find flavors added to fast food lemonades like Chipotle’s Organic Lemonade, McDonald’s Lemonade, and Wendy’s “All-Natural” Lemonade.

Natural Flavors are used as a way to use fewer lemons, so it is much cheaper to produce. These flavors are NOT natural and are made in a lab. They also can contain dozens of different chemicals, preservatives, and emulsifiers, none of which are labeled.

Continue reading

by Larry Johnson

The “rocket” that hit the soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights is being used by the Zionists as a pretext to launch a long-promised ground attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon. So far, we have seen no evidence to support the claim that the missile it was fired by Hezbollah. Some argue it was an Israeli Iron Dome missile gone stray. But why worry about facts when you are eager to go to war?

A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country’s northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.

Israel blamed Hezbollah for the strike in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, but Hezbollah rushed to deny any role. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far.”

Continue reading

by Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

Here's the Audio only:

I speak with Kenny on his project FREE ROSS NOW.

Continue reading

By Zach Dean

Algeria's Imane Khelif, the Olympic boxer who was caught last year "pretending to be" a woman after a series of DNA tests, entered the ring for the first time today in Paris.

And the fight lasted all of 46 seconds. Forty-six!

Khelif disposed of opening-round opponent, the Italian Angela Carini, so quickly, that if you blinked, the fight was over. Just like that. Pooooof. Done. Like it never happened. Carini forfeit the fight after taking two shots to the head in the opening seconds.

But, when you have XY chromosomes, which got Khelif disqualified at last year's Women's World Boxing Championship, you tend to have a reach – and strike – like the one you're about to see.

And you can also make female competitors cry:

:Imane Khelif beats opponent in 46 seconds

I mean, what are we doing here? Earlier this week, Riley Gaines said someone could die because of this. And you know what? She might not be wrong. Look at that! Insane.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

By Naveen Athrappully

Hundreds of cities across the United States now have starter homes priced at $1 million dollars or more, as housing shortages push prices to record highs, according to real estate marketplace Zillow.

The typical starter home—or property in the lowest third of local home values—is worth at least $1 million in 237 cities, Zillow said in a July 25 report. This is the highest number of cities with million-dollar typical starter homes in U.S. history, up from 84 cities five years ago.

Roughly half of the 237 cities are in California alone, followed on the list by New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Massachusetts.

By metropolitan area, the New York City metro area, which includes parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, leads with million-dollar starter homes in 48 cities. It’s followed by the San Francisco metro area (44 cities), Los Angeles metro area (35 cities), San Jose metro area (15 cities), and Miami and Seattle metro areas (eight cities each). Zillow attributed the price spike to “a housing shortage that worsened over the [COVID-19] pandemic.”

Continue reading

by Unskool

A variety of academic testing data actually shows that parents of public school students have much more to fear, as homeschooled students have outperformed public school students in key areas like math, reading, and social sciences.



Homeschooling may become more popular in recent years as the political climate in public schools becomes more toxic and academic standards at these schools continue to decline. Homeschooling may be a viable route to improve your child’s future academic success and to provide them with an environment with more emotional and social support. Parents who are concerned about factors like isolation should strongly consider joining forces with other like-minded members in their community.

Many people may have a negative view of homeschooling and think their kids may miss out by not attending public schools. However, the opposite may be true, as home-schooled students have outperformed public school students in many areas.



In one study of over 10,000 students, homeschooled students outperformed the national average by around one standard deviation in many areas, such as math, science, reading, and social sciences.

Continue reading

by Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering

For a team of Johns Hopkins researchers, the challenge of feeding people during times of crisis or conflict is an opportunity to dramatically reinvent how food is made: out of almost nothing.

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory is home to one of four teams selected for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Cornucopia program, attempting to unlock the potential to produce nutritionally complete, palatable foods in the field. The group is using electricity to capture water, carbon dioxide, nitrogen and trace minerals from the air and then producing a rich, glucose-based material (called feedstock) on which to grow microbial food products.

Feedstock refers to a raw material that is used as fuel or converted to another form of fuel or energy product. For example, crude oil is a feedstock used to create gasoline, corn is used to produce ethanol, and soybean oil is used to produce biodiesel.

Continue reading

by Greg Reese

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Google has been blasted for a commercial touting its Gemini AI tool, with viewers describing the ad as completely “soul crushing.”

The minute-long video was aired over coverage of the Olympics and features a young girl who is a big fan of American Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The girl’s father is seen in the commercial saying “She might even be the world’s number one Sydney fan.”

Then comes the kicker.

The ad shows the girl turning to Google’s Gemini AI to help understand running and hurdling techniques.

OK, that’s not so inherently bad, but the father might have done his own research and at least put on a show of interacting with his daughter.

But then it gets worse.

The father notes that his daughter “wants to show Sydney some love, and I’m pretty good with words, but this has to be just right,” before again turning to the AI, this time to write a letter to the Olympian for the girl.

Continue reading

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Written, produced, mixed, mastered, shot and edited by Grant ''Prezence" Ellman. Filmed in Kingston & Blue Mountains, Jamaica, & Prezence Studios, Sedona, Arizona.

Thanks to Bruce Baumann and Spensah for being a part of the shoot.

I speak with Alu about secession of States and Counties from the illegitimate and decrepit federal/national government, the publishing of freedom oriented books, and other topics.

Continue reading...

