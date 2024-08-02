by Redacted and KTSM in El Paso

Riots are exploding across Venezuela in a contested election. The US media is provoking discord over the elections by pushing for President Nicolas Maduro to be ousted. Critics says that economic pain is being used to incite unrest to foment a color revolution in order to install a puppet regime so that elites, oligarchs and multinational corporations can steal Venezuela’s oil.

This video is an example of the mainstream media narrative:

Venezuela recently held an election last Sunday and incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, head of the Socialist Party, beat the right-wing challenger Edmundo Gonzalez.

The mainstream media and many alternative media outlets claim that the election was fraudulent and that Maduro should be ousted.

Venezuela requires ID and fingerprints to vote and uses electronic voting machines along with paper receipt ballots that are also counted. Government officials from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are trying to persuade Maduro to release the vote tallies to dispel doubts of Maduro’s victory.

Before the election, the right-wing opposition party said that they would only accept the result if they won.

There are reports that Maduro is sending tactical police to arrest opposition leaders, including Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado. In addition, Freddy Superlano, the leader of the Voluntad Popular political party, was reportedly shot at and kidnapped by Maduro’s forces.

Critics believe that powerful globalists are stoking a Color Revolution in order to steal Venezuela’s oil.

Venezuela has the largest petroleum reserves in the world.

Elites and multinational corporations aim to control Venezuela’s oil. The US has a history of interfering in Venezuelan elections.

Former President Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, openly stated that he wanted US oil companies to take control over Venezuela’s energy sector. Trump also increased sanctions on Venezuela.

Venezuela has a population of more than 29 million people. An estimated 7 million Venezuelans have migrated out of their country since 2015 due to poverty, famine and harsh conditions.

US sanctions against Venezuela has created poverty and imposed scarcity that is reportedly responsible for the deaths over 100,000 Venezuelans. As of 2021, an estimated 545,000 Venezuelan immigrants have settled in the US. More Venezuelan migrants will come to the US if civil war breaks out.

Analyst Anya Parampil said that if the US interferes, it could cause a full-blown civil war just south of the US border. It will increase mass migration to the US. She described violent opposition riots in Venezuela that could spread to the US. Russia has deep military ties to Venezuela. A civil war in Venezuela could kick off major war across the Americas.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.