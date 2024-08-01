by Larry Johnson

The “rocket” that hit the soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights is being used by the Zionists as a pretext to launch a long-promised ground attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon. So far, we have seen no evidence to support the claim that the missile it was fired by Hezbollah. Some argue it was an Israeli Iron Dome missile gone stray. But why worry about facts when you are eager to go to war?

A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country’s northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war. Israel blamed Hezbollah for the strike in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, but Hezbollah rushed to deny any role. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far.”

Most of the Western media leaped on this story as further proof of the depravity of Hezbollah, while ignoring Israel’s routine bombing and killing of Palestinian children in Gaza and the West Bank. NPR, to its credit, did acknowledge Israel’s bombing of a school in Gaza earlier that same day.

A rocket hit a sports complex filled with children playing soccer in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights region Saturday afternoon, on the same day that an Israeli strike in Gaza devastated a school building and killed dozens of people. The airstrike in central Gaza was the latest to shatter a school used to shelter displaced Palestinian residents Saturday morning, killing 30 and wounding more than 100. The Gazan Health Ministry said many of the dead were children. The school was located in the central Gazan city of Deir al-Balah, where many Palestinians have fled following evacuation orders the Israeli military has issued for regions farther south in Gaza.

Hezbollah has never been shy about claiming credit for an attack or admitting responsibility when it hit the wrong target. If you have followed the tit-for-tat attacks between the Zionist forces and Hezbollah over the past eight months, you know that Hezbollah has concentrated on hitting military targets rather than kill Israeli civilians. We know this because, until now, Israel has not howled in rabid protest about Hezbollah killing Israeli children. It is galling that the Zionists, who have murdered thousands of Palestinian children in the last eight months, are using this incident as a red-line to justify their impending expansion of the war.

One of the unstated goals in Netanyahu’s recent visit to Washington was to secure assurances of U.S. support when Israel launches its offensive against Hezbollah. Zionist Foreign Minister Katz gave the game away with this comment:

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has announced a “disproportionate” response after Israel blamed Hezbollah for a rocket attack that killed ten people, mostly children, on a football field in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the attack. Israel is now on the verge of “all-out war” with Hezbollah, according to Katz, who said Israel has support from the US and Europe for escalation.

Did you catch that? “Israel has support from the US and Europe for escalation.” So Israel, in the name of justice, is going to kill hundreds, if not thousands, of children in Lebanon. Yeah, that is an equitable response.

In the wake of the blast in Majdal Shams, the Zionist Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, issued a call to assassinate Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah. Heated threats like this, coupled with the wrong-headed belief in the Biden Administration that Israel has the military prowess to whip Hezbollah, is pushing the Middle East towards a massive regional war that could rapidly spin out of control.

If Katz is right — i.e., the US and Europe have signed off on a full-scale Israeli attack on Lebanon — then we are on the brink of the abyss. Maybe it was not just a strange, twisted coincidence that the Olympic organizers featured the image of the pale horse that reminded many of the prophecy in the Book of Revelations.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.