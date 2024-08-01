Venezuela In Full-Scale Counter-Communist Uprising: Maduro Banners Set On Fire, Chavez Statues Toppled, As Protesters Breach Barricades To Maduro's Home; Maduro Has Activated Military Crackdown
Anthony Blinken Is "Concerned" About Venezuela's Election Results; Said To Be WORST Election Fraud In History. Communism Still Trending In America
Thousands of protesters head toward Maduro’s residential palace.
Incredible footage.
Barricades to Maduro’s home apparently breached.
The airport has possibly been captured by protesters.
Revolutionary Communists Of America March in Philadelphia.
Wow, even TonyBlinken says it was fraudulent... a country with lots of oil reserves who is not friendly to the corporatocracy? Very strange Tony would pile on with the rest of the fascists.... unless he is one too of course.... Anyways, as libertarians i suppose you want all that oil for American corporations to exploit.. maybe the good people at Blackrock can help out.. they're doing great things in the Ukraine. Venezuela is next on the agenda obviously.... and a color revolution is the way to go... Is Soros on your team too?
Communism is dead they said. I think they lied it's truth they hide for it still survives in the good old USA, hey. Right here it lives and here it breaths and feeds upon our liberties and you have the nerve to say it's not that way? Hey…
The twisting thread shall stretch and snap, the straw shall break the camels back and tables when they turn shall bring a swift end, friend. Yes things divine can wrench and bend the well laid plans of mice and men and when they do what will you traitors do then? When, we'll be taking the traitors away ha ha… We'll be taking the traitors away ho ho, he he, ha ha… To the prison camp where a cells been awaiting them all this time and I'll be happy to see their face in it's proper space filling jail space, as we're taking you traitors away ha ha....
https://www.courageouslion.us/p/communism-american-style
Maybe we should be taking pointers...Where to start.