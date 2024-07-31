by Marin Grin

In this Issue

I really dislike Kamala. Her approval rating when she ran for President, “was so low you could count it on one hand, if the hand had no fingers”, said Bill Maher recently. She is complicit in the cover up for Joe Biden’s decline. In the big picture, about which I know very little, she, like Joe, is a tool. She was so unpopular and now they can play her card - black woman (asian), Marxist, Liberal who said “they should never stop” referring to the Antifa-type burnings in Minnesota and other places…. and really people think this person can lead the country to unity? Are you freaking kidding me? I am sharing my favorite videos and stories about Kamala tonight so we can all see how media (CIA mouthpiece) is doing a makeover to Kamala - rebranding her by erasing her past failures (oh there are many), and as Dr. Ben Carson states in his interview with Tucker, deifying her.



Please note that some of these videos and images are from people on both sides of the uniparty aisle. If any video has a identifying logo or a party, I am not endorsing that party. I am simply sharing the information that I feel is important, perhaps profound, concerning what they are doing to Kamala. Also, as I displayed several very realistic AI videos yesterday, I can’t verify if anything is true, propaganda, AI generated so please do your due diligence, and let me know if I report anything that is absolute hogwash…like what the Dems just did to their voters.

Wow, I didn’t realize how smart Ben Carson is. . . Hear Ben talk about the overnight deification of Kamala. Go Back and Look at Her Record…What a beautiful interview. I agree, Unbelievably Moving.

https://www.tigerdroppings.com/rant/politics/dr-ben-carson-on-tucker---unbelievably-moving-and-hopeful/114272291/ also on Spotify

A few very short videos - about Kamala, her record, Identify Politics, etc. Less than a couple minutes each

Kamala - GET VACCINATED, It’s Time! You know how she knows? ? ? Because just about everyone in the hospital with covid has not been vaccinated, that’s how she knows.≈Ω

Too Radical for even the Liberal…. Let’s Re-brand Kamala

Rewriting and Erasing her Record. . .

Doesn’t Matter, We have a Shadow Government Running the Country…

She’s Never Been to the Border, but what’s the big deal? She’s Never Been to Europe?

Could this be Obama’s 4th Term?

The First Debate: Fake Stapper Interview President Trump and VP Harris, Live…Radio WPHT

Kamala’s Ridiculous Reply when Asked If She’s Been to the Border

