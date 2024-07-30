by The Corbett Report

Earlier this year I wrote about "The Globalist's SECRET Message!"

If you read that editorial, you'll know the "secret" message turns out to be remarkably open and shockingly frank: "There are too many useless eaters out there and it's time to get rid of them!" (SPOILER: You are, in the globalists' estimation, just such a "useless eater.")

So, we already know about the technocrats' plan for global depopulation. Now, how about their political action plan? How is it that these enemies of humanity propose to organize the polities of the world as they send us to the slaughter pen?

Why, as it turns out, that plan isn't much of a secret, either! In fact, its creators have written and talked about it extensively and out in the open. Want to hear about it? Let's take a look.

Cecil Rhodes

If you watched The WWI Conspiracy, you'll know Cecil Rhodes isn't just the Rothschild-financed mining monopolist who helped foment the Boer War (though he certainly is that!). You'll also know that Rhodes started a secret society modeled on the Jesuits for the purpose of forming a one world government to be ruled over by "the English-speaking races."

What an awful thought it is that if we had not lost America, or if even now we could arrange with the present members of the United States Assembly and our House of Commons, the peace of the world is secured for all eternity! We could hold your federal parliament five years at Washington and five at London. The only thing feasible to carry this idea out is a secret one (society) gradually absorbing the wealth of the world to be devoted to such an object. SOURCE: The Last Will and Testament of Cecil John Rhodes (1902)

Yes, not only did one of the world's richest men form a secret society to forge a world government, but this scheme was even reported in the pages of The New York Times (years after its inception, naturally).

That such a "secret" scheme for global government may be so publicly documented and yet still completely unknown to the vast majority of the public is surprising only if you don't know about the many, many similar admissions that the globalists have printed in black and white for all the world to see.

H. G. Wells

We remember him as "that sci-fi writer" who wrote War of the Worlds. But his cronies in the globalist jet set are more apt to remember H. G. Wells for his political writings.

That's right, from The Open Conspiracy to The New World Order, Wells was a prolific author of proto-technocratic global government-promoting drivel. In fact, he even contributed to the draft of the United Nations’ 1948 Declaration of Human Rights—you know, the document that mouths a bunch of feel-good platitudes about all the wonderful rights and freedoms that the UN believes in . . . that is, until you get to Article 29 and discover those rights and freedoms only apply if you support the "purposes and principles" of the United Nations. Yeah, that Declaration of Human Rights.

What did H. G. Wells have to say about how the technocratic super-state will come about?

So long as there is peace the class of capable men may be mitigated and gagged and controlled, and the ostensible present order may flourish still in the hands of that other class of men which deals with the appearances of things. But as some supersaturated solution will crystallize out with the mere shaking of its beaker, so must the new order of men come into visibly organized existence through the concussions of war. The charlatans can escape everything except war, but to the cant and violence of nationality, to the sustaining force of international hostility, they are ruthlessly compelled to cling, and what is now their chief support must become at last their destruction. And so it is I infer that, whether violently as a revolution or quietly and slowly, this grey confusion that is Democracy must pass away inevitably by its own inherent conditions, as the twilight passes, as the embryonic confusion of the cocoon creature passes, into the higher stage, into the higher organism, the world-state of the coming years. SOURCE: Anticipations of the Reaction of Mechanical and Scientific Progress upon Human Life and Thought by H. G. Wells (1902)

A global government coming about as a result of a cataclysmic war or other revolutionary process? Sounds about right.

And how will this all-controlling world government—which he goes on to dub the "New Republic"—deal with the "inferior races"? What will it do with the Jews, the "dark Welsh," the "Scotch" and all the "brown, and dirty-white, and yellow people" who, in Wells' estimation, "do not come into the new needs of efficiency" required by this technocratic superstate?

Well, the world is a world, not a charitable institution, and I take it they will have to go. The whole tenor and meaning of the world, as I see it, is that they have to go. So far as they fail to develop sane, vigorous, and distinctive personalities for the great world of the future, it is their portion to die out and disappear.

In other words, Wells' heralded global government will measure out each citizen's merits and demerits and decide if he is worthy of life. If deemed "life unworthy of life" by the world technocrats, that citizen dies.

CORD MEYER, JR.

History knows him as the CIA agent whose wife was sleeping with JFK.

Corbett Report members know him as the man whom E. Howard Hunt fingered as one of the key figures in the JFK assassination.

In 1948, the reading public knew him as the president of United World Federalists, Inc.—or, as Life magazine memorably dubbed him, "the master salesman for world government."

Yes, back in the 1940s it was OK to wear your globalism on your sleeve, and the United World Federalists did exactly that. These "world federalists" (aka globalists) openly promoted an agenda that included "world federal government, United Nations reform, legislative resolutions, and amendments to the U.S. Constitution to favor world federal government. "

Just as the organization wasn't shy about advertising itself, so was its president not shy about announcing his own intentions. In his 1947 book, Peace or Anarchy ("Why not both?" I parenthetically inquire), Meyer outlined his belief that world government was the necessary solution to the "problem" of the anarchy between nations. He argued:

The institution that is ultimately responsible for two world wars within a generation and the growing danger of a third is the sovereign nation-state. Within the territories of the nation-states, the necessity for the institutions of government has long been recognized. The national boundaries define separate legal orders, and the citizens of each must find satisfaction for their injuries and protection of their rights peacefully through the laws, courts and police of their respective governments. The relation between those living inside the borders of a nation is that of mutual subjection to coercive law. But between the nations there is no recognition of the need for enforceable law through which to settle disputes peaceably. SOURCE: Peace or Anarchy by Cord Meyer, Jr.

Elsewhere in the book, Meyer reveals the true driving animus of the globalists: the creation of a singular seat of power that will be able to sit in judgment of any individual nation state. "One ring to rule them all," as it were.

But in his 1980 autobiography, Facing Reality: From World Federalism to the CIA, Meyer reveals that he gave up on the world federalism idea because those dastardly Soviets insisted—for some unfathomable reason or other—that it was a ploy for America to assert its hegemony over the rest of the world. Having had his dream crushed, he fell into the arms of the CIA, where he spent his time running Operation Mockingbird and whacking the US president in broad daylight.

Returning to that 1948 Life magazine profile, it noted that "[i]f world government is not achieved by 1951, Meyer is facetiously considering a plan to take his wife and two sons to Africa and start life anew among the Pygmies." For those who are wondering: he did not, in fact, start life anew among the Pygmies as promised.

JAMES P. WARBURG

Let's see what the banksters have to say about world government, shall we?

If you've seen Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve, then you'll recall that one of the key architects of the Jekyll Island conspiracy that gave birth to the Federal Reserve was Paul Warburg, heir to the Warburg banking dynasty and son-in-law of Solomon Loeb of the famed New York investment firm, Kuhn, Loeb & Company.

Warburg's son, James Warburg, filled his father's shoes by becoming an influential banker in his own right. In the 1930s and 1940s he served as president at the International Manhattan Company, president of the International Acceptance Bank and Vice Chairman of the Board at Bank of the Manhattan Company. He also served as a financial advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt; became a deputy director in the Office of War Information, the propaganda arm of the US government during World War II; and was a prominent member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

When James Warburg appeared before the United States Senate Subcommittee on Revision of the United Nations Charter in 1950 as "an individual," then, the members of that subcommittee well knew he was in fact speaking for the banksters.

The subcommittee, it turns out, was investigating the handiwork of Cord Meyer and his world federalist cohorts: a flurry of congressional resolutions designed to streamline the United Nations and make it into a more streamlined vehicle for world government.

And what did Warburg tell them?

The past 15 years of my life have been devoted almost exclusively to studying the problem of world peace and, especially, the relation of the United States to these problems. These studies led me, 10 years ago, to the conclusion that the great question of our time is not whether or not one world can be achieved, but whether or not one world can be achieved by peaceful means. We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The question is only whether world government will be achieved by consent or by conquest. SOURCE: James Warburg before the Subcommittee on Revision of the United Nations Charter

And, lest there be any confusion about what Warburg meant by these remarks:

I think the essential thing we should undertake is that we declare our willingness to participate in some sort of world organization capable of enacting, administering, interpreting, and, enforcing world law, whether you call it a federation, a government, or world order, I don't think that matters.

That a prominent banker would support world government will not be surprising to anyone who has studied the history of banking. The banksters have long been taking control of governments around the world, so it makes sense that the capstone on their pyramid of financial power would be a global government that they could control in a similar manner.

That a banker like Warburg would be so open about his intentions is surprising only to those who think that the push toward world government is some sort of covert conspiracy.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.